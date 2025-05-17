Bangkok’s Bang Na gridlocked by floods and traffic (video)

Bangkok’s roads turned into rivers yesterday evening, sparking one of the worst traffic nightmares in recent memory, with queues stretching over 31 kilometres and motorists stuck for hours in waist-deep floodwaters.

Heavy rainfall yesterday, May 16, caused severe flooding on key routes in Bang Na and surrounding areas, leading to massive traffic congestion that brought parts of the city to a standstill.

At 4.30pm, FM91 reported extreme congestion on Bang Na-Trat Road heading towards Mega Bangna, where floodwaters left vehicles stranded and struggling to navigate the soaked roads.

Photo of the Udomsuk intersection

Meanwhile, on the Kanchanaphisek Expressway between Bang Phli and Suksawat, traffic crawled for 24 kilometres from Rama II past Wat Thung Khru as drivers found themselves unable to exit at Bang Na-Trat due to flooding near Mega Bangna.

The combination of the blocked exit and already heavy traffic on Bang Na-Trat Road created a colossal traffic jam exceeding 31 kilometres in length.

By 7.21pm, the situation worsened significantly. Traffic backups were reported around Bang Na intersection, Bang Na-Trat Road, and Burapha Withi Expressway, with queues extending towards Lotus at kilometre 8. In the opposite direction, the gridlock stretched all the way to kilometre 27 on Sukhumvit Road, reaching as far as the Erawan Museum.

Drivers on Pu Chao Saming Phrai Road faced lengthy delays too, with traffic backed up toward Samrong and spilling over near the Klong Khut bridge exit.

Local officials urged motorists to check traffic updates and seek alternative routes to avoid the affected areas.

The flooding has caused unprecedented delays,” said a traffic official. “Drivers should plan ahead and avoid Bang Na if possible.”

The flooding exposed vulnerabilities in Bangkok’s drainage system, with water quickly inundating roads and trapping vehicles in affected areas. Commuters were advised to remain patient and stay safe, as clean-up and water drainage efforts continue, reported KhaoSod.

Motorists are warned to stay alert and monitor updates as the rainy season intensifies, potentially bringing more heavy rains and traffic chaos to the city.

