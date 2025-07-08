Bangkok trains slash fares to 20 baht from October 1

Commuters in the Thai capital can ride 13 train lines for a reduced fare

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Bangkok trains slash fares to 20 baht from October 1
Bangkok commuters are in for a welcome surprise as the government announced that, starting October 1, all electric train fares will be capped at just 20 baht per ride – a bold move to ease living costs and get more people on board the capital’s rails.

Speaking today, July 8, government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap confirmed that the Cabinet had unanimously signed off on the flat-rate policy, fulfilling the government’s headline promise to tackle the soaring cost of living.

“The 20-baht flat-rate electric train policy is an urgent measure that the government promised to expedite. We are confident that passenger numbers will continue to grow.”

Starting October 1, commuters will be able to travel across Bangkok’s vast electric train network—covering 13 routes, 194 stations, and nearly 280 kilometres—for no more than 20 baht per journey. The scheme includes all major lines: the Green, Gold, Yellow, Pink, Blue, Purple, Red, and Airport Rail Link (ARL).

To use the discounted fares, passengers must register on the government’s Tang Rat app, confirming their Thai citizenship by entering their 13-digit national ID number. Once registered, travellers can pay using credit cards, debit cards, or registered Rabbit Cards. The system will automatically activate the discount from the launch date. A QR code option is also in the pipeline to make boarding even easier.

Jirayu explained that different cards will have different coverage. The Rabbit Card can be used on the Green, Gold, Yellow, and Pink lines, while Visa and Mastercard EMV contactless cards will work on six lines, including the Red, Blue, Purple, Pink, Yellow, and ARL.

To ensure operators don’t lose out, revenue shortfalls will be compensated through the Joint Ticket Promotion Fund or other government sources.

Officials expect the policy to deliver benefits on three fronts: economic, social, and environmental. Economically, travellers will save on petrol and car expenses.

Socially, reduced road traffic is forecast to lower accident rates and improve people’s well-being. Environmentally, the switch to rail will help cut carbon emissions and improve air quality along the routes, reported Thai PBS.

“The savings across all areas could exceed 10 billion baht over the next year,” Jirayu said. “This policy will reduce living costs, ease traffic congestion, improve air quality, and encourage more people to use safe, punctual, and eco-friendly transport.”

Public registration for the scheme opens this August, with the discounted fares rolling out on October 1.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
