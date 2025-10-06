Democrat Party revival as Abhisit Vejjajiva set to return

The Democrat Party is experiencing a revival as seasoned politicians rejoin its ranks, driven by the anticipated return of former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva to the party leadership. This movement is gaining traction ahead of an important general assembly scheduled for later this month.

Among the notable individuals returning is Supatra Masdit, a former minister to the prime minister’s office. She announced her return to the party via Facebook, expressing her desire to strengthen the party and reconnect it with the public.

“I have returned as a Democrat Party member once again, to support the existence of a strong, principled party driven by new generations who are idealistic, patriotic, loyal to the nation, and uphold moral integrity.”

Bangkok Post reported that her decision stemmed from a belief that it was essential to help the Democrat Party resonate once more with its previous supporters and return it to its rightful owners, the Thai people, who have long shared its ideals.

In Nakhon Si Thammarat province, acting deputy party leader Chaichana Dechdecho led a group of 20 provincial administrative organisation members in applying for party membership during a gathering in Ron Phibun district.

Chaichana informed reporters that the meeting was focused on discussing the party’s future direction ahead of the general assembly on October 18, when a new leader and executive board will be selected.

He affirmed that he and the group endorsed Abhisit’s return to leadership, describing him as “the right person” to rejuvenate the party and restore public confidence.

Adding to the sense of revival, Korbsak Sabhavasu, former deputy prime minister for economic affairs under Abhisit’s administration and a former Democrat deputy leader, also announced his return to the party.

Recently, many former Democratic members who had previously departed the party have begun reapplying for membership. They are hopeful for a change in fortune, believing that Abhisit could revitalise the party, which saw a significant decline in the previous election.

The recent resignation of Chalermchai Sri-on as party leader has paved the way for a new leadership contest, which could determine whether the Democrats regain support in the next election or continue to lose prominence, according to a political observer.