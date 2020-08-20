Education minister says free speech should be allowed at schools | The Thaiger

Thailand
Education minister says free speech should be allowed at schools
“The students are concerned about their future which is a good thing.”
Hundreds of self-described “Bad Students” gathered in front of the Ministry of Education in Bangkok to voice their concerns for free speech after they were reprimanded earlier this week for displaying a highly-charged political symbol during a morning flag ceremony at their school. Many raised their hands in a 3 finger salute during the flag ceremony and wore white ribbons to symbolise pro-democracy.
The roughly 500 student activists crowded at the government building also demand the public school system abolish strict haircut rules and the ubiquitous morning flag ceremonies.
An 18 year old student and leader of the “Bad Students” says the education minister should resign if he can’t meet their demands. For his part the Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan sat in the crowd to listen to what the students had to say. Some students blew whistles at him, mocking his involvement as a leader in the People’s Democratic Reform Committee, an anti-democracy group known for “whistle mob” protests in 2014.
Teepsuwan tied a white ribbon to his wrist to show his support for the students. He agreed that the students should be allowed to express their political beliefs at school, “but protests should be done lawfully”. He says he plans for schools across the country to hold student councils for open discussions on political beliefs.
Some students reported harassment from teachers and administrators at Monday’s flag ceremony protests. Police were called in by some administrators and officers confiscated the white ribbons. Student activists say the ministry has done nothing to condemn the harassment they faced, but Teepsuwan says in the future, there should be no problems as long as the students are protesting peacefully.
“I’ve told them that many problems are being addressed by the ministry such as the haircut regulations; however for issues like education inequality, it will take time.”
SOURCES:Bangkok Post | Pattaya News
Economy
Panel announces plans to boost tourism, create 1 million jobs
The new panel established by PM Prayut Chan-ocha to steer the economy through the Covid-19 crisis got off to a blazing start yesterday, announcing measures to boost tourism and create a million jobs. Created after the Cabinet reshuffle earlier this month, the panel’s first meeting was chaired by the PM and attended by economics ministers and experts. After the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said they had agreed to increase subsidies for local tourists and make jobs available for 400,000 recent graduates. The committee plans to boost local tourism by expanding its 40% subsidy for accommodation […]
Crime
Appeals court upholds Lao drug kingpin’s life sentence
The Appeals Court today upheld the lower court’s sentence of life imprisonment for Lao drug kingpin Xaysana “Mr. X” Keopimpha for colluding to possess large quantities of methamphetamine pills in 2015 and 2016. The ruling was handed down at the Criminal Court today. Xaysana and 2 accomplices, Chumphon Phanompai and Ratchapon Ratsaponpakorn, were arrested and charged with collusion in the possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. The court heard that Xaysana and Chumphon had colluded with several others to have 2,381,400 meth pills smuggled from Laos and for a vehicle to take the drugs to clients in the South […]
Crime
Police bust online rifle ring
Police arrested 3 people yesterday for illegally making and selling firearms online, as well as 45 customers. In separate, coordinated raids, they seized 120 guns and more than 2,200 cartridges, breaking up a network operating in 39 of Thailand’s 76 provinces. The commander of the Crime Suppression Division said today that a series of raids targetted premises in 39 provinces yesterday. Police seized 120 homemade .22 rifles, 2,216 cartridges, 82 gun barrels, 9 sets of trigger and bolt mechanisms, 31 trigger guards, 39 magazines and 12 rifle stocks. The commander said the raids were the culmination of an investigation into […]
