Security bolstered for Pattaya fireworks festival next weekend

Image courtesy of Pattaya News

Security preparations for the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival are underway as Chon Buri police gear up for the event scheduled for next weekend.

At a meeting held yesterday, November 23, the Commander of Chon Buri Provincial Police, Thawatchakiat Jinda Kuansanong, gathered representatives from over thirty agencies to finalise security measures, ensuring the safety of attendees during the festival on Pattaya Beach Road.

Advertisements

Around 800 personnel, including both uniformed and plain-clothed police, along with city officials and related staff, will be deployed to maintain safety and order. The comprehensive security plan comprises evacuation routes, emergency patient transportation, and improved traffic management to handle the expected surge of visitors.

Thawatchakiat emphasised the importance of these measures in accommodating the influx of people during the festival.

To enhance surveillance, more than 5,000 CCTV cameras will be operational throughout the event. Among these, 170 cameras are currently undergoing repairs to ensure they are functional in time.

The police have also assembled emergency response teams, prepared to address any incidents on land and water, with clear evacuation routes set to manage unforeseen situations effectively.

Pattaya Beach Road will be closed to all vehicle traffic from 3pm until around midnight on both days of the festival, facilitating a secure environment for the festivities. Visitors will have access to multiple parking areas, including Terminal 21 and Big C Extra, with limited shuttle services available to ease transportation, reported Pattaya News.

Advertisements

This proactive approach reflects the commitment of local police to ensure a well-organised and safe event, drawing both locals and tourists to witness the spectacular displays. The detailed preparations underscore the significance of the festival and the importance placed on public safety.

In other news, a Laotian vendor found himself in legal trouble after being caught selling Kratom juice near Pattaya Beach just past midnight today. The Pattaya City Police apprehended the suspect, identified as 25 year old Paiwan at 12.36am today, November 23 following complaints from a concerned citizen about the potential health risks posed by the Kratom juice.