Bangkok
Bangkok residents of all nationalities urged to come forward for vaccine doses 1, 2 or 3
The governor of Bangkok is calling on all residents, regardless of nationality, to come forward for vaccination. Aswin Kwanmuang says it doesn’t matter if people have had no dose, 1 dose or both doses, nor does it matter what nationality they are. Officials are anxious to fully vaccinate as many residents as possible, including administering booster doses to guard against the newly arrived Omicron variant.
“The campaign aims to vaccinate as many people as possible in Bangkok to build herd immunity against Covid-19, especially now that the new Omicron variant has been reported in Thailand. People can register even if they are not Thai, or have received 2, 1 or no jab before. Those who have had Covid-19 can also register for a booster shot provided they have recovered for at least 3 months.”
According to a Nation Thailand report, vaccines are being administered at the following locations in the capital: the Bangkok Youth Centre (Thai-Japanese) in the Din Daeng district, the BMA General Hospital, Taksin Hospital, Charoen Krung Pracharak Hospital, Wetchakarunrasm Hospital, Ratchaphiphat Hospital, Luang Phor Taweesak Hospital, Lat Krabang Hospital, Sirindhorn Hospital, Bang Khun Thian Geriatric Hospital, Khlong Sam Wa Hospital, and Bangna Hospital.
To register, people can use the QueQ app and select a vaccination location. Groups of 10 or more can scan the QR code in the app to get taken to a Google form for group registration. Group vaccination will be carried out at the Bangkok Youth Centre only, which is also accepting walk-ins.
Vaccine recipients must be over the age of 18 and present an ID card or passport, along with their certificate of vaccination if they have previously received a vaccine dose.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
