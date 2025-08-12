Bangkok braces for heavy rain with 50mm expected today

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has instructed preparations for heavy rainfall expected in the city today, August 12, particularly in the northern and eastern areas. Districts such as Don Mueang, Lak Si, Bang Khen, Sai Mai, and Khlong Sam Wa are predicted to experience significant downpours.

At the Bangkok Flood Prevention Control Centre in Din Daeng, the governor, along with the Drainage and Sewerage Department, monitored the weather situation. According to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), heavy to very heavy showers are anticipated, with hourly rainfall potentially reaching 50 millimetres.

The heaviest rainfall is expected in Nong Chok, Lat Krabang, Min Buri, Khlong Sam Wa, Sai Mai, Bang Khen, Don Mueang, and Lak Si. However, the exact timings of these downpours remain uncertain. In contrast, Thon Buri is expected to see minimal rain.

Early this morning, Governor Chadchart directed immediate preparations, especially in high-risk areas like Don Mueang near Chang Akat Uthit and Bang Khen near Bang Khen Roundabout. Although weather forecasts may not always be entirely accurate, residents are urged to remain vigilant and ready for any weather changes.

For context, the accumulated rainfall between May and July of 2025 was higher than the previous three years, though it tapered off. The peak rainfall is typically observed from August to October each year, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for 44 provinces, with the northeast expected to see intense downpours covering 70% of the region. Authorities are urging residents to watch for flash floods and forest runoff, as Typhoon Podul also draws attention.

Over the next 24 hours, significant rainfall is forecast for northern, northeastern, eastern, and the western coastal areas of southern Thailand. Those in affected regions are advised to stay alert, as persistent heavy rain could trigger flash floods and forest runoff, particularly in hilly terrain near waterways and in low-lying zones.