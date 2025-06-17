Thailand joins list of safest countries for tourists by US

The government urged residents to celebrate after Thailand was named one of the safest destinations for tourists by the United States Department of State.

The Department of State categorises travel safety advisories into four levels: Level 1 – Exercise normal precautions, Level 2 – Exercise increased caution, Level 3 – Reconsider travel, and Level 4 – Do not travel.

Countries at the highest safety level (Level 1) include Japan, Australia, Canada, and Singapore. As of the most recent update on June 9, Thailand has now joined this group of safe tourist destinations.

Deputy Spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, Sasikan Wattanachan, reported yesterday, June 16, that this improved rating reflects Thailand’s positive image in terms of security and its readiness to welcome international visitors.

She added that the elevated safety rating is expected to benefit the tourism sector significantly, boosting income, employment, and the equitable distribution of economic prosperity to communities across the country. Businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and service providers stand to gain the most from this recognition.

However, Thailand’s Deep South, including Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat, remains under a Level 2 advisory. Sasikan emphasised that major tourist destinations such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Pattaya are confirmed to be at the safest level.

Sasikan also noted that the improved rating reflects the success of government operations, such as the Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC), Tourist Assistance Fund, and the Tourist Protection Section within the judicial system, which are all designed to ensure visitor safety.

In a related development, the New York Post recently ranked Thailand eighth among the ten safest countries for solo female travellers in 2025.

Sasikan further pointed out that this recognition is supported not only by mainstream media but also by popular travel bloggers.

Kate McCulley, known for her website Adventurous Kate, praised Thailand as an excellent choice for women beginning solo travel. Another travel platform, Be My Travel Muse, also commended Thailand for its wide range of attractions, accessible transport system, and friendly services.