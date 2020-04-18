Thailand imports chemicals from China to commence local production of antivirals | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand imports chemicals from China to commence local production of antivirals
“We need to make sure we have at least 1 million pills of Favipiravir in store.”
The Managing Director of Thailand’s Government Pharmaceutical Organisation Dr. Withoon Danwiboon says, “we have made contact with China to buy ‘Favipiravir’ (an antiviral drug) to start the production of the drugs locally as one of the treatments of Covid-19 virus in the country.”
“We are awaiting for the antiviral delivery from China. They will arrive next week.”
Favipiravir, sold under the brand name ‘Avigan’, is an antiviral medication used to treat influenza in Japan. It is also being studied to treat a number of other viral infections including Covid-19.
“After that, we will run the controlled experiments of the antiviral substances and assess the stability, dissolution and absorption. If the ingredients pass the testing, they will be handed over to the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Medical Sciences to conduct standardised testing before the drug manufacturing can start.”
However, it is expected to take up to a year to begin the official start of the pharmaceutical production line. The procedures and timeline will be similar to issuing Compulsory Licensing on HIV drugs.
“It is vital that Thailand starts its own antiviral drug Favipiravir production line, despite taking up to a year to begin the actual production, it is all worth it because we expects that the Covid-19 outbreak will prevail, not to the scale of today’s but there will still be Covid-19 cases even through next year.”
In the meantime, the GPO is still in negotiation with several countries including China and Japan to purchase more Favipiravir to serve Covid-19 patients.
“We need to make sure we have at least 1 million pills of Favipiravir in store, Currently there are 200,000 pills in our stockpile.”
SOURCE: Khao SodKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Thailand
CP Group delivers first 100,000 masks from its new factory
Thailand’s largest private company and one of the world’s largest conglomerates. the Charoen Pokphand Group, better known as CP, presented the first batch of 100,000 surgical facemasks from its own factory to Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn Hospital late this week.
Group Chairman Dhanin Chearavanont says he is delighted that the factory was built in just five weeks, at a cost of some 100 million baht, and began operations this week, producing surgical face masks for free distribution to medical personnel and the public.
Dhanin, with other CP Group executives and the director of Chulalongkorn Hospital, visited the factory in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, to preside over the launch. He said that the company realises the importance of protecting frontline medical personnel in the fight against Covid-19.
Staffed by just 3 supervisors, the factory is fully automated and production takes place in a sterile environment. It has a production capacity of 3 million masks a month.
Dhanin says this is the perfect opportunity for the group to give back to the country:
“Doctors, nurses and other medical personnel are risking their lives, like soldiers on the battleground. I am impressed by their performance.”
Dr. Sutthipong thanked CP for its contribution to Thai society with the construction of the factory, saying that the masks are one of the essential tools to save Thailand during the pandemic.
The masks have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and all proceeds from their sale in the future will go to Chulalongkorn Hospital and the Thai Red Cross Society.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Thailand
33 new Covid-19 cases (Saturday), no deaths, as recovery rate passes 65%
Health officials today reported 33 new cases of Covid-19 but no deaths, raising total cases in Thailand to 2,733, while the death toll remains at 47 since the outbreak began in January. The first case of human-to-human transmission in Thailand was reported on January 31.
68 of Thailand’s 77 provinces have reported infections. The number of recovered patients is now 1,787, or 65.4% of all cases.
The southern island province of Phuket, which has the highest infection rate per capita nationwide, reported no new cases today, the second time in 3 days. None were reported on Thursday, a single case yesterday, and the number fell back to zero today.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM Prayut seeks ideas and resources from Thailand’s top 20 richest people
Last night in a special 10 minute broadcast on national TV PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that he will write an open letter to Thailand’s top 20 richest people to seek their assistance and help for the government and Thai citizens in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
He explained that he’s doing it to gather their input and ideas to ease the impact on the economy and seeking their advice as next week the government wants to finalise planning to relaunch and reboot the Thai economy.
Though the PM did not mention the top richest of Thailand by name, they include CP’s Chearavanont family, Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, the Chirathiwat family, Gulf Energy Development’s CEO Sarath Ratanavadi, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services and Bangkok Airways founder Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth, the Osathanugrah family, and BTS Group Holdings chairman Keeree Kanjanapas.
“The pandemic has become a deadly threat to people’s health and economic wellbeing.”
“PM Prayut commended all officers and volunteers for the contributions they have already made.
“But there is a lot more that needs to be done in terms of ideas and resources as Thailand is doing very well in controlling the virus.”
The PM has also called on people to stand in unity with the government, without the division of colour, (referring to the red-yellow shirt divide in Thai politics).
Prime Minister Prayut told the public that he and the Covid-19 Situation Administration Centre representatives will meet next week to discuss the possible loosening of restrictions and measures. The Public Health Ministry, related agencies and the private sectors are also working on the development of an exit strategy from the night-time curfew that will come to an end on April 30 and the number of confirmed infections stays below 100 per day.
Some people and agencies are even talking about the idea to reopen some businesses such as department stores and hair-dressing salons. The Public Health Ministry has come up with an exit strategy in which a Covid-19 safety certificate will be given to business owners who agree to strictly follow preventive measures and social-distancing protocols.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has also issued six guidelines for countries preparing to ease lockdown restrictions.
SOURCE: The Nation / The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand imports chemicals from China to commence local production of antivirals
PM asks public to cool down on selling their gold
CP Group delivers first 100,000 masks from its new factory
Four more Skytrain stations slated to open in June
33 new Covid-19 cases (Saturday), no deaths, as recovery rate passes 65%
AirAsia will resume some flights beginning April 29
PM Prayut seeks ideas and resources from Thailand’s top 20 richest people
Thailand’s road to a ‘new normal’
Tourist numbers and revenue expected to plunge, exceeding worst predictions for 2020
700,000 employees unemployed as more factories suspend production
Man beats 4 year old son to death in Bangkok
Indonesia now leads SE Asia in Covid-19 cases
Foreigners arrested for holding noisy party on Koh Phangan
Traditional massage practitioners have trouble qualifying for government handouts
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
UPDATE: Thai Returnee from Indonesia commits suicide on last day of quarantine
Chon Buri police raid late night ‘ladyboy’ cam show, arrest dozens – VIDEO
660,000 people in Thailand under watch as potential “high-risk” Covid-19 infections
4 teenagers violate the order not to celebrate Songkran outside
Computer says no. Finance ministry refuses two-thirds of stimulus applicants.
Thai Covid 19 “Super Spreader” song goes… VIRAL
Up to 10 million Thais out of work in next three months – CCSA
Thailand prepares 3,500 hotel rooms to quarantine returnees after flight ban is lifted
Fortress Phuket: The island ‘on hold’ as it contains Covid-19
300 more “little ghosts” returning from South Korea
31 Thai returnees from Russia quarantined, 3 hospitalised with fever
Bodies of two teen girls found in Kwae Noy river, Kanchanaburi
A golden moment for Thailand’s gold sellers
Drunken man incinerates ATM after running out of alcohol
Chiang Mai man caught licking handrail
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Computer says no. Finance ministry refuses two-thirds of stimulus applicants.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai Covid 19 “Super Spreader” song goes… VIRAL
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Singapore hit by a second wave of coronavirus cases
- Politics2 days ago
Thai Health Minister demands apology for inflammatory comments
- Phuket3 days ago
New Phuket governor announced, old Governor shunted off to Petchaburi
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket’s Covid-19 new cases fall to 3
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bank robber comes in from the rain, makes off with 106,000 baht
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
Thailand’s flight arrival ban extended to April 30