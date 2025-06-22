Vietnamese nationals arrested in Thailand for illegal online lending scheme

Crackdown reveals cross-border digital loan exploitation

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 22, 2025
71 1 minute read
Vietnamese nationals arrested in Thailand for illegal online lending scheme
Picture courtesy of Immigration Police Division 3

Seven Vietnamese nationals were apprehended in Pathum Thani for running an unauthorised online lending operation, imposing high floating interest rates on Vietnamese clients, reported Thai police yesterday, June 22.

Immigration, cybercrime, and tourist police officers conducted a raid on a residence within a housing estate in Lam Luk Ka district. Security personnel had alerted them to suspicious activities by a group of foreigners moving computers and electronic devices into the property.

Upon their arrival, police requested permission to search the premises from a Vietnamese national at the door, while another foreigner was seen running upstairs. Inside, five additional people were discovered working at computers. One of the seven lacked a passport.

Investigations revealed numerous loan records on the computers, including one with a principal of 8 million Vietnamese dong, roughly equivalent to 10,000 baht (US$305). The debtor was obligated to pay 265,000 dong (approximately 332 baht) daily over 40 instalments, resulting in a 32.5% interest rate, exceeding the legal limit.

The suspects admitted to operating as administrators of the online lending service, promoting loans to Vietnamese citizens via Facebook. They collected personal data from borrowers, instructed them to erase their iCloud accounts, and create new ones, thereby gaining control over their phones.

In cases of missed payments, the suspects would lock the accounts, rendering the devices inaccessible to the debtors. They acknowledged that this activity was a significant offence in Vietnam, prompting their relocation to Thailand, where it remains illegal, reported Bangkok Post.

The Vietnamese nationals, between 19 and 46 years old, were detained and face charges of unlawful group activity and working illegally as foreign nationals, as per the Immigration Police Division 3.

In similar news, a 20 year old woman in Saraburi has been charged for running an illegal loan operation targeting minors, charging interest rates as high as 300%. Known for her aggressive behaviour, she allegedly intimidated borrowers, mostly girls between 13 and 16 years old, who failed to repay on time.

Latest Thailand News
Thai women arrested after illegal border crossing from Cambodia Crime News

Thai women arrested after illegal border crossing from Cambodia

33 minutes ago
Phuket replaces iconic pink buses with new electric fleet Phuket News

Phuket replaces iconic pink buses with new electric fleet

46 minutes ago
Cambodia fuel shortage drives cross-border traffic surge into Thailand Thailand News

Cambodia fuel shortage drives cross-border traffic surge into Thailand

57 minutes ago
Tragic accident claims life of 12 year old cyclist in Ayutthaya Road deaths

Tragic accident claims life of 12 year old cyclist in Ayutthaya

3 hours ago
Man found dead with head injuries in Samut Sakhon Crime News

Man found dead with head injuries in Samut Sakhon

3 hours ago
Thai couple arrested for scamming over 2,000 businesses Crime News

Thai couple arrested for scamming over 2,000 businesses

3 hours ago
Police seize 39 million baht in mining embezzlement case Crime News

Police seize 39 million baht in mining embezzlement case

3 hours ago
Three boys drown while fishing at Samut Sakhon project site Thailand News

Three boys drown while fishing at Samut Sakhon project site

3 hours ago
Tragic discovery of man in Samut Prakan after family dispute Thailand News

Tragic discovery of man in Samut Prakan after family dispute

4 hours ago
Bangkok house used to produce illegal e-cigarettes seized Bangkok News

Bangkok house used to produce illegal e-cigarettes seized

4 hours ago
Endangered Olive Ridley turtle rescued from net at Karon Beach Phuket News

Endangered Olive Ridley turtle rescued from net at Karon Beach

4 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian border crossing closes amid rising tensions Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border crossing closes amid rising tensions

4 hours ago
Vietnamese nationals arrested in Thailand for illegal online lending scheme Crime News

Vietnamese nationals arrested in Thailand for illegal online lending scheme

4 hours ago
Phuket police hunt burglar after 2 million baht villa heist Phuket News

Phuket police hunt burglar after 2 million baht villa heist

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods across 46 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods across 46 provinces

5 hours ago
Peacock tree crushes pickup in Surat Thani, driver killed South Thailand News

Peacock tree crushes pickup in Surat Thani, driver killed

23 hours ago
Pattaya beach turns green: Plankton bloom causes panic Pattaya News

Pattaya beach turns green: Plankton bloom causes panic

24 hours ago
Bangkok hotel raid: 200 phones seized in Chinese bust Bangkok News

Bangkok hotel raid: 200 phones seized in Chinese bust

24 hours ago
Pattaya’s parking crackdown: No car is above the law Pattaya News

Pattaya’s parking crackdown: No car is above the law

1 day ago
Triple bomb blasts at Pattani fair injure 7, stalls damaged South Thailand News

Triple bomb blasts at Pattani fair injure 7, stalls damaged

1 day ago
Ratsada&#8217;s bold plan: Mayor unveils 7 key initiatives for growth Phuket News

Ratsada’s bold plan: Mayor unveils 7 key initiatives for growth

1 day ago
Cambodian tourist numbers to Thailand drop 48% due to closures Business News

Cambodian tourist numbers to Thailand drop 48% due to closures

1 day ago
Bangkok police arrest trio for selling drug-laced e-cigarettes Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest trio for selling drug-laced e-cigarettes

1 day ago
Senate seeks to oust Paetongtarn over leaked call with Cambodia Thailand News

Senate seeks to oust Paetongtarn over leaked call with Cambodia

1 day ago
Siblings nabbed with crystal meth in Pattaya drug raid Pattaya News

Siblings nabbed with crystal meth in Pattaya drug raid

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 22, 2025
71 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x