PM asks public to cool down on selling their gold | The Thaiger

Business
PM asks public to cool down on selling their gold
Massive unemployment due to the national state of emergency and the Covid-19 outbreak has pushed gold prices to near a 7 year high, and gold shops throughout the country are running out of cash because so many people are cashing in. In a briefing this week in Bangkok, PM Prayut Chan-Ocha asked the public to show restraint and not to trade in all of their gold at once.
The price spike has prompted a wild selling spree as some rush to sell the precious metal to raise cash as the pandemic spreads, impacting businesses and the economy as gold hoarders cash in.
“I’m asking people to sell gradually, not in large amounts, as shops may face a cash crunch.”
As with other countries, the yellow metal has traditionally been a popular way for Thais to save money, but a surge in global prices has tempted many to sell. People are trying to raise cash as the virus-induced slowdown has led to major job losses and wage cuts.
Prayut says officials are trying to work out a plan for gold shops to cope with the huge numbers of sellers. Thailand is under a partial lockdown until at least the end of April to curb the disease but some businesses deemed essential remain open.
Queues stretching hundreds of metres to reach goldsmiths’ counters to sell the metal for cash have become a common sight on Bangkok’s Yaowarat Road in Chinatown, home to major goldsmiths. Jitti Tangsithpakdi, chairman of the Gold Traders Association and owner of Chin Hua Heng Goldsmith, said sales volume at his company alone amounted to 200 million baht on Tuesday.
“Don’t unload gold all at one time as huge sums can mean hundreds of billions of baht, and no goldsmith can tolerate that selling pressure.”
The one-sided selling in the domestic market and difficulties exporting gold with many flights grounded and lockdown measures in major gold markets have forced some goldsmiths to halt operations for fears of cash shortage.
Most of the gold sold is bullion, reflecting that sales have been for profit, as gold bar is usually used for investment, according to Jitti.
In Thailand, the gold price has risen by 6,000 per baht weight (15.1 grams) since the beginning of this year. Furthermore the baht’s weakness against the US dollar has given local sellers a windfall.
SOURCES: Bloomberg |Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Business
NBTC seeks to reduce mobile bills by 30%
Hopefully for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers. The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission has been meeting with Thailand’s telecom operators in an effort to lower mobile phone service fees for users.
The NBTC say the fee reduction proposal is for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers and seeks to reduce fees up to 30%.
The initiative is aimed at helping people manage the cost of working from home, and assist mobile phone subscribers who are ineligible for the NBTC sponsored free 10 gigs of mobile data usage for 30 days assistance recently put in place.
SOURCE: The Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Business
Covid-19 crisis delays Thailand’s biofuel future
Thailand’s Energy Ministry has postponed a nationwide plan to switch to biofuels until the Covid 19 crisis subsides.
The ministry initially told oil refineries to stop producing gasohol 91 at the end of May and planned to increase consumption and manufacture of biofuels like gasohol E20, which will generate income for local farmers who grow biofuel energy crops like sugarcane and cassava, and ensure the Kingdom is less dependant on OPEC and fossil fuels.
Plans to make the switch are now delayed because the country currently needs the ethanol to produce 70% alcohol for sanitation washes and industrial uses during the crisis. The minister said “ethanol manufacturers have increased their production capacity roughly 90% from their current 60 to 70%, allowing for an excess of more than a million liters of ethanol.
“We believe farmers growing sugarcane and cassava are also benefiting from the rise in demand and price.”
The minister said it would be better if the ethanol is used for producing gasohol E20, because the demand will rise up to 2 million litres daily and more entrepreneurs will consider opening ethanol production plants.
“We have learned that ethanol producers have asked to boost their production capacity by another 500,000 litres per day. About 26 ethanol plants are able to produce 6.275 million litres a day. From this, 4.763 million litres can be used to make gasohol and the rest can produce 70% alcohol.
Fears of crop dependence or drought damaging production were alleviated by Biodiesel producer BBGI’s president who said people can still use gasohol 95 instead of gasohol 91.
“If there is not enough ethanol, the mixing ratio can be changed to suit the situation.”
PTT Oil and Retail says the petrochemical company is working on improving the specifications of gasohol E20 to meet the standards set by the Energy Ministry.
“We are also preparing to boost awareness among consumers about the benefits and differences between gasohol 95 and gasohol E20. Is better because of higher octane burns cleaner.”
SOURCE: The Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
A golden moment for Thailand’s gold sellers
The streets of Bangkok’s Chinatown today have been paved with gold… sellers.
Today, dozens of Bangkok citizens lined up outside Yaowarat Road gold shops, creating chaos as they tried to sell off their gold ornaments and gold bars after the price gold rose by 550 baht per baht of gold (15.244 grams.)
It is reported that this is the highest prices of gold since February 2012. The Gold Traders Associations says as of 9:30am today the purchase price of the gold baht was 26,050 baht per baht and selling price was 26,250 baht, while gold ornaments prices were at 25,574.92 baht and the selling price at 26,750 baht.
(1 baht = 15.244 grams x 0.965 = 14.71046 grams, or 0.47295236 troy ounce (mass) – you figure it out!
The association’s chairman Jitti Tangsitpakdee, has advised people to hold off on selling their gold because many shops will start facing liquidity problems.
“If this continues for a week, most gold shops will have to shut down temporarily. But it will have a great effect on many players in the gold industry.”
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand imports chemicals from China to commence local production of antivirals
PM asks public to cool down on selling their gold
CP Group delivers first 100,000 masks from its new factory
Four more Skytrain stations slated to open in June
33 new Covid-19 cases (Saturday), no deaths, as recovery rate passes 65%
AirAsia will resume some flights beginning April 29
PM Prayut seeks ideas and resources from Thailand’s top 20 richest people
Thailand’s road to a ‘new normal’
Tourist numbers and revenue expected to plunge, exceeding worst predictions for 2020
700,000 employees unemployed as more factories suspend production
Man beats 4 year old son to death in Bangkok
Indonesia now leads SE Asia in Covid-19 cases
Foreigners arrested for holding noisy party on Koh Phangan
Traditional massage practitioners have trouble qualifying for government handouts
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
UPDATE: Thai Returnee from Indonesia commits suicide on last day of quarantine
Chon Buri police raid late night ‘ladyboy’ cam show, arrest dozens – VIDEO
660,000 people in Thailand under watch as potential “high-risk” Covid-19 infections
4 teenagers violate the order not to celebrate Songkran outside
Computer says no. Finance ministry refuses two-thirds of stimulus applicants.
Up to 10 million Thais out of work in next three months – CCSA
Thai Covid 19 “Super Spreader” song goes… VIRAL
Thailand prepares 3,500 hotel rooms to quarantine returnees after flight ban is lifted
300 more “little ghosts” returning from South Korea
31 Thai returnees from Russia quarantined, 3 hospitalised with fever
Fortress Phuket: The island ‘on hold’ as it contains Covid-19
Bodies of two teen girls found in Kwae Noy river, Kanchanaburi
A golden moment for Thailand’s gold sellers
Chiang Mai man caught licking handrail
Drunken man incinerates ATM after running out of alcohol
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Computer says no. Finance ministry refuses two-thirds of stimulus applicants.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai Covid 19 “Super Spreader” song goes… VIRAL
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Singapore hit by a second wave of coronavirus cases
- Politics2 days ago
Thai Health Minister demands apology for inflammatory comments
- Phuket3 days ago
New Phuket governor announced, old Governor shunted off to Petchaburi
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket’s Covid-19 new cases fall to 3
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bank robber comes in from the rain, makes off with 106,000 baht
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok man arrested for flogging dodgy medical certificates online