Green transport in Bangkok’s khlongs, and it’s free | VIDEO
You can still go on a completely free ride along the Khlong Phadung Krungkasem, that’s a canal that runs through some of Bangkok’s most historic areas.
The Thai PM launched the new ‘green’ canal boat services at the end of November 2020. The service is operated by the Bangkok Metropolitan Organisation.
As a bit of background the canal ferry boats or Khlong Ferries are traditional long-tail boats with large, noisy and dirty deisel engines. They run services right around Bangkok through some of its traditional canals that link to more modern public service options like the BTS and MRT.
The Khlong ferries are a popular way for many people to get around the city and are packed each morning and afternoon for the daily office commute.
Long term the BMA says they want to replace the older style diesel ferries with electric or lower-polluting options. The Khlong Phadung Krungkasem electric boats are a trial service to check the reliability and popularity of an all-electric boat service. Certainly, they’re very quiet.
There’s a total of 11 piers along the 5 kilometre route and it operates from 6am to 7pm daily. The service runs from the Hua Lamphong Railway Station Pier to Thewarat Market Pier, linking two sections of the Chao Phraya River that winds past the historic Rattanakosin island.
The 7 electric fibreglass boats in the new fleet can each carry 30 passengers, and also allow for one wheelchair on each vessel.
The boats can run for four hours on charge and operate up to speeds of 15 kilometres per hour. They each have 12 solar roof panels to help power the motors and are equipped with a tracking system and security surveillance cameras.
Just looking at the new electric ferries it’s quite clear that they lack the pure diesel grunt, power or speed to replace the larger ferries that ply some of Bangkok’s other canals. But the electric technology is moving fast.
With electric cars, the newer models are already giving even the fastest conventional petrol engine spots cars a run fo their money. A similar leap in technology and practicality will be needed to provide a useful replacement for the larger khlong ferries if the BMA is looking to replace the older-style ferries.
After the free service period finishes in May a 10 baht fare will be charged for the entire trip. We'd recommend a trip to Rattanakosin Island to enjoy a freebie, courtesy of the BMA, to check out the new electric ferries.
Thai social media gets nasty as old animosities resurface over the Burmese migrants
A Covid-19 outbreak in Samut Sakhon, centred around a seafood market and the local fishing industry’s Burmese migrant population, has unbottled a new wave of anti-Burmese sentiment in Thai social media, never bubbling far beneath the surface.
The revelations of an outbreak of some 1,000+ positive infections has opened a long-standing wound between the two countries, including straight out online hate speech as well as important questions over the treatment of the millions of Burmese migrant workers that are recruited by Thai companies wanting cheap labour.
The CCSA yesterday announced that there won’t be any national lockdown in response to the Samut Sakhon cluster, but says that Covid-19 control zoning is being introduced and continually updated to reflect the changing situation. New Year celebrations have been mostly cancelled around the country but may be allowed to continue “only under strict conditions”.
You can find out more about the colour coding in yesterday’s Thailand News Today.
The Mahachai shrimp market at Samut Sakhon, the hotzone in the current cluster, is only 35 kilometres from central Bangkok.
Comments have been flying thick and fast online as people respond to the outbreak. Many of the comments savagely blamed the Burmese migrant worker population who form the vast majority of the workforce in the area. Facebook has already removed hundreds of comments for violating the platform’s hate speech policies. Twitter says it is “looking into the issue” but has blocked several channels over hate speech directed towards the Burmese migrant workers.
The Social Media Monitoring for Peace group, and independent NGO, says it found 100s of comments which it described as hate speech on the YouTube, Facebook and Twitter platforms.
The Thaiger has also removed a number of incendiary comments from its platforms aver the issue.
In a video produced this week The Thaiger, without naming specific companies, tried to move the focus on the migrant workers back to the companies that employ them, the issues of human trafficking, slave labour in Thailand’s fishing industry and the corrupt officials that are involved in the trafficking and exploitation of cheap labour from Myanmar.
Sompong Srakaew represents a Thai group helping migrant workers, the Labor Protection Network, Speaking to the Bangkok Post he said… “Myanmar people are being labelled for spreading Covid-19, but the virus doesn’t discriminate.”
“Shifting sentiment had real consequences… workers from Myanmar, previously known as Burma, being barred from buses, motorcycle taxis and offices.”
“Burma people infect Thailand and cause all our problem.”
“Close the Burma border and shoot any Burma people who cross over.”
“Wherever you see Myanmar people, shoot them down.”
“Again the Burmese. Why always the Burma people come into Thailand and cause troubles.”
But there’s also been an outpouring of sympathy for the migrant workers with many Thais and foreigners recognising the issues behind the outbreak and pleading with people not to vent their anger at the infected workers who are simply trying to find work.
On Tuesday a group of workers ended up stranded on the side of a highway near Bangkok after their employer allegedly told them to get in a van to go get tested for Covid-19, then dumped them along the way. Daily News reported that an employer “dumped” a group of 24 Burmese migrant workers at the side of a highway in Samut Prakan’s Bang Plee area, just outside Bangkok. The Ton News Facebook page even posted live videos of the immigration police confronting the group.
Thailand has 1.6 million Burmese workers, officially. But the actual number is anecdotally recognised to be 2 – 3 times higher. The Thai/Myanmar border is over 2,000 kilometres and even as recently as last week the Thai Army admitted that the leaky border is impossible to police.
Although Thailand has has a long-standing tolerance of foreign visitors, there's also a historic enmity between the Thais and Burmese which stems from the 18th-century destruction of the Ayutthaya capital of Old Siam by Burmese invaders. The Thai capital was then moved to its current location in Bangkok but the animosity has festered ever since in literature, popular culture and school text books.
Bangkok’s Christmas – The Thai capital gets out the tinsel | VIDEO
Christmas is a time to rejoice, a chance for families to come together, for Christians to celebrate and for Thais, to get out the tinsel and dress up Bangkok.
A trip along Bangkok’s shopping centre strip reveals a winter wonderland of eclectic displays and dazzling decorations.
What’s amazing about all this is that Thailand is, mostly, a Buddhist country where 90% of the country visit a temple and worship the Enlightened One, Lord Buddha. The western celebration of Christmas wasn’t really a thing in Thailand until westerners started visiting Thailand in numbers in the 80s and 90s. Since then there’s been a growing trend for shopping centres to go into overdrive with their Christmas decorations.
In some cases it seems to have become a competition between some of the larger shopping centres. And not just along the Sukhumvit shopping strip. It’s now become a thing at any large shopping centre where westerners are likely to congregate.
Of course there’s a thoroughly commercial reason for all this tinsel and fake snow. As a tourist destination, well not so much this year, Christmas is a big time for shopping sales.
And, although we’re sure most Thais have little idea about the stories and meaning behind the Christmas tradition, they certainly get into the spirit of it and love to see Santa as much as anyone else.
Around Bangkok each year you will start to see the roll out of the Christmas decorations any time after October… certainly a lot longer than the 12 days of Christmas and certainly past new year.
Luckily most of this tacky plastic will get re-used each year and usually involve sizeable investments from the centre owners. So expect to see more of Christmas around Thailand’s shopping districts in the years to come.
Enjoy some of CentralWorld's decorations HERE.
Bangkok cosmetic surgeon sentenced to prison for patient’s death
A cosmetic surgeon is sentenced to 5 years in prison for the death of a woman who had a severe allergic reaction to the anaesthetic during a facelift procedure.
The Thai Criminal Court sentenced the 51 year old Thanapol Thongprasert, who ran a clinic in Bangkok, to jail for recklessness causing the death of 72 year old Nattamol Prachaseri , establishing a medical facility without permission and operating without permission.
During the facelift procedure back in 2018, the doctor injected the patient with 12cc of anaesthetic without asking the patient if she was allergic to any medicine. Natthamol had a severe allergic reaction. Her lips swelled. Her fingers turned green. Her breathing appeared to stop.
To treat the reaction, the doctor pumped the patient’s chest with medicine. In the trial, this was understood to cause broken ribs, ruptured liver and internal bleeding leading to the patient’s death.
The doctor initially had a longer sentence, but the court shortened the sentence after the doctor’s confession. The patient’s daughter says the family has also filed for 200 million baht in damages in the Civil Court.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
