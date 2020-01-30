Bangkok
‘Blind’ beggar found driving SUV, fined
Further to a story already reported by The Thaiger, a gambler, pretending to be a blind beggar to pay his debts, is blaming his daughter’s refusal to send him money.
Somporn Kueyen’s ruse was exposed after a video on social media went viral, showing him parking a Toyota Fortuner outside a temple in Nonthaburi, near Bangkok. He was wearing ragged clothes and was seen later posing as a blind beggar, complete with dark glasses, in a nearby market.
The clip was posted by Facebook user Chutala Joy on Tuesday, and drew strong criticism of the “beggar.” Some people speculated he might be an undercover policeman masquerading as a beggar to gather information. It also came to light that the man was busking, playing music, to attract voluntary donations. It also came to the attention of local police.
Somporn told the police yesterday that he is a gambling addict and was rebelling against his daughter’s refusal to send him money.
The 65 year old told police he used to have a shrimp farm and sell pork, but fell into debt and shut the business down. He then returned to his home province of Nakhon Pathom to raise chickens, but that business failed as well.
He asked his daughter, who works in the US for 15,000 baht, but she refused. He decided to “get even” by busking, masquerading as a blind man to get sympathy.
Somporn admitted to begging “two or three times.” He liked to sing and earned 100-200 baht a day, police say. Police fined him the maximum 1,000 baht for violation of the Beggar Control Act. He has promised not to do it again.
SOURCE: The Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Escaped giraffe found dead in Chachoengsao
A 7 metre giraffe which escaped from a private zoo’s transport on Tuesday was found dead in a ditch today in the central province of Chachoengsao, about 50 kilometres east from Bangkok.
Animal control officials discovered the giraffe drowned in a lotus pond by Highway 304 this afternoon, ending a two day search.
The animal, along with a smaller giraffe, escaped from a truck taking them to a breeding centre run by Safari World in Prachinburi on Tuesday. The smaller one was recaptured the same day.
Safari World’s CEO says the two were part of a convoy of 28 trucks carrying 68 giraffes that had been flown in from Africa.
Under Thai law, only zoos with appropriate permits may import or breed protected wild animals. Wildlife officials confirmed yesterday that Safari World had appropriate permits for its giraffes.
There are currently fewer than 100,000 giraffes in the wild, according to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species’ UN convention in August.
SOURCE: Khaosod
Bangkok
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
by Nicole Kash
Cycling tours offer a unique way to explore Thailand. Faster than walking but slower than driving, cycling tours cover plenty of ground while allowing cyclists to immerse themselves in the sights, smells, and culture of Thailand without the boundary of a car window.
Cycling tours can cover up to a heart-pumping 150 kilometre a day. Though exciting for many, some find longer distances daunting, especially newer cyclists or those out of practice. This is where the e-bike has begun filling a unique gap in Thailand’s adventure tourism industry. Thanks to e-bikes, longer distance day tours and challenging multi-day cycling tours are no longer reserved for fitness fanatics.
Popular in the US and Europe, the e-bike has made its way to Thailand is now thriving within the Kingdom’s tourism industry. These motorised bicycles offer the option to assist cyclists with pedaling, which is especially useful for long distances and tough uphill climbs. Even with the help of the motor, cyclists still get plenty of exercise, as the pedal-assist system requires the rider to put some work in.
Unlike a scooter or motorbike, an e-bike does not run without the pedaling effort of the rider. They feature rechargeable batteries and an and off switch, allowing cyclists to challenge themselves as much as they’d like and get a little extra help when needed.
The option of swapping our traditional bikes for e-bikes on cycling tours offer more tourists the opportunity to join in on cycling tours than ever before, growing the number of potential clients for Thai adventure tourism companies while fostering a climate of inclusivity.
Looking to join in on the fun? Here’s a look into a few of the single-day and multi-day bicycle tours with e-bike options offered by Bangkok based SpiceRoads Cycling!
Road Cycling Bangkok to Phuket (10 days)
Starting in bustling Bangkok and ending in along Phuket’s sparkling coastline, this 10-day bicycle tour with e-bike options is the perfect mix of must-see sites and tucked away local spots all on smooth roads. Pedalling toward the scenic south, ride beyond the city lights and explore rural Thailand’s rich culture and welcoming villages while making stops at the east and west coast’s local beach spots along the way.
Rolling hills, golden sunsets, a real taste of local life, and of course serene sea views await you! This trip is fully supported with an air-conditioned van and riders can take a break and cool off while still enjoying the same views as the rest of the group.
Phuket Highlights (½ day)
Take a break from beach life to explore Phuket’s unique and often overlooked old town on this ½ day bicycle tour with e-bike options. We start on the town’s peripheral, exploring Koh Sirey’s community of sea gypsies and on to see and smell the fresh catch of the day as locals bid for the best deals at the fishing port.
Then we head downtown to admire Phuket Old Town’s Sino-Portuguese architecture, Jui Tui Shrine museum, and unique shops by bike. This leisurely 27 kilometre tour ends with a drive to stunning Khao Khad viewpoint for a scenic sea view and bird’s eye view over where we have ridden.
Kanchanaburi Explorer (3 days)
Immerse yourself in Kanchanaburi’s natural beauty and historic sites on this 3 day bicycle tour with e-bike options. Cycle along country roads and through local villages, enjoying mountain views and the thrill off jungle clad and dirt trails along the way.
Then explore off the bike, boarding a local train for a stunning train ride on Death Railway, visiting the historic and dark Hellfire Pass, and taking an optional boat trip to visit a Mon village. A diverse itinerary combining Kanchanburi’s stunning natural sites with stops at historical must-sees on a mix of tarmac and dirt trails assures you will never get bored on this 102 kilometre bicycle tour!
To find out more, and see more tours from the Spice Roads team, click HERE.
Bangkok
Deputy transport minister says Thai Airways must increase revenue, cut costs
Thai Airways International is in the process of slashing costs and restructuring. Deputy Transport Minister Thaworn Senneam discussed Thailand’s open sky policy and stressed the importance of increasing revenue and reducing expenditure to turn the airline around and make it sustainable.
Thaworn, along with the assistant secretary at the Ministry of Transport and other officials visited Thai Airways’ HQ to evaluate the current progress.
Thaworn looked at operational problems faced by the country’s legacy airline in improving its financial results and restoring its place as one of the world’s leading airlines. He followed up on the ministry’s announced policies, such as a turnaround plan and business plan, acquisition of 38 aircraft, company management and structure, the proposed U-Tapao aircraft maintenance centre, and plans to boost revenue and operating results. New policies were also presented, such as human resource management, managing company property to maximise best-use, and improving sales and marketing between the national carrier and its budget offshoot, Thai Smile.
Thai Airways president Sumeth Damrongchaitham said the carrier is acting on the policies issued by the Transport Minister to resolve financial losses and achieve longstanding profitability. He said progress is being made on some of the projects.
Thai Airways is now going through a revaluation of its plan to acquire 38 aircraft by 2026. The board of directors need a plan to acquire aircraft to replace 17 planes that will be decommissioned, but the plan must be suitable for the current financial situation and altered conditions. Management will study aircraft types and present the results to the board in February. The company will present information on the number of aircraft, acquisition methods and investment sources for consideration of the board at their meeting in March. The plan is intended to help the company to grow and not be a financial burden on the government. It will be presented to the Ministry of Transport by March 31.
Meanwhile, negotiations are still ongoing on between Thai Airways and Rolls Royce: THAI is seeking compensation from Rolls Royce for a period in which its aircraft were not operational as they were awaiting spare parts, resulting in damages and lost business.
The company is working to increase revenue according to the Middle Turnaround Plan (2020-24), through “innovation and digital technology, a sales development plan and boosting ancillary revenue to improve online sales”.
SOURCE: The Nation
