Bangkok residents frustrated by Chinese New Year fireworks chaos (video)

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Residents in Bangkok are voicing their dissatisfaction over Chinese people setting off fireworks to celebrate the Chinese New Year, with little regard for police intervention.

The fireworks have sparked fires in nearby grasslands, causing chaos for fire services, and have left pets in distress. Social media users have reported complaints from multiple areas across the city, including Huai Khwang, Rama 9, Srinakarin, Bangkokkritt, and Ramkhamhaeng. The noise and fire hazards have caused significant inconvenience to locals.

A local Facebook page, Big Kren, shared a video and message highlighting the issue, stating that Chinese groups gathered to light fireworks, dispersed upon police arrival, and then resumed their activities, resulting in grass fires that required fire engines to extinguish. The post also appealed for help, mentioning that this is an annual issue affecting the elderly with heart conditions, young children, and pets in the vicinity of Rama 9 and Nantawan Rama 9 – Srinakarin, as well as Bangkokkritt.

Meanwhile, another Facebook page, Drama-addict, reported similar disturbances in Huai Khwang, questioning the purpose of such extensive fireworks displays. The post emphasised the distress caused to local pets and urged caution.

A plea was made for stricter enforcement from authorities, particularly with fireworks being set off from Ramkhamhaeng Soi 68 from early evening until 10pm, causing significant disruption. This has been a recurring problem during various festivals, including Loy Krathong, new year, and the Chinese New Year, leading to considerable annoyance.

Despite reports to the 191 emergency hotline and Huamark Police Station, fireworks continue unabated. The post noted that the area has a large Chinese community, with nearby residents affected by the loud noises, reported KhaoSod.

The unauthorised sale and use of fireworks, particularly in tourist areas like Jomtien Beach, pose significant safety risks. Inexperienced individuals mishandling fireworks can lead to injuries and property damage. Local police are actively working to curb this issue through enforcement and public awareness campaigns.

