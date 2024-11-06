International fireworks festival to light up Pattaya later this month

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:55, 06 November 2024| Updated: 17:55, 06 November 2024
The International Fireworks Festival 2024 in Pattaya is set to dazzle spectators with a vibrant display from five countries on November 29 and 30. Following a meeting chaired by Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet at Pattaya City Hall, the event promises to be both exciting and well-organised, ensuring safety and success as seen in previous years.

Held along Pattaya Beach Road, this year’s theme, Festival of Lights, aims to enhance the festival to meet international standards under the MICE City initiative. The meeting focused on addressing last year’s challenges and strategised improvements in event planning, public relations, traffic management, and safety measures. An emergency lane will be introduced to cater to any unforeseen incidents during the event.

To accommodate the festival, Pattaya Beach Road will be closed from the Dolphin Roundabout to Wat Chai Mongkon Intersection, and Pattaya Central Road from the Tops Intersection to Nipa Lodge Intersection, from 3pm to midnight on both days.

Parking restrictions will be enforced along Pattaya Beach Road from 5am to midnight. However, designated parking areas will be available at various locations, including Terminal 21 Pattaya, Lotus North Pattaya, and Central Marina, among others.

Mayor Poramet extended an invitation to both locals and tourists to experience the festival, which will feature over 15,000 fireworks each night. Participating countries include the UK, Germany, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Serbia.

The event will feature 15 fireworks display points along the 2.7-kilometre stretch of Pattaya Beach, allowing visitors to immerse themselves fully in the spectacular show, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, Bangkok’s Wat Arun is set to illuminate the night on November 15 with its Loy Krathong festival. The festival promises a multicultural experience, underscored by a theme song performed in an array of languages, including Thai, English, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and Spanish, to foster a deeper understanding of the event’s cultural importance.

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol announced that the Suntharaporn Band will deliver this multilingual performance.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

