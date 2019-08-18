Mae Sa and Tad Mork waterfalls in Chiang Mai closed | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Mae Sa and Tad Mork waterfalls in Chiang Mai closed
PHOTO: Mae Sa waterfall
Doi Suthep-Pui National Park officials in the north of Thailand have closed the Mae Sa and Tad Mork waterfalls after heavy rainfall have caused high water flows and slippery paths “that may endanger tourists”.
Mae Sa waterfall is approximately 30 minutes drive north-west from Chiang Mai and Tad Mork waterfall about an hour drive north-west of Chaing Mai.
The national park chief Wuttichai Soamwipark told Thai Rath that his office will continue to monitor the situation and urged tourists to remain safe, and follow the directions of park signage and officials.
The two waterfalls are very popular with local and foreign hikers who visit the park every year.
Chiang Mai
Burmese drug smuggler shot in northern Thailand shootout
PHOTOS: Manager Online
A Burmese drug suspect has been killed in a shootout with Thai police and soldiers while attempting to ship drugs across the border into Chiang Mai’s Mae Ai district early today.
The man was believed to be a fighter with the Shan ethnic group in Myanmar and a part of a group of 30 drug smugglers.
A joint force of 30 policemen and soldiers staked out a forest near Ban San Ton Du in Tambon Tha Don at 2am this morning. They spotted about 30 men in green uniforms carrying a bag each and walking through the forest to two pickup trucks waiting at the end of dirt road near the forest. They were all armed with military-style assault rifles.
Authorities waited for the suspects to load the bags into the back of the two pickups before emerging from hiding, shouting to the men to surrender and lay down arms. Rather than laying down they responded by opening fire instead.
A gunfight ensued for about 20 minutes before the suspects fled into the forest to cross back over the Burmese border. Police then checked the spot where they found the body of a suspect who had been shot twice in the chest. Another unit managed to arrest another suspect in green military uniform. The suspect was unable to speak Thai.
Authorities also found and seized about 9.8 million methamphetamine pills inside 50 fertiliser bags in the back of the two pickups.
SOURCE: The Nation | Manager Online
Chiang Mai
British man stuck in Thailand, facing jail for defending himself
A British man, beaten up by a gang of Thai “thugs”, is facing jail after throwing punches in self-defence. 38 year old Luke Thornton was kicked and punched in the face and repeatedly knocked out in the assault. He was visiting his wife Sayforn Phetkajang in the village of Pai, north west of Chiang Mai.
At the time reports in Thai media say he was sitting in the road with a few friends when three men pulled up on motorbikes and started revving their engines. Luke then pulled his friends away, at which point the Thai men allegedly unleashed a savage assault on Luke.
Three Thai men have now been arrested, aged between 23 and 25. They claim the British man shouldn’t have interfered in a fight between “grown Thai men”.
“So he needed to be taught a lesson.” Read The Thaiger report about the attack HERE.
Luke’s wife told reporters that he had raised his hands in a wai to appeal for his life but says he was kicked and beaten unconscious and left for dead as the gang fled the scene.
“They had wooden sticks with nails pointing out. They were screaming they were going to kill me. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. They punched me in the face and the back; they kicked my legs and smashed my face with their sticks”.
“I lost consciousness and then when I woke up again, they knocked me out with a kick to the head. This happened two or three times. At one point they picked me up and dragged me across the road, my face scraping along.”
One of the attackers eventually asked: “Where will he put his body?”
Luke was taken to Chiang Mai Ram Hospital with a fractured skull, fractured eye socket and other facial injuries. Over the following two weeks, he underwent facial reconstruction surgery and operations on his fractured skull and broken finger, with medical bills running to £7,500 (about 280,000 Thai baht).
He suffered a smashed eye socket and a smashed nose, with his left eyeball replaced by a piece of silicon and eventually re-inserted. The three men in question have been arrested but Luke now faces a trial for “fighting”.
Luke now faces six months of proceedings, along with jail time or a £10,000 (about 375,000 Thai baht) fine.
“I’ve been told I will have to sit in the dock with the three men who attacked me at my next court date in September. I am so scared they will have me killed. I have PTSD from that night, and I can’t stop replaying it in my head.”
Luke’s passport has been confiscated by Thai authorities and he is unable to return home to see his children.
Luke’s family and friends have set up a fundraising page to cover court costs and medical bills, which can be viewed HERE.
Chiang Mai
Lamphun monks ahead of the trend to eliminate single-use plastic bags
Phra Samutnatthee Suvathato, the deputy Abbot of the Wat Pa Book, in the Pa Sang district of Thailand’s northern province of Lamphun, says their temple has been ahead of the trend to reduce the use of plastics for two decades.
Lamphun is just south of Chiang Mai.
They’ve already been using a portable kitchen cabinet to receive alms from Buddhist disciples for years.
Speaking to Thai PBS, the Abbot says the monks used to carry a Bento lunch box to receive alms from the local community but started using a portable kitchen cabinet placed on a push cart or a tricycle about 20 years ago.
“They say it’s more convenient and can carry more food.”
The senior monk said that, at first, people put food in plastic bags and gave it to the monks, but he asked them to put food on plates or wrap it in banana leaves. He admitted that, during the initial period, his advice wasn’t followed because most people in the neighborhood bought food at the market, because the alms were collected in the very early morning.
So he advised monks at the temple to start their alms round at 7.30am, an hour later, so people had time to prepare food themselves and present it to the monks without the use of plastic bags.
Besides encouraging people in the local area to stop using plastic bags, the deputy abbot said that his monks also work with the people in the area to turn food waste and fallen leaves into compost for cultivation.
