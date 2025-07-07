Wild elephants from Thap Lan venture out, sparking concerns

Officials race to redirect herd before tensions escalate

Wild elephants from Thap Lan venture out, sparking concerns
Picture courtesy of กรมอุทยานแห่งชาติ สัตว์ป่า และพันธุ์พืช Facebook

A herd of more than 100 wild elephants from Thap Lan National Park has ventured out of the World Heritage Forest, causing concern among residents about potential crop damage and safety risks.

Yesterday, July 6, residents of Wang Ai Pong village near the Naruebodindra Chinda Reservoir, Prachinburi province, reported the elephants foraging near their homes. Local leaders and Thap Lan National Park officials have been working since July 5 to prevent the elephants from entering the agricultural areas.

Thamachak Sainoi, part of the Thap Lan elephant monitoring team, received notice from villagers at 6pm on July 5 about the elephants near the village. Upon investigation, the herd was found divided into three groups, amounting to over 100 elephants, including calves.

Efforts were made to deter the elephants from entering the village by lighting fires and positioning teams at various points. By 8am the following day, the elephants had returned to the forest, but monitoring continued in anticipation of their return at night.

Prawattasart Chanthep, head of Thap Lan National Park, confirmed the elephants frequently leave the forest during the rainy season. In response, forest protection units and local networks have mobilised rapid response teams to monitor and push the elephants back. Measures such as deploying drones and increasing food and water sources in the forest have been implemented, despite budget constraints.

The elephants recently damaged crops in adjacent areas, particularly in Thung Pho subdistrict, before reaching Wang Ai Pong village. Affected areas include cassava, oil palm, eucalyptus, cashew, and bamboo plantations. An estimated four herds, each containing 20 to 40 elephants, have been identified entering community areas.

Wild elephants from Thap Lan venture out, sparking concerns | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of กรมอุทยานแห่งชาติ สัตว์ป่า และพันธุ์พืช Facebook

Recent reports indicate that more than 100 elephants were seen on July 5, though this may be an accumulation of sightings over time.

The actual number is estimated at around 70. Residents impacted by the elephants include Bunthom On Aroon, Prayad Arun Sa-at, Thongin Sukprasert, and Bunthom On Aroon.

Efforts to manage the elephant situation involve local authorities and community leaders planning further strategies. Despite heavy rainfall hindering operations such as drone surveillance, the rapid response team continues monitoring the elephants, currently located not far from the community.

May be an image of grass, horizon, tree and text that says &quot;5 O m Google ก4.1095966666666 5ก.ค.202518:20:54 ก.ค. 2025 18:20:54 14.109596666666668N 101 99925833333333E 289° W วังอ้ายปอง ดี ปราจีนบุรี ระดับความสง:16 9m ความเร็ว:2. 0km/h หมายเลขดัชนิ: 450&quot;

Thap Lan National Park is coordinating with the district chief to address the issue promptly. The problem of elephants leaving the World Heritage Forest is ongoing, affecting both Nakhon Ratchasima and Prachinburi provinces.

The primary cause is believed to be the increasing elephant population and limited food and water resources, leading to frequent conflicts between humans and elephants, reported KhaoSod.

May be an image of 6 people

Thailand News
Tags
