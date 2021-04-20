Covid UPDATE: Tuesday CCSA report records 1,443 new infections | Thaiger

Thailand
Covid UPDATE: Tuesday CCSA report records 1,443 new infections
After a 20% drop in new infections reported yesterday by the CCSA, Thailand has today recorded 1,443 cases.
4 more deaths have also been recorded. 55 people are now on ventilators under state care. The government claims there are 1,000 ventilators available.
In other news…
Dr. Yong Poovorawan, the virologist from Chulalongkorn University, says it's likely that people vaccinated against Covid-19 will still require boosters in order to remain protected. He shared his views after a study of recovered patients showed that their immunity to the virus started to drop between 3 and 6 months after infection.
“It is highly likely that a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be needed and it is possible that people will need to get vaccinated against the coronavirus periodically.”
• Thailand’s Public Health Minister says asymptomatic Covid-19 patients ‘may’ be allowed to recover at home, in order to ensure hospital beds can be kept for seriously ill patients. The ministry is preparing a “recover at home” plan, but insists it is not being implemented for the time being as there are currently enough beds available. Just over a week ago, health officials confirmed there was no plan to change its mandatory hospitalisation policy for anyone testing positive for the virus.
• From tomorrow, Phuket will joinsother provinces after additional entry restrictions were announced on Monday by the Phuket Governor.
If you’re flying into Phuket you’ll need either a certificate of proof that you’ve had both doses of an approved Covid-19 vaccine, a Covid-19-free certificate, not older than 72 hours, or you’ll have to do a Rapid Covid Test at a cost of 300 baht at the airport. More information about the new travel restrictions HERE.
Thailand, Cambodia and Malaysia – surprise spikes in Covid infections
For Cambodia, Malaysia and Thailand, the Covid situation was ‘under control’. Everything was going fine and the countries were mulling re-opening borders to general travel. Well everything was going fine, until it wasn’t.
In just 3 bewildering weeks, Thailand has gone from ‘let’s re-open Phuket’ to setting up thousands of field hospital beds. The daily infection totals over the past week have surpassed anything Thailand has had to face over the past year. A cluster of cases from Bangkok’s hi-so nightclubs was followed by Bangkokians heading out of town for Songkran, mixing about with their families and friends, and then returning, a massive movement of people around the country.
The Thai government couldn’t have come up with a more effective plan to spread Covid-19 if it had tried.
Restrictions have been now announced nationally, with some tighter measures being announced in red zone provinces. Bars and clubs have been shut, restaurants banned from serving alcohol and the opening hours of shopping centres have been cut. Some provinces are doing one thing whilst the province next door is doing another. Provincial police are not exactly sure what they’re meant to enforce because it changes almost daily.
Some red zone provinces now have entry restrictions, including Covid paperwork, proof of vaccination or insistence to do a test upon arrival. More will follow.
Doctors, too, are reporting that patients in this current wave, which involves the more transmissible strain called B117, or the UK variant, are presenting with a different cocktail of symptoms. Thai doctors are reporting that about 40% of patients with symptoms developed pneumonia while in hospital – a higher proportion than in Thailand’s previous waves.
A survey conducted by the UK Office for National Statistics in England found that people testing positive for the new variant were more likely to report persistent coughing, rashes, red eyes, tiredness, muscle aches, sore throat and fever compared to those who have the original strain.
Top virologist says vaccine boosters will be needed to maintain Covid protection
A prominent virologist from Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University says it’s likely that people vaccinated against Covid-19 will still require boosters in order to remain protected. Yong Poovorawan shared his views in a Facebook post yesterday, after a study of recovered patients showed that their immunity to the virus started to drop between 3 and 6 months after infection.
“It is highly likely that a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be needed and it is possible that people will need to get vaccinated against the coronavirus periodically.”
Yong says the incubation period of a virus will determine a vaccine’s effectiveness, with jabs usually performing better against illnesses with longer incubation periods, such as chicken pox and measles. However, Covid-19 has a shorter incubation period of between 2 and 7 days, and this means booster shots are likely to be needed.
According to a Bangkok Post report, the virologist has also warned that people who’ve been vaccinated, or those who’ve already had the virus, can be re-infected, although symptoms in a second infection are usually not as severe. Yong insists the national vaccine rollout is essential, saying the jabs will prevent hospitalisation and death.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says 618,583 people were vaccinated between February 28 and April 18. On Sunday, 9,219 received their first vaccine dose, while 843 received the second. The Thai government has been criticised in many quarters for the slow pace of the vaccine rollout and its vaccine procurement strategy, which saw orders limited to just 2 manufacturers. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha recently stated that the government would try to obtain more vaccines from Russia and the US, but there has been no indication of when these might arrive.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thanathorn suggests 4 changes to government’s handling of pandemic
The former leader of a now-disbanded opposition party has suggested 4 ways the government could improve its handling of the Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand. Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, former leader of the Future Forward Party, and now chairman of the Progressive Movement, has posted his suggestions on the group’s Facebook page.
According to a Bangkok Post report, the suggestions relate to the Kingdom’s vaccine procurement and rollout, relief measures, and restrictions to curtail the latest outbreak. While commending the government’s decision to procure vaccines from manufacturers other than AstraZeneca and Sinovac Biotech, Thanathorn says it’s all going too slowly.
“We are unlikely to get any of them before the fourth quarter. I fully support the negotiating team and if it manages to speed up deliveries, Thais will stand to gain. The process is already too slow.”
He was referring to a recent statement from PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, in which he said Thailand would attempt to purchase vaccines from Russia and the United States. Thanathorn says the rollout of existing vaccines is also too slow and could be improved. According to data from The Economist, Thailand ranks 128 out of 161 countries in terms of the percentage of its population vaccinated (currently just 1%).
“The vaccination progress to date has reflected a lack of efficiency. The number of doses administered is too low and there appear to be no preparation plans. With good management, the performance and publicity (of the vaccination) could be improved. I believe we can administer 10 million doses a month (as promised by the government). But nobody has told us how.”
Addressing the impact of the economic fallout on businesses, Thanathorn says the tough restrictions imposed during the first wave of the virus has severely affected people, with a lack of adequate measures to cushion the blow.
“Now, we’re in a semi-lockdown with no accommodating economic measures, a highly risky situation. We’re keeping the lid on businesses but offering operators no relief.”
Of the 1 trillion baht Covid-19 stimulus package, he suggests spending the 250 billion baht that remains on 2 groups. Small businesses should have 50% of payroll costs subsidised if they guarantee not to lay off any workers, while people should also be offered a 3,000 baht monthly handout, which Thanathorn insists the government can still afford.
He adds that many people have no confidence in the current administration to guide them through the pandemic. He claims this is a result of the government’s attitude that sees ordinary people as a burden, despite the fact that this latest wave was sparked by the behaviour of the elite.
“The administration must change its mindset and realise that it is their responsibility – people are not the burden. They must handle the situation without discrimination and with full disclosure and sincerity in taking care of people.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Covid UPDATE: Tuesday CCSA report records 1,443 new infections
