Connect with us

Thailand

Man electrocuted while walking on Bangkok pavement

Published

 on 

Photo via TikTok @jarawi_

A Thai man warned pedestrians to watch their step while walking on a pavement in Bangkok after being electrocuted when he trod on a live, broken power cable left exposed to the elements.

The man, Jarawi Rujirasawai, posted a video sharing his unexpected electrocution experience on TikTok account @jarawi_ yesterday. The video shows a picture of the broken power line, his burnt flip-flop, and a wound to his foot.

The caption in the video said…

“A near-death experience at Sai Tai Mai Market. Who will be responsible if I die from this? Saying sorry is enough?”

Khaosod reported that Jirawi walked on the pavement near Sai Tai Mai Market in the Taling Chan district of Bangkok yesterday and stumbled upon a broken power line on the floor. Jirawi was electrocuted as he stepped on it and burnt his foot.

The video went viral on the Thai TikTok platform. Thai netizens said this should not happen to anyone and relevant departments must focus on solving this issue. Locals living in the area revealed that they often found broken power lines near the market, adding wires are exposed to the elements and lie in water.

The have been no updates or explanations from any government department as the story went to press. Meanwhile, Jirawi has deleted the video from his account.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Weather8 mins ago

Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
Thailand9 mins ago

Drunken monk with an axe causes chaos smashing cars
Pattaya12 mins ago

Pattaya thief nabs pricy gold jewelry in broad daylight
Sponsored8 hours ago

How to spend your day at Andamanda Waterpark Phuket
World40 mins ago

Russia launches “kamikaze drones” into Ukraine capital
Thailand46 mins ago

Man electrocuted while walking on Bangkok pavement
Transport1 hour ago

Google Maps update makes it easy to find EV charging stations in Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

South Korean drug mule dies after injesting narcotics from split condom
World2 hours ago

Prisoners killed in fire at Iran’s most notorious prison
Crime2 hours ago

UN expert says Russian army uses sexual violence as a tactic
Tourism2 hours ago

Lift restrictions, South Korea told, or lose Thai tourists
Road deaths3 hours ago

Abbot crashes into motorbike killing village chief’s daughter in northeast Thailand
Bangkok3 hours ago

Thailand’s 11th monkeypox patient confirmed in Bangkok
Thailand3 hours ago

Deputy PM says criticising government is not a big deal
Singapore3 hours ago

Singapore reviewing import of 16 insects for food
Travel4 hours ago

Thai AirAsia launches new routes from Bangkok to Bangladesh and India
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending