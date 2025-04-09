Thai commuters must register for 20-baht electric rail fare in August

Thai commuters must register for 20-baht electric rail fare in August
Photo courtesy of TAT Newsroom

Big news for Bangkok commuters! Starting September 30, Thai residents will be able to travel on the electric rail system for just 20 baht per trip. But don’t expect to pay cash or get the discount if you’re a tourist—here’s what you need to know.

Thai commuters in Bangkok and surrounding provinces will soon be able to enjoy a massive discount on electric railway services, with fares slashed to just 20 baht per trip. However, this discounted fare comes with some important conditions, and commuters must register in advance to benefit from the scheme.

Director General of the Department of Rail Transport Pichet Kunadhamraks confirmed yesterday, April 8, that registration for the 20-baht fare will begin in August.

Thai commuters who wish to take advantage of the flat-rate fare must register through the Tang Rath app, a key step before the scheme comes into effect on September 30.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

To use the 20-baht fare, passengers will need one of the approved contactless payment methods. These include Europay Mastercard and Visa (EMV) Contactless Cards or Account-Based Ticketing (ABT) systems, such as the Rabbit Card, which are already in use on the electric rail network.

Pichet clarified that anyone who attempts to pay using cash or doesn’t use one of the approved cards will have to pay the full, standard fare.

Photo courtesy of BackPack Bob
Photo courtesy of Visa

But there’s one more caveat: foreign tourists won’t be eligible for the discount either. They will need to pay the full fare, regardless of whether they have a contactless payment card or not.

Pichet also mentioned that the Digital Government Development Agency is working on developing a Central Clearing House (CCH) system, which will connect all electric railway operators. This system will ensure the smooth rollout and enforcement of the 20-baht fare across the various services in operation, reported The Nation.

While this initiative is set to benefit thousands of Thai commuters, those unfamiliar with the registration process should act quickly in August to ensure they don’t miss out on the discounted fare. For tourists, it’s business as usual with standard ticket prices.

