Weather warning as 38 provinces braced for heavy rainfall

The Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) issued a weather warning today, with 38 provinces expected to experience rainfall despite a general decrease in precipitation. Heavy rains are particularly forecasted for the eastern and southern regions, affecting 60% of these areas.

A weakening southwest monsoon currently covers the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, along with a low-pressure area over northern Vietnam. These conditions have resulted in reduced rainfall in upper Thailand, though some areas in the east will still see heavy rain. Residents in the eastern and southern regions are advised to be cautious of potential flash floods and forest runoff due to accumulated rainfall.

The northern region will witness thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mostly affecting Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nan, Phayao, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from a low of 23-26°C to a high of 33-35°C.

In the northeastern region, 40% of the area will experience thunderstorms, particularly in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, and Surin. The temperature is expected to be between 24-26°C at its lowest and 34-36°C at its highest.

Central Thailand will have thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mainly affecting Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Ayutthaya, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi. The temperatures will vary from 24-27°C to 34-35°C.

The eastern region will see thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain expected in Chanthaburi and Trat. The temperature will range from a low of 25-28°C to a high of 32-35°C. Sea conditions include waves about 1 metre high, increasing to over 2 metres in stormy areas.

In southern Thailand, the eastern coast will face thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures will range from 23-26°C to 32-35°C. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, rising to over 1 metre during storms.

The western coast of the south will also see thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Temperatures will range between 23-26°C and 31-34°C. Sea waves will be 1 to 2 metres high from Ranong upwards, and about 1 metre from Phang Nga downwards, increasing during storms.

Bangkok and its surrounding areas will experience thunderstorms in 40% of the area. The temperature will be between 26-28°C at its lowest and 32-35°C at its highest.

The TMD advised residents in these regions should remain vigilant and prepared for potential weather hazards.

“The combination of weakening monsoon winds and low-pressure systems can still cause significant weather disturbances.”

With the heavy rains anticipated, local officials are also on high alert to respond to any emergencies, ensuring that relief and rescue operations are ready if needed. The public is urged to stay updated with the latest weather information and heed any advisories issued by the TMD.

Stay safe and take necessary precautions to protect yourself and your property from adverse weather conditions, reported Khaosod.