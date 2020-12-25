From the beautiful to the bizarre: 6 Christmas traditions from around Asia | The Thaiger

World
From the beautiful to the bizarre: 6 Christmas traditions from around Asia
Wherever you find yourself on Christmas Day this year, it’s sure to be slightly different to previous years – or even extremely different, depending on how severe the Covid-19 situation is in your location. But in happier, more normal times, these 6 Asian countries have their own unique ways in which to celebrate the holiday.
Eating KFC in Japan
Did you know it’s tradition in Japan to eat Kentucky Fried Chicken for Christmas? The custom comes from a 1974 KFC marketing campaign, called “Kentucky for Christmas!” (Kurisumasu ni wa kentakkii!) The campaign’s initial aim was to offer Western expats in Japan an alternative to the traditional Christmas turkey meal. It proved so successful the people of Japan would queue for hours at KFC outlets to get their “Christmas” food. It has since evolved into people pre-ordering their KFC meals, accompanied by strawberry sponge cake and wine.
Mango and banana trees in India
In India, the Christmas trees are actually mango and banana trees, instead of the traditional pine tree seen in Western countries. And Santa arrives on a horse and cart, instead of a reindeer-drawn sleigh. It’s also traditional in southern India for Christians to burn small oil and clay lamps on the roofs of their homes.
Bright lights, big city in Hong Kong
Hong Kong does Christmas with an abundance of festive lights and decorations. Victoria Harbour is the place to be to see twinkling lights synchronised to music at set showtimes. There’s also WinterFest, an annual winter festival organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board and once described by CNN as one of the Top 10 places in the world to spend Christmas.
Puppet shows in Indonesia
On the Indonesian island of Java, people in the city of Yogyakarta watch a Wayang Kulit show, which is a shadow-puppet performance depicting the birth of Jesus. Residents also come together and spread white powder on each other’s faces, a ritual that symbolises cleansing away old mistakes in preparation for the new year.
Haraboji, the Korean “Santa”
South Korea has its own Father Christmas, known as Haraboji, which means, “grandfather”. Unlike the Western Santa, the Korean version is dressed in green and wears a traditional Korean hat, known as a gat. Koreans also have the traditional Christmas tree, but they decorate theirs with silk slippers and drums. And for the Christmas meal, bulgogi (Korean barbecued beef) takes the place of turkey.
Lanterns in the Philippines
The Philippines are predominantly Catholic, so Christmas is a big deal, with the country starting preparations as early as September. Following the church service on Christmas Day, families enjoy a big meal that includes stuffed chicken, sticky rice, and fruit cake. They also celebrate with parol lanterns, which are made from bamboo and rice paper and star-shaped to represent the star of Bethlehem. It’s thought the lanterns were originally used years ago to light the way to church in the dark. Their use has now evolved into an annual tradition, with competitions held to see who can come up with the most beautiful design.
Christmas across Asia: How Thailand’s neighbours celebrate
Those of us living in Thailand (and those who holiday here in more “normal” times), are familiar with what Christmas looks like in the Land of Smiles. But what about other Asian countries? Here’s a round-up of what the festive season looks like for some of our neighbours.
Indonesia
Despite being a primarily Muslim nation, Christmas is celebrated by many in Indonesia. A history of colonisation by European settlers means the country is home to a minority Christian population. In Bali, this community is found primarily in the south of the island, where it’s traditional to have a Christmas tree made of chicken feathers and streets decorated with yellow coconut leaves, known as penjor.
Fireworks are also a big part of Indonesia’s Christmas celebrations, with children often allowed to stay up all night on Christmas Eve watching the spectacle. About 10% of Indonesians identify as Christian.
China
Christmas is becoming more popular in China’s larger cities, due primarily to the influence of resident expats. While Chinese children don’t write to Santa, or leave him cookies and milk on Christmas Eve, “peace apples” are popular. These are decoratively-wrapped apples, which are given as gifts.
The reason behind this is apparently because the word for apple sounds like the words “peace” and “Christmas Eve” in Mandarin. Travel outside the big cities however, and into the Chinese heartland, and you will meet people who have had far less interaction with Westerners, and for whom Christmas remains a mystery. This is particularly true of the older generation.
South Korea
South Korea is one of a few Asian countries in which Christmas Day is a public holiday, with around 29% of the country’s population being Christian. Despite Christmas being a “newish” holiday, South Koreans have their own version of Father Christmas, known as Santa Haraboji (Grandfather Santa). While similar to the Western version we’re familiar with, South Korea’s Santa wears a green suit and tops it off with a gat, the traditional Korean hat.
Japan
The Japanese see Christmas as an opportunity to spread good luck and happiness, rather than as a religious festival. Christmas Eve is the main event, when romantic couples traditionally exchange presents. Although Christmas Day is not a public holiday, December 23 is, as it celebrates the Emperor’s birthday.
As with many parts of the world, Christmas is also an excuse for shopping, with brightly-decorated malls filled with people looking for gifts for family and friends.
Malaysia
Being the multicultural melting pot it is, Malaysia celebrates Malay, Chinese, Eurasian and Indian festivals throughout the year, and Christmas is no exception. Christmas Day is a public holiday, but the festive season takes on a more commercial aspect with lesser focus on the religious aspects in the majority Muslim country. Shopping malls in big cities like Kuala Lumpur start getting ready well in advance and you can expect to see them all decorated with giant Christmas trees, Santa figures, and twinkling lights.
US conservative media walk back allegations on voter fraud
Some of America’s biggest right-leaning media have spent the last week walking back on their earlier promotion of conspiracy theories surrounding alleged voter fraud and tampering from the November 3 election.
Both Fox News and Newsmax have aired segments this week contradicting earlier stories about election fraud and claims focusing on vote machines manufacturer Smartmatic. Without specifically retracting their earlier stories, or apologising for the mistakes, the broadcasters have stopped making the earlier claims, without evidence.
Smartmatic delivered legal notices to a trio of conservative networks for promoting baseless conspiracy theories about the company. In addition to Fox News and Newsmax, Smartmatic and Dominion also issued litigation against One America News Network.
In a 3 minute pre-produced segment, 3 Fox hosts, who previously aired a variety of stories citing election fraud, played the segment on their programs in an apparent attempt to appease the litigants and Fox News’ allegations of widespread fraud.
The programs included Fox programs “Lou Dobbs Tonight”, Maria Bartiromo’s “Sunday Morning Futures” and Jeanine Pirro’s “Justice with Judge Jeanine”.
The bespoke segments were called… “CLOSER LOOK AT CLAIMS ABOUT SMARTMATIC,” where a voice over questions Open Source Election Technology Institute Director Eddie Perez, “a leading authority on open source software for elections”, who fact-checks false claims about Smartmatic that have previously been made by Fox hosts as serious allegations.
The ‘segments’ have all the appearance of a legal retraction in response to the Smartmatic company’s demands and threats of litigation.
“Fox News has engaged in a concerted disinformation campaign against Smartmatic… Fox News told its millions of viewers and readers that Smartmatic was founded by the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, that its software was designed to fix elections, and that Smartmatic conspired with others to defraud the American people and fix the 2020 U.S. election by changing, inflating, and deleting votes.”
Newsmax, described in Wikipedia as “a conservative American news and opinion website”, also aired its own version of segments walking back more unproven allegation on-air hosts made about Smartmatic’s voting technology. Host John Tabacco did his best to “clarify” the network’s coverage, stressing that it “has not reported as true certain claims made about these companies”.
Newsmax debunked claims earlier made on its platforms by hosts and guests but, again, didn’t label the segments as an official retraction. One such allegation made on Newsmax claimed “Smartmatic was owned by the Venezuelan government”, which is untrue. Smartmatic is a wholly owned US private company.
The network also walked back on unfounded claims it made about the Dominion voting system.
“Dominion has stated its company has no ownership relationship with the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s family, Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s family, the Clinton family, Hugo Chavez, or the government of Venezuela.”
WHO calls for calm over new coronavirus variant
The World Health Organisation is calling for calm over the emergence of a new strain of Covid-19 in countries including Britain and South Africa. WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan says virus mutation is to be expected and is not a cause for major alarm. His comments come as a growing number of countries impose travel bans on passengers from the UK and South Africa.
“We have to find a balance. It’s very important to have transparency, it’s very important to tell the public the way it is, but it’s also important to get across that this is a normal part of virus evolution. Being able to track a virus this closely, this carefully, this scientifically in real time is a real positive development for global public health, and the countries doing this type of surveillance should be commended.”
WHO officials say there is nothing to indicate that the new strain causes more serious illness or deaths, although it appears to spread a lot quicker. Ryan says the countries imposing travel restrictions on places like the UK are doing so to be extra safe.
“That is prudent. But it is also important that everyone recognises that this happens, these variants occur.”
According to a Thai PBS World report, officials say the Covid-19 virus has mutated much more slowly than influenza and the new strain currently being seen in the UK is still spreading less quickly than infections such as the mumps. WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan says the new Covid-19 vaccines should still work against the new variant.
“So far, even though we have seen a number of changes, a number of mutations, none has made a significant impact on either the susceptibility of the virus to any of the currently used therapeutics, drugs or the vaccines under development and one hopes that will continue to be the case.”
