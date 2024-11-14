Korat police crack down on firework shops to keep kids safe

In a bold move to ensure safety during this year’s Loi Krathong festival, police in Nakhon Ratchasima have launched a robust crackdown on shops selling fireworks, with a particular focus on protecting children from dangerous explosives.

Police Colonel Anek Srikitrat, Deputy Commander of the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Police, joined forces with Pol. Col. Suthinan Kongchaemdee, Superintendent of the Nakhon Ratchasima City Police Station, and District Chief Chananan Khumkhong, in a series of inspections on firework vendors across the city. Their mission? To prevent tragic accidents by enforcing strict safety standards and prohibiting sales to young customers.

Led by officers from the Mueang Police Station and supported by the Volunteer Defence Corps, the team visited three key shops in the municipality: Ajarn Puang Fireworks Shop, Ajarn Prem Korat Fireworks Shop, and Uncle Pong’s Shop. At each location, officers checked sales licences and reviewed stock to ensure it met safety standards, said Deputy Commander Srikitrat.

“The aim is to reduce risks associated with fireworks during this celebration. We’re especially concerned about children buying these products without adult supervision.”

During the inspections, officers found that all shops had the necessary licences and had prioritised safety. Fireworks sold included colourful varieties that were generally less powerful, and fire extinguishers were strategically placed in case of an emergency.

Vendors were instructed to be vigilant about age restrictions and to advise parents on supervising young users. Officials warned that children might inadvertently modify fireworks, turning them into dangerous items, reported KhaoSod.

“Our goal is safety for all – especially the little ones who may not fully understand the dangers,” said District Chief Khumkhong.

