Man electrocuted while walking on Bangkok pavement

A Thai man warned pedestrians to watch their step while walking on a pavement in Bangkok after being electrocuted when he trod on a live, broken power cable left exposed to the elements.

The man, Jarawi Rujirasawai, posted a video sharing his unexpected electrocution experience on TikTok account @jarawi_ yesterday. The video shows a picture of the broken power line, his burnt flip-flop, and a wound to his foot.

The caption in the video said…

“A near-death experience at Sai Tai Mai Market. Who will be responsible if I die from this? Saying sorry is enough?”

Khaosod reported that Jirawi walked on the pavement near Sai Tai Mai Market in the Taling Chan district of Bangkok yesterday and stumbled upon a broken power line on the floor. Jirawi was electrocuted as he stepped on it and burnt his foot.

The video went viral on the Thai TikTok platform. Thai netizens said this should not happen to anyone and relevant departments must focus on solving this issue. Locals living in the area revealed that they often found broken power lines near the market, adding wires are exposed to the elements and lie in water.

The have been no updates or explanations from any government department as the story went to press. Meanwhile, Jirawi has deleted the video from his account.