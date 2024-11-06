International fireworks festival to light up Pattaya later this month

The International Fireworks Festival 2024 in Pattaya is set to dazzle spectators with a vibrant display from five countries on November 29 and 30. Following a meeting chaired by Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet at Pattaya City Hall, the event promises to be both exciting and well-organised, ensuring safety and success as seen in previous years.

Held along Pattaya Beach Road, this year’s theme, Festival of Lights, aims to enhance the festival to meet international standards under the MICE City initiative. The meeting focused on addressing last year’s challenges and strategised improvements in event planning, public relations, traffic management, and safety measures. An emergency lane will be introduced to cater to any unforeseen incidents during the event.

To accommodate the festival, Pattaya Beach Road will be closed from the Dolphin Roundabout to Wat Chai Mongkon Intersection, and Pattaya Central Road from the Tops Intersection to Nipa Lodge Intersection, from 3pm to midnight on both days.

Parking restrictions will be enforced along Pattaya Beach Road from 5am to midnight. However, designated parking areas will be available at various locations, including Terminal 21 Pattaya, Lotus North Pattaya, and Central Marina, among others.

Mayor Poramet extended an invitation to both locals and tourists to experience the festival, which will feature over 15,000 fireworks each night. Participating countries include the UK, Germany, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Serbia.

The event will feature 15 fireworks display points along the 2.7-kilometre stretch of Pattaya Beach, allowing visitors to immerse themselves fully in the spectacular show, reported Pattaya News.

The event will feature 15 fireworks display points along the 2.7-kilometre stretch of Pattaya Beach, allowing visitors to immerse themselves fully in the spectacular show, reported Pattaya News.