Man opens emergency exit on Chiang Mai to Bangkok flight | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai

Man opens emergency exit on Chiang Mai to Bangkok flight

May Taylor

Published

56 mins ago

 on

PHOTOS: Sanook.com

A Thai Smile flight, due to leave Chiang Mai airport for Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport, had to be delayed for hours after a foreigner opened one of the emergency exits as the flight was about to take off.

Thai Smile are the low-cost subsidiary of Thai Airways.

Thai Residents reports that the incident took place on board flight Thai Smile flight WE169 on Wednesday after the doors had closed, the crew were preparing for departure and the plane had already started taxiing for take off.

A man, whose name and nationality have not been reported, ran from his seat and opened the left-hand over-wing exit, causing the door to open and fall on the wing. The inflatable slide was also reportedly deployed.

The captain stopped the plane as it taxied on the runway and notified airport officials, with the passenger having to be dragged from the aircraft by security officials.

The plane was carrying 86 passengers and was subsequently delayed for several hours while the aircraft was checked by security personnel. The flight eventually took off late at 5 pm.

Thai Smile has not provided any further information on the passenger, other than he was a foreign national. His reasons for opening the exit door are unclear.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Chiang Mai

Thai Airways moves flights around for Loy Krathong and New Year’s Eve

May Taylor

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 8, 2019

By

PHOTO: Chiang Mai Citylife

In view of the fact that residents in northern Thailand traditionally release paper sky lanterns (khom loi) during celebrations such as the upcoming Loy Krathong festival and New Year’s Eve, Thai Airways says it will be making some changes to its schedule for safety reasons.

The airlines’ Vice President of Aviation Security and Standards, Pratana Patanasiri, says safety considerations mean cancelling or rescheduling a number of flights from Bangkok to Chiang Mai during the Loy Krathong, November 11 and 12, and again on December 31 during New Year celebrations.

The Nation reports that the affected flights are as follows…

1. Roundtrip flights from Bangkok-Chiangmai on 11-12 November 2019 and 31 December 2019 are cancelled

1/1 Flight TG 120: Bangkok-Chiangmai on 11-12 November 2019 and 31 December 2019

1/2 Flight TG 121: Chiangmai-Bangkok on 11-12 November 2019 and 31 December 2019

2. Flights scheduled for November 11-12 and 31 December 2019 have been adjusted

2/1 Flight TG 103: Chiangmai-Bangkok on 11 November 2019, originally scheduled to depart from Chiangmai at 10.05 hours and arrive in Bangkok at 11.25 hours, has been rescheduled to depart from Chiang Mai at 09.55 hours and arrive in Bangkok at 11.15 hours

2/2: Flight TG 105: Chiangmai-Bangkok on 11 November 2019, originally scheduled to depart from Chiangmai at 10.40 hours and arrive in Bangkok at 11.55 hours, has been rescheduled to depart from Chiangmai at 12.05 hours and arrive in Bangkok at 13.20 hours

2/3: Flight TG 116: Bangkok-Chiangmai on 11-12 November 2019 and 31 December 2019, originally scheduled to depart from Bangkok at 17.10 hours and arrive in Chiangmai at 18.30 hours, has been rescheduled to depart from Bangkok at 15.50 hours and arrive in Chiangmai at 17.00 hours

2/4 Flight TG 117: Chiangmai-Bangkok on 11-12 November 2019 and 31 December 2019, originally scheduled to depart from Chiangmai at 19.20 hours and arrive in Bangkok at 20.40 hours, has been rescheduled to depart from Chiangmai at 17.50 hours and arrive in Bangkok at 19.05 hours

The full schedule can be checked on the airline’s website at www.thaiairways.com or by calling their 24 hour hotline 02 356 1111.

SOURCE: The Nation

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai Police forced into investigating hazing incident at University

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

Chiang Mai Police report that they are investigating a hazing attack on a junior student at Mae Jo University in Chiang Mai. Police were pressured into investigating after pictures of the victim went viral at the weekend. The University, also prompted to respond, are saying the incident did not occur on their campus.

The student, “Nong Folk”, was allegedly attacked by other students with a bamboo cane on October 4. As a result of of the attack his mother took him to Chiang Mai police to file a formal complaint the day after.

Police say they contacted Mae Jo University to find the students behind the attack. According to Chiang Mai One News the police claim that that the university officials would not cooperate with their inquiries. They also claimed that students were on vacation and could not be contacted.

Following a month of inaction, the family of the victim took the matter into their own hands, uploading photos of the student. The post has opened the floodgates with other parents speaking up about the brutality their own children had experienced as part of the Thai hazing rituals.

Now the Provincial District 5 Police are getting involved, demanding answers and promising that the investigation will be followed through.

Police say they will summon 10 students for questioning. Charges could include… assault on others causing physical or mental harm; with a fine not exceeding 40,000 and up to two years in jail.

Mae Jo University has also responded by claiming that the alleged assault take did not take place on campus, stating they do not support hazing rituals or any forms of violence against students.

Despite having failed to act for nearly a month, the Chiang Mai university now say the students face disciplinary action including expulsion.

SOURCE: Chiang Mai One

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai – the wellness destination

The Thaiger

Published

4 days ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

Wellness Tourism

Resorts in Northern Thailand are quick to adapt, as wellness tourism is on the rise. Many operators now offer packages that include anything from ancient spas, yoga in the forest, and monastery stays to farm-to-table produce, local cooking, Thai kickboxing classes, and mineral hot springs. And they have good reasons for it.

Though wellness trips now account for about 7% of all trips taken worldwide, a study by the Global Wellness Institute found wellness tourism is growing fast at 6.5% annually (from 2015-2017). More importantly, wellness holiday makers are also generous spenders. For Thailand, international and domestic tourists spend about 36% more than the average tourist for quality stays that rejuvenate their body and mind.

Chiang Mai - the wellness destination | News by The Thaiger

Find out more about investing in the Chiang Mai Onsen Wellness Resort.

Why are people taking wellness trips?

As daily stress, rising chronic diseases, and general unhappiness become part of modern life, people are looking for preventative ways and ancient wisdoms to take care of their physical and mental health, leading to a massive economic wellness boom, estimated at about US$4.2 trillion.

Add these modern “illnesses” to longer lifespans, demands for healthier lifestyles, desire for experiential travel, and the rise of the middle class to the ultra-wealthy in Asia, and you have wellness tourism that keeps expanding. In fact, at over $639 billion, wellness tourism has grown more than twice as much as general tourism (3.2%) in the past few years.

For Asia Pacific destinations, in particular, wellness trips are also driven by rising female travellers, mid-life adventurers, and Chinese millennial millionaires, a report by the wellness and hospitality marketing company CatchOn states. Female travelers, for example, organize trips to “escape, rekindle friendships, celebrate milestones, and reward themselves.” And spas, wellness or life coach gurus, truly unique and authentic experiences, and creative endeavors like cooking classes are highly attractive. For Asian female travellers, spa treatments, sightseeing, as well as shopping at mega malls (Tokyo, Seoul, Bangkok, etc.) are also a popular way to recharge.

For the mid-life adventurers, however, wellness is for self-care and exploration. Activities that are highly memorable, like flying around Mount Everest, are very attractive to this group. Meanwhile, well-to-do young Chinese are drawn to “hassle-free, all inclusive packages” with activities that include anything from morning yoga, meditation, and local cooking to sightseeing, outdoor adventures, shopping, beach parties, and fine dining, the report shows.

Thailand as a wellness destination

Thailand was quick to jump on this trend. Ranked 13th in the world and 4th in Asia-pacific in 2017, after China, Japan, and India, Thailand’s wellness tourism is estimated at $12 billion. Establishing itself as a major medical tourism hotspot and a top spa destination, Thailand is now considering adding a visa category called “Medical Visa,” which would allow holders to stay in the country up to a year for the purpose of medical treatment. The country also incorporates both health and wellness into their international campaign “Amazing Thailand: Open to New Shades” and targets major demographic segments such as millennials, seniors, and female professionals.

The top performing sources of medical and wellness tourists in Thailand are from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, as well as Australia, India, China, and the United Kingdom. And “new business is emerging from places; such as, Myanmar, Australia and Russia,” the Tourism Authority of Thailand noted earlier this year. For spas and massages, it’s Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Israel, USA, and Vietnam that spend the most per head.

The Global Wellness Institute also commented on its global wellness report that by leveraging strengths in both segments, countries like Thailand are primed for stressed out professionals, patients and their families, as well as wellness travelers. Treatment, prevention, and recovery are available in a single trip, with health checkups, detox, life coaching, meditation, ancient therapies, and surgeries, in addition to a blissful setting for them to recover.

Chiang Mai as a wellness destination

While each region in Thailand offers a variety of wellness options, Bangkok is known for its wellness centers, Phuket its spa resorts, Koh Samui its fitness retreats, and Chiang Mai its spiritual retreats, according to a report in 2018 by Kasikorn Bank. Chiang Mai, with its rich culture, unique cuisine, long-standing Buddhist traditions, and mountainous scenery, attracts many tourists for general wellness travelers as well as spiritual monastery stays. While most tourists in the north are Thais and Chinese, the region also welcomes a lot of travelers from Europe and the United States as well as Japanese pensioners.

Each nationality, however, has very specific needs when it comes to wellness, a recent study by Chiang Mai University ()which surveyed 1,092 travellers in Chiang Mai and other Northern cities shows.

Thai tourists, for instance, are foodies and a wellness trip is best with local northern cuisines or healthy food. Chinese tourists, on the other hand, are more interested in traditional massages and listed creative classes, like learning Thai medicine and massage, very high on their list. To Americans and Europeans, a wellness trip to Chiang Mai is more enticing when paired with a chance to experience the local way of life. They are also similar in their choosing, listing wellness activities like Thai and northern massages as most attractive, followed by healthy/local cuisine, spas, hot springs baths, yoga, and meditation.

Meanwhile, Japanese pensioners are most interested in golf, followed by Thai massage, local food, and hot springs. They also focus on accommodations that are in close proximity to medical facilities.

When asked to choose an activity that is most interesting, all nationalities selected nature sightseeing, except the Chinese who selected Thai massage and herbal medicine classes as most attractive.

Chiang Mai - the wellness destination | News by The Thaiger

Selling wellness in Chiang Mai

As mentioned earlier, international and domestic wellness tourists spend about 36% more than the average tourist when visiting Thailand, and this is no exception in Chiang Mai. Undoubtedly, this leads to more resorts offering attractive holistic treatments to cash in on this trend, from The Pavana’s five habits of longevity to Dhara Dhevi’s Ayurvedic Retreat, which includes Shirodhara therapy, where a stream of warm oil is poured onto the “third eye” to improve the functions of the nervous system.

These resorts in Chiang Mai can charge much higher fees when offering wellness programs. For example, a night at the luxury Dhara Dhevi’s deluxe villa costs around 10,000 baht or about $330 (which accommodates 2 adults). That rises to 86,000 baht/person for 3 nights of an Ayurvedic Rejuvenation Retreat, the bundle that comes with Ayurvedic therapies, personalized treatments, traditional massages, free access to thermal facilities, private yoga, and meditation classes, among other things. To extend your wellness stay to 14 nights, the price rises to 363,000 baht/person.

Investing in wellness in Chiang Mai

Instead of choosing a colorful, but busy part of the city, many resort developers eye for iconic locations in natural surroundings to market as luxury wellness retreats. And some are opening its doors to investors, Thai or otherwise.

Chiang Mai Onsen Wellness Resort, for example, lets investors buy a villa in its wellness resort at the starting price of 3.3 million baht (about $108,000). The resort is set in the hot spring area of San Kamphaeng of Chiang Mai and features on-site mineral hot springs. Minerals in this location, such as Fluoride and Sulfate, are said to have healing properties beneficial for boosting blood circulation, improving the reproductive system, strengthening bones and joints, as well as softening skin.

The resort also offers buyers guaranteed rental returns and hotel management. Buyers can also choose villas for their own use on the residential side , next to the resort, with access to facilities like the hot spring baths, spas, a Muay Thai kickboxing gym, spas, restaurants, as well as an on-site anti-aging clinic.

As wellness is a rising trend that attracts high-spending customers, it is obvious why many resorts are marketing themselves as wellness retreats.

Chiang Mai - the wellness destination | News by The Thaiger Chiang Mai - the wellness destination | News by The Thaiger Chiang Mai - the wellness destination | News by The Thaiger Chiang Mai - the wellness destination | News by The Thaiger

