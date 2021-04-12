Officials say no plan to change mandatory hospitalisation for Covid patients | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials say no plan to change mandatory hospitalisation for Covid patients
Health officials insist that, despite rising infection rates, there is no plan to allow people who test positive for Covid-19 to self-isolate at home. Currently, everyone found to be infected is admitted for hospital treatment, even if asymptomatic.
Opas Karnkawinpong from the Department of Disease Control says the policy limits the number of patients who go on to transmit the virus to friends or family, thereby controlling the spread more effectively. Addressing a press conference yesterday, Opas insists there are no plans to allow patients to self-isolate at home, despite reports that many hospitals have run out of beds.
According to a report in The Pattaya News, Opas says field hospitals are being created in many areas and the government is implementing a “hospitel” plan, whereby hotels would be used to house asymptomatic patients and those with very mild symptoms. It’s understood that many of these facilities already serve as alternative state quarantine or local state quarantine hotels for those returning from overseas.
Meanwhile, Opas states that all Thais and migrant workers can get a free Covid-19 test, adding that 3 billion baht has been set aside for this. However, foreign nationals will have to pay to be tested, unless they are identified through the contact-tracing procedure, whereby health officials believe they may have been exposed to the virus.
According to the Pattaya News, some Thai media outlets are reporting that people are hesitant about coming forward for testing due to having to be hospitalised if they test positive. It’s understood many foreign nationals in particular are reluctant, as they would be required to pay for their hospital stay.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Top virologist warns of vaccine limitations against South African, Brazilian variants
A prominent virologist says Thailand must prevent the arrival of the South African or Brazilian Covid-19 variants, warning that vaccines are not fully effective against those strains. Yong Poovorawan from Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University was addressing a press conference at the Public Health Ministry when he issued the warning.
“We have to be cautious about which novel variants are being imported into our country.”
Yong says the surfaces of the variants carry different protein spikes to those found in the original strain of the virus. This means the virus takes on a different shape, making it more difficult for the human immune system to recognise it.
The Bangkok Post reports that Yong has suggested improved quarantine to keep variants out, but admits this is not fool-proof, given the recent arrival of the UK, or B.1.1.7, variant. He is also calling on the public not to be so concerned about which vaccine they are offered, insisting all the jabs have been proven safe and effective at reducing serious illness.
“We can be assured about the quality and efficacy of the vaccines, including those that we have here in Thailand.”
However, over the weekend, a prominent disease control expert in China admitted that the country’s Covid-19 vaccines have “low” effectiveness. There is speculation the country plans to produce mRNA-based vaccines, similar to those manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna, which China has previously tried to discredit.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health officials outline estimated daily infections based on 5 different scenarios
Health officials are using 5 different scenarios, with varying degrees of restrictions, to predict average daily Covid infection numbers in the Kingdom. The Department of Disease Control and International Health Policy Programme agency have based their estimates on 4 main measures in 5 different situations. According to a Nation Thailand report, the exercise gives an indication of daily case numbers for the next month.
Scenario 1
No disease control measures: A projected average of 9,140 cases per day, with 1,308 per day the lowest, and 28,678 per day the maximum.
Scenario 2
With entertainment venues remaining closed in risky provinces: A projected average of 2,996 cases per day, with 817 the lowest, and 7,244 the maximum.
Scenario 3
With entertainment venues closed in risky provinces and changes to individual behaviour: A projected average of 934 cases per day, with 475 the lowest, and a maximum of 1,589.
Scenario 4
With entertainment venues closed in risky provinces, changes to individual behaviour, and a reduction in public gatherings: A projected average of 593 cases per day, with 378 per day the lowest, and a maximum of 857 cases per day.
Scenario 5
With entertainment venues closed in risky provinces, changes to individual behaviour, a reduction in public gatherings, and people working from home: A projected average of 391 cases per day, 303 the lowest, and 484 the maximum.
Meanwhile, Sophon Iamsirithaworn from the Communicable Diseases Division of the Department of Disease Control says infections are currently rising rapidly in many provinces. Most cases have links to entertainment venues, including pubs and karaoke bars.
He says 4 important measures are necessary – particularly over the Songkran holiday this week – if the spread is to be curtailed.
1. Social measures: Reduce social gatherings and unnecessary travel between provinces. Community leaders must track and locate people arriving from vulnerable areas and implement preventative measures.
2. Public health measures: Proactive screening, separating high-risk and low-risk groups, provide thorough care to reduce illness, and vaccinate people to reduce the severity of the disease.
3. Individual adoption of DMHTTA measures – distancing, mask-wearing, hand washing, temperatures checks, testing, apps (ThaiChana and MorChana). Those who visit high-risk venues – particularly nightlife – must strictly self-isolate.
4. Organisational measures: Move to homeworking, hold meetings online, and organise learning and training remotely.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai businesses frustrated over limited choice of vaccines, slow pace of rollout
Business and tourism representatives are expressing growing anger over the slow pace of Thailand’s vaccine rollout and the limited number of vaccines on offer. Their frustration comes as other countries around the world begin to see encouraging results from their vaccination efforts. And, while the latest rise in Covid-19 infections can be partly attributed to the presence of the so-called UK variant, businesses say the biggest factor is the government’s failure to vaccinate people sooner.
The Bangkok Post reports that, by April 7, only 323,989 vaccine doses had been administered in Thailand. That equates to half a dose per 100 people. A University of Oxford project – Our World in Data – shows that only 0.4% of the Thai population has been vaccinated so far.
Thailand is in 8th position among the ASEAN nations, behind Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore. Israel leads worldwide, having administered 114 doses per 100 people, with 59% of the population vaccinated.
So far, Thailand is wholly reliant on just 2 vaccine suppliers: the Chinese-made Sinovac and AstraZeneca. 2 million doses of Sinovac and 61 million of AstraZeneca have been ordered. However, in an unprecedented admission, a top disease prevention official in China recently described the effectiveness of the country’s vaccines as low.
Tourism representatives in Thailand say there is already growing concern about the effectiveness of the vaccines being used. Nantanittaya Sesaweech from the Horizon Village and Resort in Chiang Mai, says having more choice will boost people’s confidence, adding that people who can afford to pay for them should have the option of doing so through the private sector.
“Even though the government rolled out a re-opening timeline for international tourists, which may have sparked hopes for operators, there is no concrete plan to adequately distribute vaccines to local populations. There is no hope for us until mass inoculation actually begins.”
Charintip Tiyaphorn from the Pimalai Resort and Spa on the island of Koh Lanta in Krabi, says the planned re-opening to vaccinated tourists could be delayed if the country remains dependent on government vaccines.
“Vaccines are the only way to get ahead of the pandemic and allow tourism to survive. Mass vaccinations will help accelerate the re-opening process, which projected being fully open by January next year.”
That sentiment is echoed by Supant Mongkolsuthree from the Federation of Thai Industries, who says the government must fast track vaccine supplies for the private sector.
“We have to admit the government is too slow in distributing vaccines. We want less legal regulations, especially those involving the Food and Drug Administration, to quickly acquire vaccines from abroad.”
Last week, the government confirmed that private hospitals would be allowed to procure and administer up to 10 million vaccine doses. But with demand outstripping supply worldwide, the issue now will be getting them.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
