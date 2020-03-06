North to see thunderstorms, rains predicted for Bangkok | The Thaiger

Weather
North to see thunderstorms, rains predicted for Bangkok
Thailand’s Meteorological Department today says there is a possibility of thunderstorms, gusty winds and even hail in the North, the Northeast, the Central and East regions, due to a low pressure area covering the lower North and Central regions and a high pressure system from China in the Northeast. In the South, less rain is predicted.
The department advises people in affected areas to stay safe by keeping off unsecured buildings and being outdoors. Farmers should beware of crop damage.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is:
North: Hot weather during the day with thundershowers and gusty winds in 30% of the area; lows of 16-24º and highs of 34-37º Celsius.
Northeast: Thundershowers in 60% of the area, with gusty winds and hail; lows of 21-25º and highs of 24-35º.
Central region: Hot during the day with thundershowers in 20% of the area with gusty winds; temperature lows of 23-26º and highs of 35-36º.
East: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 20% of the area along with gusty winds; lows of 24-27 degreesº highs of 32-36º; waves a metre high.
South (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; temperatures of 21-26º with highs of 32-35º; waves a metre high.
South (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; lows of 23-26º, highs of 35-37º; waves a metre high.
Bangkok and environs: Hot during the day with isolated rains; lows of 25-27º, highs of 32-37º Celsius.
SOURCE: The Nation
Opinion
Major corporations join the fight against plastics
by Ghislaine Bovy
Reduce. Re-use. Recycle.
The public is now fully aware of the gigantic plastic pollution issue. They know it’s time to act and act now. Many of us have already “gone” into using reusable plastic bags, refillable bottles and buy fruits and vegetables in bulk instead of in individual plastic bags, small shops don’t give you a plastic bag unless you ask and pay for it!, usually.
The public is playing an important role in the fight against single-use plastics but what about the major corporations? Are they doing their part?
Consumer product companies are now adopting ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ strategies and that’s what I call positive news.
There is also a business reason behind this trend – consumers are demanding more sustainable goods and services. People are now ready to buy goods and services at a higher price provided they are respectful of the environment.
Unilever for example has implemented its Unilever Sustainable Living Plan as early as 2010 and they have to keep their promise since consumers will hold them accountable. Their goal is to convert all packagings to be 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable and to cut by half the use of virgin plastic and collect and process more plastic packaging than it sells by 2025.
As an example of the corporation efforts, most of Unilever home care bottles use 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials.
Another consumer goods corporation, Nestlé is implementing a number of immediate actions in order to speed up the transformation of its products in line with consumer trends and choices.
Leading by example, Nestlé Indochina is now using paper secondary packaging and Nestlé worldwide is developing packagings that will reduce their environmental footprint by using climate-friendly ingredients and alternative packaging materials.
In the cosmetics industry, L’Oréal committed that by 2025, 50% of its products’ plastic components will be recycled or bio-sourced and 100% of its plastic packaging refillable, rechargeable, recyclable or compostable.
“Sustainability is a new licence to operate, and it’s the condition inherent to the company’s long-term success and to safeguarding our planet. It’s clear that corporate social responsibility is a strategic issue for L’Oréal.” said Ines Caldeira, chief executive of L’Oréal Thailand.
Food operators are also joining the fight. The Oishi Group, for example, implemented “recycle and reduce” programs such as switching the company’s gyoza and sushi packaging via delivery to paper boxes instead.
Hotel, Restaurant and Coffee chains are also making extensive efforts to reduce their single-use plastics usage.
The Phuket Hotels Association goes a step further than supporting the reduction of the usage of single-use plastics by their members, they are addressing the core of the problem – education.
They launched the Green Planet Learning Hub which includes a green learning centre/workshop curriculum catered for Thai students. The Green Planet Learning Hub will provide education and awareness raising programs regarding Environment & Sustainability to Thai students between 8-15 years of age in Phuket.
Their aim is to educate 5,000 Thai children per year, approximately 100 students per week. Click HERE to read.
Now that the large corporations are joining the fight and children are learning more about the environment, it's also up to you and me to do our part so let's do this!
Coronavirus
Top tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
Worried about coronavirus? Do you or someone you know exhibit symptoms? If you live in Thailand, your risk of contracting Covid-19 is exceedingly low, so there’s no need to panic.
Here’s what you need to know to make good decisions to plan, prepare and even prevent the spread of the virus:
This virus is contagious, but so far it’s not as deadly as other outbreaks
Compared to prior outbreaks of novel viruses, this coronavirus appears less deadly than other human coronaviruses that have spread in recent years. For instance, the death rate was about 34% for MERS and about 10% for SARS.
Contrary to some earlier reports, Covid-19 is not airborne but particle-borne, meaning you won’t catch it floating through the air.
Wash your hands
Why? Viruses can spread from person to person via respiratory droplets. When an infected person coughs or sneezes, close contacts can be infected. In addition, the virus can end up on doorknobs, elevator buttons and other surfaces. If you touch those surfaces and then touch your eyes, nose or mouth, you could become infected. So while a mask may not be a bad idea (as it will stop you touching your mouth and nose), its far more important to keep your hands clean and observe good personal hygiene, especially after using public transport or the toilet.
“Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the toilet, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.”
Other precautions
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth (you’d be surprised how many times you do these things subconsciously)
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the rubbish.
• Clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Don’t panic, but be prepared
• Think about the threat of a possible outbreak in your community the way you’d think about a big typhoon. If it never hits, great. If it does, you’ll be glad you prepared. Don’t hoard, but perhaps stock your cupboards with some extra food and cleaning supplies.
• When grocery shopping, buy a few extra items. Stable foods such as beans and rice that can last a long time are good options. Also, use your freezer to preserve foods, from meats and vegetables to cooked grains and even bread. Think about having enough on hand to last a few weeks.
• Check the medicine cabinet to ensure you have basic medications. If you take a daily prescription medication, have a supply on hand if possible. Think about a back-up plan if schools were to close during an outbreak.
• Ask your employer about a work-from-home options or at least explore whether you have all the technology available to complete your work away from the office if the need arises.
Postpone non-urgent travel
The US Centres for Disease Control updates its travel advisory information frequently. Most governments use the same four-level scale to rank risk, with Level 1 being the lowest risk and Level 4 the highest. For parts of Italy, where there’s been sustained spread of the novel coronavirus, there’s now a Level 4 alert.
The CDC also advises older adults and those with chronic medical conditions to consider postponing nonessential travel.
“Travellers should avoid contact with sick people and clean their hands often by washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser with 60%-95% alcohol.”
Check your health insurance to see if it includes international travel coverage. Also, consider travel health insurance and medical evacuation insurance. It’s estimated, that without insurance, a medical evacuation could cost over three million baht. If you’re planning a cruise or overseas travel, consider the possibility of travel disruptions.
If you were quarantined, what would be your back-up plan for your work and family responsibilities back home?
SOURCE: NPR
Coronavirus
Tourism Authority of Thailand clarifies “self quarantine” situation
The Tourism Authority of Thailand has posted a notice to clarify the “self-quarantine requirements” of all visitors coming to Thailand from “risk area” countries, relating to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.
The clarification comes after two days of confusing announcements coming out of the Thai Public Health Department. On Tuesday night a document was released on the Thai Public Health Minister’s Facebook page, and then shared and written up on Thai news outlets, only for the entire Facebook page to disappear hours later.
Updates from the Department of Disease Control can be read HERE.
The TAT have release this information in the hope of clarifying the Minister’s earlier announcements…
“Currently, Thailand does not recommend any travel or trade restrictions against China or other affected areas.”
“Also to date, the Thai government has not made any official announcement regarding self-quarantine for travellers from affected areas.”
The Department of Disease Control says they’ve ramped up disease surveillance protocol for visitor arrivals “at 46 point of entries including airports, sea ports and ground ports, aimed at safeguarding the public health for both Thais and foreign visitors”.
The TAT provided a list of recommendations for tourists…
• Tourists are advised to “travel safely” by practising frequent hand hygiene measures (washing with soap or using alcohol-based gel).
• Kindly comply with the primary fever screening at attractions. Travellers showing any signs of the COVID-19 symptoms (fever, coughing, sore throat, runny nose and panting) are subject to further medical evaluation and treatment.
• Kindly wear a hygienic mask while travelling, avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms, and avoid visiting crowded places.
• If feeling sick, do seek medical care as soon as possible and inform the healthcare worker about the details of your travel history.
The latest media release from the Department of Disease Control reads…
• The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak which was first reported in Wuhan, China spread across the regions of China. There have been confirmed cases in many countries outside of mainland China.
• Currently, people are recommended to avoid visiting mainland China in accordance with China’s announcement on 24 January 2020 halting all departing flights from Wuhan. The effective date of the announcement was extended to 31 March 2020.
• The Ministry of Public Health, Thailand recommended Thai people who arrive from affected areas and develop symptoms including coughing, sneezing, panting or runny nose within 14 days of return to seek medical care at the hospital immediately and inform the health care provider regarding the history of recent travel to China.
The update from the Department of Disease Control was released on March 4.
