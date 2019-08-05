Weekend RCEP meeting move closer to the world’s biggest trading bloc | The Thaiger

ASEAN
Weekend RCEP meeting move closer to the world’s biggest trading bloc
Whilst the UK looks to walk away from the EU trade bloc and the US continues to ramp up the trade war with China, the formation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which would be the largest trade bloc in the world, continues to gather pace.
The RCEP, initiated by ASEAN in 2012, is a proposed free trade agreement between the 10 member states of the association and the six FTA partners of ASEAN – China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and India.
The RCEP group covers 47.4% of world population, 32.2% of global GDP, 29.1% of trade worldwide and 32.5 % of global investment.
A ministerial meeting on the RCEP negotiations over the weekend in Beijing achieved “significant progress”, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce. Over two-thirds of the negotiations on bilateral market access are now complete, and negotiations on the remaining content are being actively pushed forward, said the ministry.
“All sides have reached consensus on more than 80% of the text of the agreement, with negotiations on content in financial, telecommunication and professional services newly completed”.
Chinese Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan stressed that it is conducive to preserving economic globalisation and free trade and realising mutual benefits and win-win results among all participating countries if the RECP agreement could be reached as early as possible.
Zhong also called for intensifying the ongoing negotiations to meet the target of conclusion within this year.
Southern insurgents likely behind the Bangkok bombings – Deputy PM Prawit
A meeting of Thai security and intelligence officials last night, chaired by Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, has determined southern insurgents were likely behind the spate of ‘warning’ bombs that went off around the capital yesterday morning. At the same time they haven’t completely ruled out political motivations despite an attempt by Thailand’s army chief Gen. Apirat Kongsompong to politicise the day’s explosions.
The blasts included one at Chong Nong Si BTS station, next door to the Mahanakhon building, the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road (Building B), and the Royal Thai Armed Forces HQ.
The series of bombings injured four people, although it is understood that no one was seriously injured. All four are currently receiving in hospitals.
The national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda says an initial police investigation indicates that there are similarities between yesterday’s bombings and attacks carried out in seven southern and central provinces, including Phuket, in August 2016.
The police chief says that authorities “can bring the situation under control”.
Seven separate bombs were reported in five locations in Bangkok and Nonthaburi with five of them detonating, injuring four people. Fires also broke out at three locations – Bangkok’s Pratunam market area on Phetchaburi Road, a favourite tourist and local shopping destination. One fire is suspected to be arson and bomb fragments were reported to be among the debris.
Sources report that bomb disposal experts say the bombs at several locations in Bangkok were “improvised devices” triggered by timers.
“They were designed to cause panic rather than inflict mass casualties. These bombs are similar to cluster bombs used in the serial bomb attacks in seven southern and central provinces on August 16, 2016.”
The timing of the incidents, during a meeting of regional foreign ministers at a series of ASEAN meeting, running since Tuesday, support the theory that the incidents are more about embarrassing the government and security forces rather than causing damage or harm. Ministers and officials from 31 countries were in attendance including US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.
Much of the foreign media coverage linked the explosions with the ASEAN meetings in Bangkok… Security was tightened around the Centara Grand at CentralWorld, near to where the ASEAN meetings were under way. At a Friday evening meeting between defence and security officials, chaired by deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, officials didn’t rule out any motives behind the bombings saying “that the attacks were intended to damage the country’s reputation”.
Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai says that the bombings had not affected the ASEAN meetings and the event proceeded as per schedule.
Two suspects held over last night’s ‘fake’ bomb, security ramped up at ASEAN meeting
PHOTO: A suspect leaving the area of the Royal Thai Police headquarters last night captured on CCTV
“I condemn the mastermind behind this morning’s bomb blasts, which destroy people and the country’s image. I have asked officials to beef up security for members of the public and take urgent care of those affected by the explosions.’’ – Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha
The multiple bombs have gone off this morning around Bangkok as the ASEAN Summit, running this week, hosts Foreign Ministers and officials from the ASEAN bloc. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also in town.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a press conference this morning during the ASEAN FM Meetings this week – AP
This is the latest we know about the sequence of explosions around Bangkok this morning HERE.
Meanwhile, two suspects have been apprehended and arrested after they dropped off a suspicious object outside the Royal Thai Police HQ on Rama I Road in Bangkok last night. They were arrested at the Pathomporn checkpoint on Phetchakasem Road travelling on a bus, heading to Chumpon early this morning around 2am. At this stage they have denied involvement in the fake bomb incident.
Bomb disposal experts were called to the area. The object contained two cylinder-shaped boxes stuffed with electrical circuit boards. There was no explosive. A roadblock was lifted an hour later.
Police examined CCTV footage. Police say the first man was watching the area nearby while the other man was seen dropping the suspicious object at the fence at the front of the RTP HQ. The man who placed the item was wearing a yellow shirt with black trousers, a cap and black sneakers with a mask and was holding a backpack. Police cannot confirm whether there’s a link between this incident and the other bombs that exploded around Bangkok this morning or not.
Two suspects apprehended early this morning going through a checkpoint on their way to Chumpon
The two were later seen on CCTV meeting at the skywalk near the Siam BTS station before heading into Siam Paragon shopping centre where they changed clothes.
They then travelled by taxi to Chatuchak park to catch a bus, southbound. Police say the pair changed clothes again in a toilet at the bus station.
UPDATE
The two injured persons from the Rama 9 Soi 57/1 incident, bothstreet cleaners from Suan Luang District Office, were sent to Sirindhorn Hospital. They told the police that they were removing grass from the roadside when they found an object wrapped in black tape. They touched it and it exploded.
Police believe that it was ‘Ping Pong bomb’. Also, they found a pen gun and two knives hidden in the dense grass in the same area so they have blocked the area for further investigation.
Security officials checking out the areas at the front of Bangkok’s tallest building, Makanakorn next to the Chong Nong Si BTS station – AP
Bangkok hosts ASEAN Foreign Ministers meetings from today
The 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting starts today. Representatives from more than 30 countries will attend the meetings. The regional talkfest is being held at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre.
Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai will chair the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and co-chair the Post Ministerial Conferences with the Dialogue Partners and other meetings. Other meetings include the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights, the 20th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum.
The US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrives in Bangkok tomororw to reaffirm the US commitment to ASEAN. He will co-chair the US-ASEAN Ministerial and Lower Mekong Initiative Ministerial meetings on August 1.
On August 2, he will deliver a speech at the Siam Society on US economic engagement in the Asia-Pacific region. Mr Pompeo will then attend the East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum ministerial meetings, and hold talks with FM Don Pramudwinai to discuss ways to further strengthen the US-Thai alliance. Mr Pompeo leaves for Australia on Aug 3.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and FM Don on July 30, prior to taking part in the ASEAN-Russia Ministerial Meeting the following day.
Mekong sub-regional and other meetings will also take place in which more than 30 countries will attend these conferences.
According to one of the officials, the bloc will focus on issues in the ASEAN Leaders’ Vision Statement on Partnership for Sustainability.
The official stressed that the bloc will allow stakeholders to discuss ongoing concerns, such as the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar and the dispute in the South China Sea.
