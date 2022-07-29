Guides
What you need to know before buying an EV Car (2022)
Looking to make the transition from a traditionally powered car to a full eclectic vehicle (EV)? The EV market in Thailand is only getting started, and more people are becoming interested in driving EV cars. Given the skyrocketing price of oil and the negative environmental effects of emissions, it seems inevitable that EV cars will soon replace fossil fuel vehicles. Plus, EV cars offer a smooth driving experience and comfort. However, buying an EV car can be a challenging task if you’ve never had one before. So, if you are considering taking the plunge to EV cars this year, here are things you need to know before making your purchase.
1. Understanding battery capacity and range
“Range Anxiety” is a term frequently used when discussing reasons not to buy an EV car. A range refers to how far the electric car can travel on one charge. No one wants their car to run out of battery when they’re far away from a charging station. But today, EV range has improved drastically, so the so-called range anxiety is no longer a problem. Still, you’ll have to ensure that the EV car you choose has sufficient range and battery capacity for your activities. It’s good to overestimate your needs in terms of an EV’s estimated range because your mileage will vary.
A 100% EV car with a 60 to 90 kW battery, for instance, has a range of 338 to 473 kilometres on a single charge. This is a mid-range battery and might be sufficient if you don’t cover too much distance on average daily. However, if you feel like it’s not enough for you, it’s best to purchase an EV car with larger batteries. While they may be more expensive, you’ll get longer distances on a single charge. On that matter, you should also consider a vehicle’s capability to support chargers with greater power so that the battery can be fully charged more quickly.
2. Charging time of the battery
The time it takes to charge an EV car depends on the type of the car, the size of the battery, and the speed of the charging point. It can take as fast as 30 minutes and as long as 16 hours. The bigger the batter of the car and the slower the charging point, the longer it takes to charge from empty to full. In general, charging using an express charging station (DC charging) generally takes 40 to 60 minutes, a quick EV charger takes 3 to 4 hours, and a conventional home charging (AC) takes 12 to 16 hours. Charging a typical EV car with a 60 kWh battery might take about 8 hours from empty to full using a 7 kW charging point.
3. Maintenance of EV Car
Many people believe that EVs don’t need maintenance since they are powered by a motor rather than a fuel engine. This couldn’t be further from the truth. While EVs don’t need an oil change and rarely cause fussy problems, they still need maintenance. However, it’s not as expensive and less time-consuming than a traditional car. On average, the maintenance fee for an EV car is 50% less than a petrol car.
Still, although the maintenance fee is cheaper, it’s important to keep in mind that repairs for EVs tend to be more expensive. The auto parts needed to repair an EV car can cost a lot more than traditional cars. For instance, the battery change fee for Tesla can cost around 162,000 to 220,000 Baht.
4. Calculating the overall cost of fuel
EVs usually have higher upfront purchase prices, but owners can save a lot on fuel expenses. Of course, electricity has its own costs, but when we compare the fuel cost between an electrical charger and oil, the charging fee of oil is cheaper than filling up oil. Oil typically costs 1.50 to 3 Baht per kilometre, whereas EV charging rates typically range from 0.26 to 0.50 Baht per km.
5. Installing a charging station
Before you buy an EV car, you need to consider whether it’s possible to install a home charger or not. The EV charging infrastructure in Thailand is currently insufficient. Even when there’s an easily reachable station from your home, it may not be compatible with your car since the brand might be different. Therefore, it’s best to install a home charging station.
To fulfil the demand for greater electrical power, you must upgrade your electric meter to at least 30Amp (A), your home’s electrical wiring to 25 square millimetres, and your Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB) to 100Amp (A). 1 circuit breaker slot must also be added to the Main Distribution Board (MDB) in order to split the power when utilizing other electrical equipment at home. Additionally, Residual Current Devices (RCDs) must be installed to protect you against electric shock in the event of short circuits. You will also need an EV socket to plug the car charger adapter into the car plug of each EV series. Note that only a qualified electrician should separate and install the wiring circuits of the home charging point for EVs due to safety concerns.
6. After-sales service and warranty
EV cars are just entering Thailand’s market. Therefore, it’s important that you choose a trusted brand with high manufacturing standards. Keep in mind that an EV car can only be repaired in its service centre, so be sure to examine the after-sales service policy. The brand you choose should be able to offer help in case of emergency, have service centres in the country with high standards of service, and have great service coverage in regard to distance. Furthermore, look at all the terms and conditions of the warranty, especially on the EV car’s electrical system and motor.
We hope this information can help your transition from traditional to EV cars! Remember, always study the EV car details thoroughly before buying it, so you won’t have regrets later.
Let your mind be at peace by knowing that you are covered for any personal accident. The Thaiger will help you find the best Personal Accident deal that is most suitable for your needs.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Drunk Russian man smashes glass door on Pattaya gogo bar
Naked couple found dead in deep grave in Northern Thailand
Thailand Cabinet appoints a moral guardian
Phuket beachfront bar and grill with a unique dining experience
Thai pop star flees to UK after fearing for her safety in Thailand
Let’s Travel Back to the 1960s | Thaiger Throwback
What you need to know before buying an EV Car (2022)
Travel packages mired by pricey airfare, slowing tourism recovery
Virtual tours of 1 bedroom condos in Pattaya under $100,000
10 million baht kidnapping of businessman by Chinese crooks is comedy of errors
130 tonnes of imported waste going back to Australia
Heavy rain kills 2 elephants at a Thailand national park
Cheapest All You Can Eat Buffet in Thailand | Lumpini Park
US $6.1 million paid for rare Gorgosaurus dinosaur skeleton
Opposition to foreign land ownership in Thailand
Children falsely accuse village drunk of murdering 6 year old in central Thailand
Thai monkeypox fugitive believed to have swam to Cambodia
Must-try Chinese restaurants in Bangkok for 2022
Teen girl found lying on Pattaya beach missing her phone
Nigerian monkeypox fugitive arrested in Cambodia
Northeast woman dies chasing biker thief who nabbed her gold chain
Rescuers searching for missing tourist in Chiang Mai find broken helmet
Another Indian tourist reported gold necklace stolen in Pattaya
4 tips about buying a condo in Thailand
Dessert cafes in Bangkok you need to try (2022)
Malaysian man arrested in Thailand for laundering gambling money
Thailand upgrades monkeypox alert to national level
Muay Thai fighter dies from brain injury
Pattaya’s egg thief scrambles yet again
Japan keeps hitting new records in Covid-19 cases
Rescuers capture massive python from Pattaya house
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
Must-try Chinese restaurants in Bangkok for 2022
-
Best of2 days ago
Dessert cafes in Bangkok you need to try (2022)
-
Phuket2 days ago
No more monkey business! Phuket monkeys lose tourists from monkeypox scare
-
Thailand3 days ago
Royal birthday holiday upcoming July 28-31, and again August 12
-
South2 days ago
Thailand has 2 of the world’s most beautiful beaches, UK newspaper says
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok is No.1 most popular tourist destination on Agoda in 2022
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Chinese kingpin of transnational call centre gang arrested at Bangkok airport
-
World3 days ago
Australian passengers queuing up outside airport terminals as unions threaten more delays
Recent comments: