Bangkok updates earthquake impact, Din Daeng expressway reopens

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has issued an update on the earthquake situation, focusing on addressing traffic issues and coordinating with the Expressway Authority. The Din Daeng expressway is operational by 5am today, March 31.

At 5pm yesterday, March 30, Deputy Governors, Associate Professor Tawida Kamolvech and Wisanu Supsompol provided a daily briefing on the earthquake at the Bangkok Command Centre located at the City Hall in Phra Nakhon district.

Deputy Governor Tawida reported the latest figures, indicating 18 fatalities, 33 injuries, and 78 missing persons as of 4.30pm on March 30. The key focus areas include traffic management, inspection of large buildings by volunteer engineers, progress on the collapsed building in Chatuchak district, and support for those affected.

While most train services, with the exception of the Pink Line, are operating normally, the Pink Line, which connects Chaeng Watthana to Ram Inthra, is undergoing signal inspections. Despite this, alternative transportation options such as vans and motorcycle taxis are available.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand has assured that the Din Daeng expressway will be functional by 5am today. Additionally, the Chao Phraya Express Boat service has increased its trips to 20 per day, especially at major piers like Thewet, Sathorn, and Khlong San. The Saen Saep canal boat service remains operational.

Safety checks have been conducted on Rama 2 Road, and it is deemed safe for use. Residents are advised to avoid areas like Bang Pho, where a crane has fallen, and Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road, which remains closed.

In terms of building safety, BMA has received 11,675 reports via Traffy Fondue. Assessments have been completed for 315 buildings, with over 100 additional inspections planned.

Building owners are required to participate, as yearly inspections are mandatory. Results are to be submitted to the BMA within two weeks.

Two major residential buildings were affected, one in Chatuchak district with 1,140 units, 570 of which have been transferred, housing approximately 600 residents. Assistance is required for 112 people. The second building in Phra Khanong district has 1,913 units, 322 transferred, and 395 residents, with 25 needing help.

The Chatuchak and Phra Khanong district offices are gathering data to assist, offering temporary accommodation and ensuring only affected residents and their families can access the facilities.

Rescue operations continue in Chatuchak’s collapsed building. As of the second day, or 48 hours, signs of life were detected in Zone A.

The search is guided by experts, with international teams contributing equipment. The death toll has risen to 11, with 18 injured.

Assistance will be provided according to regulations for disaster relief as outlined by the BMA’s 1994 Disaster Relief Regulations, amended in 2021, reported KhaoSod.

The regulations cover assistance for damaged clothing, essential items, and occupational tools, as well as support for both inpatients and outpatients. Family support is also available for deceased family heads or breadwinners.

Requests for assistance must be filed with district offices within 30 days, and detailed criteria will be announced tomorrow.