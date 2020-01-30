Connect with us

Chiang Mai

Chinese tourist found dead in Chiang Mai, body sent for autopsy

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Chinese tourist found dead in Chiang Mai, body sent for autopsy | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Medics remove the body of a Chinese woman found dead in Mae Rim - Chiang Mai CityLife
A Chinese woman on holiday at an unnamed resort in Mae Rim, just north of Chiang Mai city, was found dead in her room yesterday morning. The cause was not apparent and authorities, fearing the spread of Wuhan Coronavirus, took all possible precautions in removing her body and belongings, according to the local police.

According to her four fellow travellers , she arrived in Chiang Mai yesterday and was in good health.

Medical authorities speculate that it is unlikely anything to do with the current coronavirus outbreak in China. An autopsy is currently underway.

SOURCE: Chiang Mai CityNews

Air Pollution

2015 plan dusted off as North suffers severe pollution levels

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

9 hours ago

on

January 30, 2020

By

2015 plan dusted off as North suffers severe pollution levels | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Students assemble dust detectors to be distributed at schools affected by PM2.5 air pollution - Somchai Poomlard, The Bangkok Post

All 77 of Thailand’s provinces have been told to adopt the 2015 disaster prevention and mitigation master plan to address the current PM2.5 air pollution crisis. The decision was approved by the cabinet this week after it was proposed by Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda. He says the 133 page plan contains guidelines for action on risk reduction, emergency response, international cooperation and restoration.

“The situation in individual regions varies, so governors are allowed to adjust the action plan to suit their local situations.”

The move comes after air pollution from seasonal fires set by farmers to clear their land rose to hazardous levels in four northern provinces this week. Levels of PM2.5 pollution exceeded the government’s threshold of 50 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³) in Lampang, Nan, Phayao and Phrae provinces. Thailand’s “safe” level is twice that of the World Health Organisation, 25µg/m³.

The real-time PM2.5 level surged to over 400µg/m³ in parts of Phrae and Chiang Mai provinces on Monday, a level considered ‘hazardous’.

The Pollution Control Department also reported Tuesday’s PM2.5 levels were building again in greater Bangkok after a few days of respite, though they remained below the safe threshold at 16-41 µg/m³ as of Tuesday morning.

Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon has ordered officials to “enforce stringent legal actions” against burning outdoor fires.

SOURCE: The Bangkok Post

2015 plan dusted off as North suffers severe pollution levels | News by The Thaiger

AirVisual

Air Pollution

Haze and coronavirus killing tourism in northern Thailand

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

Haze and coronavirus killing tourism in northern Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Hazardous pollution levels and a China travel ban are hammering tourism in the north - Chiang Rai Times

It’s the smoke and Wuhan effect. Haze and the Novel Coronavirus are having a brutal effect on northern Thailand tourism. With numbers already low, China’s recent outward travel ban on tour groups coupled with dangerous haze levels are likely to hit tourism hard. Northern Thailand has a high proportion of Chinese tourists.

Residents of Nan province are concerned over the health hazard from the smog. At least one child care centre in Nan City has installed air purifiers to protect the children.

More than 80 hotspots have been reported in the province as farmland burning continues despite prohibitions on plantation burn-offs. The level of PM2.5 now averages 111 micrograms per cubic metre, more than double Thailands “safe” level of 50 micrograms (and four times the World Health Organisation’s upper limit of 25 micrograms).

PM2.5 levels in Chiang Mai are even worse, soaring to 313 micrograms yesterday. Authorities expect the situation to worsen as burning is still widespread and uncontrolled.

Because of the high levels, agencies have launched a public relations campaign to inform people of how to protect themselves and how to help curb the problem, and urging them to stop burning.

Health officials recommend those with respiratory problems and young children wear face masks to protect against both PM2.5 dust particles and viruses.

Haze and coronavirus killing tourism in northern Thailand | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Chiang Mai Times

The Tourism Council of Thailand says the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak has hit northern Thailand tourism industry hard, causing tour cancellations and suspensions of tour services with an estimated loss of over10 billion baht across Thailand.

Manop Saejia, the head of a tour guide association in Chiang Mai, says he’s concerned about the effectiveness of the quarantine system.

“About 40 percent of Chinese tourists in Chiang Mai travel in group tours while the rest are independent. These independent tourists could spread the deadly virus if strict quarantine measures are not in place.”

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Air Pollution

Pollution closes Lampang schools

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

Pollution closes Lampang schools | The Thaiger
Photo: Thai Residents

Schools in the northern province of Lampang were closed yesterday as the level of air pollution went up, according to KhaoSod. Authorities have instructed families to keep their children indoors during this period of poor air quality.

The problem is partly caused by the the burning of crop fields, which despite prohibitions, has been going on for weeks, with the levels of PM2.5 particles rising over the standard measure for the past 22 days, as well as the smog generated by the province’s Mae Mo coal-fired power plants.

PM2.5 refers to atmospheric particulate matter (PM) with a diametre of less than 2.5 micrometers, about 3% the diametre of a human hair. Thailand’s current “safety” threshold of 50 micrograms per cubic metre is twice that of the World Health Organisation’s safe upper limit of 25µg/m³.

Temperatures around Chiang Mai and northern Thailand today are 30 degrees. Light winds aren’t blowing the smoke away. Fires can be seen on the AirVisual graphic.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Pollution closes Lampang schools | News by The ThaigerPollution closes Lampang schools | News by The Thaiger

AirVisual

