Transport
Google Maps update makes it easy to find EV charging stations in Thailand
As more and more people opt for electric vehicles (EVs) in Thailand, Google Maps has added a feature to make it easy to find a place to charge your car. Google added the feature after searches for EV charging stations in the kingdom grew by 350% over the past year.
Simply launch the app and search for EV charging stations to find a list of nearby chargers. The power rating is displayed which allows drivers to pick a fast or slow charging option.
There are now 1,200 EV charging stations in Thailand, mostly located in and around the capital. The government surpassed its goal of 750 EV charging stations nationwide by the end of 2022 by almost double. The government aims for 7,000 stations in the kingdom by 2027.
In March, the government approved a budget of 3 billion baht to subsidise the price of EVs for Thai people and installed two free-to-use EV charging stations in Benjakitti Park “to promote the shift to a low carbon society.”
Phuket entered a new era of sustainability in July by welcoming the island’s first-ever rentable 100% electric vehicle, the Nissan Leaf. Tourists can rent the car from SIXT Thailand and charge it at one of the six fast charging stations at InterContinental Phuket Resort at Kamala Bay. The stations can be used by anyone, not just hotel guests.
Thailand has become a regional hub for EV production. Last week, Mercedes Benz announced the arrival of the EQS model – the brand’s first pure EV to be manufactured in Thailand.
In May, Tesla registered as a company in Thailand to sell EVs in the country.
If you’re considering buying an EV in Thailand, read the Thaiger’s guide ‘What you need to know before buying an EV Car (2022).’
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Russia launches “kamikaze drones” into Ukraine capital
Man electrocuted while walking on Bangkok pavement
Google Maps update makes it easy to find EV charging stations in Thailand
How to spend your day at Andamanda Waterpark Phuket
South Korean drug mule dies after injesting narcotics from split condom
Prisoners killed in fire at Iran’s most notorious prison
UN expert says Russian army uses sexual violence as a tactic
Lift restrictions, South Korea told, or lose Thai tourists
Abbot crashes into motorbike killing village chief’s daughter in northeast Thailand
Thailand’s 11th monkeypox patient confirmed in Bangkok
Deputy PM says criticising government is not a big deal
Singapore reviewing import of 16 insects for food
Thai AirAsia launches new routes from Bangkok to Bangladesh and India
Strong winds interrupt island tourism in Phang Nga
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
Phuket light rail project derailed once again
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today
Unhappy days! More Haagen-Dazs destroyed in cancer scare
Pattaya police find gun and drugs at nightclub, 33 arrested
Israeli girl in stable condition after jellyfish causes cardiac arrest
Flooding in Ubon Ratchathani province is dangerous
TAT going green to smash a Guinness World Record
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides1 day ago
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
-
360 Reviews6 hours ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Cambodia2 days ago
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
-
Business2 days ago
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Drunk man holds baby hostage at knifepoint to get his wife back
-
Opinion2 days ago
No more Mr Nice Guy – dazed Putin seeks to emulate US glory in Vietnam
-
Crime6 hours ago
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
-
Vietnam1 day ago
Red flag – the profitable end of Hanoi’s car-crash F1 GP