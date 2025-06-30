PM confirms flawed construction behind state office collapse

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra confirmed today, June 30, that flawed design and construction methods were to blame for the collapse of the State Audit Office building in Bangkok.

After reviewing the final investigation report, Paetongtarn said the inquiry involved cooperation from the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, Chulalongkorn University, Kasetsart University and King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang. Experts used advanced modelling to compare seismic vibration impacts.

The findings were consistent across all teams and revealed that while construction materials such as steel and concrete met standards, the methods applied to build critical sections, including the shear walls around staircases and lift shafts, were defective.

In particular, concrete quality was substandard, and parts of the structure were improperly thinned during construction, violating regulations.

The Bangkok-born PM emphasised that other projects had been inspected thoroughly, and no similar issues were identified. The complete report will be compiled within two weeks and forwarded to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the police to proceed according to the law.

When asked who should be held accountable, Paetongtarn stated that responsibility lay with the design and construction processes. Determining exactly which parties were at fault would be up to the DSI and police.

Reporters also raised concerns about the steel used in the project. PM Paetongtarn clarified that experts confirmed the steel itself was not substandard, but some components were deliberately cut thinner than required once installed, which caused critical weaknesses.

Regarding whether the State Audit Office should bear responsibility, she said investigators would need to trace accountability.

The investigation took 90 days to gather evidence and compile findings. The 38 year old PM said it was not her role to declare who was guilty and stressed that the process would proceed neutrally under the law.

When questioned if political instability could derail the case, she maintained the matter would not be buried and the case would be handed over to investigators for further action.