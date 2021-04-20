image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

More restrictions announced for Nonthaburi, Surat Thani and Ayutthaya

Tim Newton

Published 

1 min ago

 on 

More restrictions announced for Nonthaburi, Surat Thani and Ayutthaya | Thaiger

• Nonthaburi, directly to Bangkok’s north and west along the Chao Phraya River, has now had additional restrictions added to the provincial measures imposed over the weekend. The new measures are effective from today and will apply until further notice.

Amulet trading venues and all public swimming pools, including including the community areas in housing estates and condo, must remain closed.

The Nonthaburi communicable disease committee, chaired by the governor, has also imposed limits on people visiting fitness clubs, banned group sauna areas, group exercises or group activities.

• In Surat Thani the governor has issued a specific warning to anyone who doesn’t wear a cloth or medical face mask while outdoors, will face prosecution and maximum fine of 20,000 baht. This will also apply to Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao.

“The new measure is necessary because many people in the province are not wearing face masks when they are outside their homes and are, therefore, increasing the risk of the spread of the virus.”

• In Ayutthaya, the local communicable disease committee has extended the closure of the province’s central farmers market. The extension goes into effect today for another 7 days.

The market was closed on Saturday after at least 17 people at shrimp restaurant tested positive for Covid-19, including the owners and their employees.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Tim Newton

