Washed up: Garbage crisis floods Phuket’s Sirinat National Park

Sirinat National Park on Phuket’s northeast coast is drowning in garbage, sparking serious concerns among officials and locals.

The mounting waste problem has reached alarming levels, with 200 to 300 kilogrammes of trash generated daily but left uncollected due to limited resources, according to Park Chief Siriwat Suebsai.

The shocking revelation emerged during a visit by the House of Representatives Committee on Land, Natural Resources, and Environment, who arrived in Phuket yesterday, February 24 for a two-day field inspection.

Led by Chairman Poonsak Chanchampi, the committee aimed to review environmental concerns, gather public opinions, and explore sustainable solutions for the island.

The delegation, which included Vice Chairpersons Abdul-Aye Samang and Songyos Ramsut, and spokesperson Thitikan Thitipruethikul, visited Sirinat National Park to assess critical issues, including park boundaries, land encroachment, and waste management.

Park Chief Siriwat revealed the dire situation.

“We are struggling to manage the increasing waste problem due to a lack of resources.”

The garbage crisis isn’t just confined to the park. The Sakhu Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) is overwhelmed, producing 25 tonnes of waste daily but only managing to collect 18 tonnes, leading to overflowing trash and environmental concerns.

The problem has been compounded by the closure of Phuket’s only incinerator for repairs and maintenance, forcing government officials to resort to inadequate waste disposal methods. Desperate to find a solution, Siriwat proposed designating a disposal point within the park and requested more garbage bins.

Meanwhile, Thitikan Thitipruethikul, who is also one of Phuket’s three MPs, suggested drafting a comprehensive waste collection plan and seeking budget support from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

The committee’s visit also highlighted other pressing local issues. Massage shop operators at Mai Khao Beach pleaded for help after facing demolition of their service booths.

Mai Khao Deputy Mayor Wasawat Hongsa-suphasakul assured that assistance measures were in place, including the option to appeal and register under the Mai Khao Subdistrict Administrative Organisation.

Later, the committee investigated land disputes and environmental challenges across Phuket. These included land use conflicts at Thalang Phranang Sang School’s sports field, a hotel construction dispute in Soi Pasak 5, Cherng Talay, and overlapping land claims in Kamala.

The committee is also set to visit the Kata landslide site, where 13 people lost their lives last August, to follow up on recovery efforts.

Officials from disaster prevention, forestry, and municipal offices are expected to provide updates on ongoing mitigation measures, reported The Phuket News.