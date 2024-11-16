Loy Krathong tragedy: Pet dog dies from firework shock

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A beloved pet dog tragically died due to shock from fireworks, prompting an important reminder for pet owners to keep their animals safe indoors during festive events.

The Loy Krathong festival is marked by celebrations on November 15 (yesterday), and the tradition of setting off fireworks and firecrackers is widespread. This has led to many pets experiencing fear, with some even succumbing to fatal shock, as was the case here.

Social media user Chanasak Donjak recently shared a heartbreaking story about losing his cherished seven month old dog, Yang Yang, to the panic induced by the loud explosions. In his emotional post, Chanasak expressed his grief over the incident.

“Setting off firecrackers is one thing, but throwing them in front of my house? Rest in peace, my dear. You have no idea how heartbroken I am. You didn’t wait to see me. It was just over 20 days. We were video calling just this morning. Only through the phone. The last sound I heard from you was from the CCTV, and then your voice was gone. I knew you were afraid of firecrackers, but I never thought you wouldn’t come back. I wanted to be with you so badly, but I was too far away. Wait for me on the dog star, my dear. We’ll meet again someday. Love you, Yang Yang.”

Chanasak shared this as a cautionary tale, highlighting that this might not be the first case. During festivals like Loy Krathong and the new year celebrations, when fireworks are rampant, he urges pet owners to stay home if possible or ensure someone is there to comfort their pets.

Currently working abroad, Chanasak had plans to return to Thailand in early December. He usually monitors his pets through CCTV and communicates with them daily. At his home, there are seven dogs and three cats, cared for by his mother and sister. The animals roam freely in the house without cages. On the evening of the incident, his sister and mother attended an aunt’s birthday party, leaving the house for about two to three hours.

Upon returning, they found Yang Yang lifeless, with signs of distress nearby. His sister immediately performed CPR and rushed him to a 24-hour veterinary hospital. Unfortunately, upon arrival, the vet confirmed that Yang Yang had no pulse. His blood vessels were too constricted for adrenaline injections, necessitating the use of a defibrillator, which also proved unsuccessful.

Reviewing the CCTV footage after the event, they heard explosive firecracker noises, likened to bomb blasts, followed by Yang Yang howling twice before his voice disappeared completely, reported KhaoSod.

The distressing incident serves as a poignant reminder of the dangers fireworks pose to pets. Festive celebrations can inadvertently cause severe stress and even death for animals unaccustomed to such loud noises. Owners are encouraged to take preventive measures, such as staying home or ensuring their pets are not left alone during such times.

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why do fireworks cause such extreme reactions in pets? Loud noises like fireworks can trigger fear and panic in pets due to their heightened sensitivity to sound. How can pet owners mitigate the risks of fireworks during festivals? Owners can stay home or ensure pets aren’t alone, providing comfort and creating a safe indoor environment. What if fireworks were banned near residential areas during festivals? A ban could reduce pet distress and prevent tragic incidents, fostering a safer environment for animals. How does social media influence public awareness about pet safety during festivals? Stories shared on social media can raise awareness and encourage preventive measures among pet owners. What lessons can be learned from tragic incidents involving pets and fireworks? These incidents highlight the need for proactive pet care and community consideration during festive events.