Toxic haze: Chiang Mai at No. 5 globally for poor air quality

Chiang Mai has been ranked as the world’s fifth-worst city for air quality, with PM2.5 levels exceeding safe limits across the province. Hod district experienced the highest levels, with PM2.5 reaching 144 microgrammes per cubic metre today, March 22.

The weakening of a cold air mass has caused reduced air ventilation, contributing to the accumulation of dust particles. At 9am, real-time data from iqair.com indicated that Chiang Mai’s US AQI (Air Quality Index) was 174 microgrammes per cubic metre, placing it fifth globally for poor air quality.

Within Chiang Mai municipality, PM2.5 levels were recorded at 88 microgrammes per cubic metre, which is 17.8 times the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s annual guideline. This air pollution level poses a risk to residents, prompting recommendations to avoid outdoor exercise, keep windows closed, wear masks outdoors, and use air purifiers indoors.

The Northern Meteorological Centre reported today that a high-pressure system covering upper Thailand had weakened, leading to higher temperatures. However, the north, northeast, and central regions continue to experience cool mornings.

Residents in upper Thailand are advised to take health precautions due to changing weather conditions. Dust and haze accumulation in the region is moderate to high, exacerbated by weakening winds and rising temperatures, which are expected to increase by 1–3°C. The minimum temperature ranges from 18 to 23°C, while the maximum ranges from 30 to 37°C.

The Chiang Mai Centre for Forest Fire, Smog, and Small Dust Particle Prevention reported hot spots detected by GISTDA, with 26 locations across nine districts. Chiang Dao recorded the highest number with six hot spots, followed by Mae Wang with four, Phrao and Omkoi with three each, Mae Taeng and Mae Chaem with two each, and San Sai, Hod, and Chai Prakan with one each. From January 1 to March 21, a total of 1,822 hot spots have been recorded, according to NASA Firm data.

GISTDA reported that as of 9am, PM2.5 levels exceeded the standard of 37.5 microgrammes per cubic metre in 25 districts of Chiang Mai, with levels ranging from 53.7 to 144.6 microgrammes per cubic metre. Twenty districts were classified as red, indicating severe levels, while five were classified as orange.

Hod district registered the highest PM2.5 level at 144.6 microgrammes per cubic metre, followed by Omkoi at 106.5, Chom Thong at 103.4, Kalayaniwattana at 102.0, and Doi Tao at 101.5 microgrammes per cubic metre, reported KhaoSod.