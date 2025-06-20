Drunk Swede run over after passing out in Pattaya car park

A drunken night ended in tragedy for a Swedish tourist in Pattaya after he collapsed in a parking lot and was fatally run over by a sedan in the early hours of the morning.

At 3.50am today, June 20, emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit received a report of a serious car accident in the parking lot of an entertainment venue on Pattaya Third Road, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Police Lieutenant Wuttinan Kongdee from Pattaya City Police Station, along with rescue workers, rushed to the scene where they found the injured foreigner lying beside a white sedan.

The man, later identified as Paul, a 54 year old Swedish national, was groaning in pain after his head had been crushed by the vehicle’s wheel.

He was immediately given first aid and transported to a nearby hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The sedan’s driver, identified as 29 year old Phonlawat (surname withheld), was reportedly in shock but remained at the scene and cooperated fully with police.

He told investigators he had entered the parking lot to collect a passenger and had no idea anyone was lying on the ground. As he turned a corner, he felt the car bump over something unexpectedly. Upon stepping out to inspect, he was horrified to discover he had driven over a man’s head.

CCTV footage confirmed the man was already lying in the middle of the road before the incident occurred. Security guards and the man’s wife were seen nearby, reportedly trying to help him before the accident.

According to witnesses, the tourist had been heavily intoxicated and had fallen in the parking lot. Despite attempts from his wife to get him up, he collapsed again and remained motionless on the ground. Moments later, the sedan turned the corner and struck him, reported Amarin TV.

Security guards and bystanders rushed to assist, and rescue personnel were called immediately.

Police have documented the scene and collected CCTV footage for evidence. Lt. Wuttinan confirmed that the driver has been invited for formal questioning as part of a standard investigation to ensure fairness for all parties involved.