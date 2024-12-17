Thailand and Malaysia aim for US$30 billion trade by 2027

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 11:17, 17 December 2024| Updated: 11:17, 17 December 2024
105 2 minutes read
Thailand and Malaysia aim for US billion trade by 2027
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand and Malaysia set an ambitious goal to boost bilateral trade to US$30 billion by 2027, strengthening economic cooperation in pivotal sectors such as trade, investment, border connectivity, and tourism. The agreement was reached during Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s recent official visit to Malaysia, where she engaged in discussions with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The two-day visit culminated yesterday, December 16, with the 7th Annual Consultation, where both leaders reviewed and advanced initiatives from last year’s talks. Deputy government spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan highlighted the commitment of both prime ministers to bolster infrastructure development and fortify trade and economic relations, aiming for the US$30 billion trade target by 2027.

Advertisements

“Both prime ministers reaffirmed their commitment to promoting infrastructure development and strengthening trade and economic ties to achieve the US$30 billion trade target by 2027.”

Border trade constitutes 30% of the bilateral trade, prompting both nations to prioritise enhancing border connectivity and easing cross-border travel. They agreed on the urgency of implementing two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) concerning the cross-border transportation of goods and passengers.

Related news

Significant progress has been made in border infrastructure development, much to the satisfaction of both leaders. The Thai premier expressed optimism about enhancing rail connectivity and supporting regional logistics initiatives, like the ASEAN Express freight trains. Both countries plan to establish task forces in agriculture and food security, trade and investment, tourism, and security to achieve concrete outcomes.

The 38 year old Thai PM acknowledged Malaysia’s pivotal role in facilitating peace dialogues in Thailand’s Deep South and expressed hope for the resumption of peace talks following the appointment of a new Thai delegation leader. She also anticipated Malaysia’s continued support for Thailand on the international stage, notably within the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Bilateral trade

Advertisements

Both governments expressed contentment with their close cooperation in tackling transnational crimes, encompassing human trafficking, drug trafficking, illegal immigration, and online scams. Thailand is scheduled to host the 56th General Border Committee meeting and the 2nd Joint Working Committee on Security Cooperation meeting next year.

Anwar reaffirmed the robust bilateral relationships and collaboration across various sectors, including the economy, trade and investment, tourism, Halal food, transportation connectivity, energy, and regional security.

He described the Thailand-Malaysia partnership as a model for neighbouring countries, contributing to the growth of both nations through increasing trade value and collaboration in vocational education, particularly in the southern border provinces.

Anwar also expressed support for Thailand’s 6 Countries, 1 Destination tourism initiative, aimed at boosting the tourism industry in both countries and the broader region.

On security matters, he reiterated that the unrest in Thailand’s Deep South remains an internal affair, expressing confidence in Thailand’s ability to achieve peace and prosperity in the region, reported Bangkok Post.

The visit also witnessed the signing of two significant documents on rubber and cultural cooperation, further solidifying economic and people-to-people ties between Thailand and Malaysia.

Latest Thailand News
Rayong woman mistakenly buys tickets for December 1 draw Eastern Thailand News

Rayong woman mistakenly buys tickets for December 1 draw

9 hours ago
Child smacking ban in Thailand gets Senate green light Bangkok News

Child smacking ban in Thailand gets Senate green light

9 hours ago
Former PM Srettha cleared in police chief appointment scandal Bangkok News

Former PM Srettha cleared in police chief appointment scandal

10 hours ago
Thai father battles absent mum for son&#8217;s 2 million baht insurance Central Thailand News

Thai father battles absent mum for son’s 2 million baht insurance

10 hours ago
DSI apprehends 5th suspect in illegal surrogacy case in Bangkok Bangkok News

DSI apprehends 5th suspect in illegal surrogacy case in Bangkok

10 hours ago
Love cons: Thai woman still at large after tomboy romance scams Crime News

Love cons: Thai woman still at large after tomboy romance scams

10 hours ago
Aviyana Creator Launch event lights up Hua Hin Featured hotels

Aviyana Creator Launch event lights up Hua Hin

10 hours ago
Ministry and LINE MAN offer free delivery for Thai SELECT dining Bangkok News

Ministry and LINE MAN offer free delivery for Thai SELECT dining

10 hours ago
Thailand urged to cut interest rates amid low inflation concerns Business News

Thailand urged to cut interest rates amid low inflation concerns

10 hours ago
Jurassic theme park to roar into Asiatique in Bangkok Bangkok News

Jurassic theme park to roar into Asiatique in Bangkok

10 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s SET ESG Ratings 2024 hits milestone with 228 companies Business News

Thailand’s SET ESG Ratings 2024 hits milestone with 228 companies

10 hours ago
Two driving minibus slowly in Pathum Thani arrested with meth pills Central Thailand News

Two driving minibus slowly in Pathum Thani arrested with meth pills

10 hours ago
Mysterious objects from sky leave Thai couple on cloud nine South Thailand News

Mysterious objects from sky leave Thai couple on cloud nine

11 hours ago
Chaiyaphum nurse wins 6 million baht in Thai lottery Eastern Thailand News

Chaiyaphum nurse wins 6 million baht in Thai lottery

11 hours ago
ONE 172: Takeru faces Rodtang in flyweight kickboxing super-fight Events

ONE 172: Takeru faces Rodtang in flyweight kickboxing super-fight

11 hours ago
Chinese tourists set to keep Thailand’s travel market cruising Business News

Chinese tourists set to keep Thailand’s travel market cruising

11 hours ago
Thailand aims to boost trade with Mongolia to 2027 goals Bangkok News

Thailand aims to boost trade with Mongolia to 2027 goals

11 hours ago
Thai SMEs to boost exports to China via e-commerce Business News

Thai SMEs to boost exports to China via e-commerce

11 hours ago
Thai AirAsia X expands Bangkok-Delhi route with 4 weekly flights Aviation News

Thai AirAsia X expands Bangkok-Delhi route with 4 weekly flights

11 hours ago
Fiery collision on Phetkasem Road leads to vehicle inferno Road deaths

Fiery collision on Phetkasem Road leads to vehicle inferno

11 hours ago
Catfight chaos: ‘Coconut tree girls’ brawl shocks Pattaya tourists Crime News

Catfight chaos: ‘Coconut tree girls’ brawl shocks Pattaya tourists

12 hours ago
Police apologise with 10 sit-ups after cop fires gun outside Bangkok nightclub Bangkok News

Police apologise with 10 sit-ups after cop fires gun outside Bangkok nightclub

12 hours ago
Nonthaburi man assaults girlfriend after taking mother&#8217;s medication Central Thailand News

Nonthaburi man assaults girlfriend after taking mother’s medication

12 hours ago
Khon Kaen man arrested for selling meth to support family Crime News

Khon Kaen man arrested for selling meth to support family

12 hours ago
Panic in Pattaya: Apartment blaze sparks late-night chaos Crime News

Panic in Pattaya: Apartment blaze sparks late-night chaos

12 hours ago
Business NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Former PM Srettha cleared in police chief appointment scandal

Former PM Srettha cleared in police chief appointment scandal

Published: 17:47, 17 December 2024
Thai father battles absent mum for son&#8217;s 2 million baht insurance

Thai father battles absent mum for son’s 2 million baht insurance

Published: 17:44, 17 December 2024
DSI apprehends 5th suspect in illegal surrogacy case in Bangkok

DSI apprehends 5th suspect in illegal surrogacy case in Bangkok

Published: 17:36, 17 December 2024
Love cons: Thai woman still at large after tomboy romance scams

Love cons: Thai woman still at large after tomboy romance scams

Published: 17:27, 17 December 2024