A flurry of undersea earthquakes off Thailand’s southern coast has put experts on high alert and locals are being urged to brush up on their evacuation plans, just in case.

A popular Thai science page has warned that over 15 moderate tremors have rocked the Andaman Sea in the past few days, sparking fears of an underwater volcanic eruption — and a possible tsunami.

The Facebook page Mitrearth sounded the alarm yesterday, June 25, reporting a string of quakes measuring between magnitude 3 and 5, all centred offshore in a geologically restless zone.

“People in coastal areas should stay informed and be prepared to act swiftly,” the post advised, alongside diagrams showing seismic activity and historic fault lines.

The cause of the quakes is suspected to be a submerged volcano, dormant for now but potentially dangerous if it stirs.

Experts outlined three possible scenarios: the activity fizzles out, a minor eruption disturbs the sea, or a major quake strikes. While the last is unlikely, it’s not being ruled out entirely.

Marine biologist Thon Thamrongnawasawat weighed in online, warning that vigilance is crucial in a region with a long memory of seismic disaster.

“The situation isn’t panic-worthy, but we mustn’t be complacent either. Stay alert, stay informed.”

Though the fault line in question is mainly horizontal, making a tsunami less likely, history tells a cautionary tale. Large quakes were recorded in 1847 and 1881, and a similar tremor swarm struck in 2005 without incident.

Fortunately, no injuries or damage have been reported so far, and beach life continues as normal on Thailand’s postcard coastlines. Authorities are monitoring the region closely, ThaiRath reported.

The Andaman and Nicobar region is no stranger to rumbles. Just last month, a magnitude 4.9 quake near the Myanmar-India border sent tremors across northern Thailand, Vietnam, China, and Myanmar, prompting fresh reminders that Southeast Asia sits on one of the world’s busiest fault zones.

“Even mild earthquakes remind us how volatile the region really is,” a spokesperson from Thailand’s Earthquake Observation Division noted. “Preparation is key.”

Locals are being urged to follow trusted updates, especially in coastal areas, and to familiarise themselves with tsunami evacuation routes, just in case nature decides to throw a curveball.