Phuket

Electric vehicles are now available to rent in Phuket, Thailand

leah

Published

 on 

Phuket has entered a new era of sustainability by welcoming the island’s first ever rentable 100% electric vehicle (EV). Tourists can rent the Nissan Leaf from SIXT Thailand and cruise around Phuket without producing any harmful emissions at all.

SIXT Thailand partnered with InterContinental Phuket Resort on the project, who have installed a series of EV charging stations compatible with all EVs at their resort at Kamala Bay on the west coast of the island. The six charging stations offer fast charging for anyone, not just hotel guests.

To celebrate the launch of the Nissan Leaf, every customer who rents an EV from SIXT Thailand and charges it at the resort will receive a complimentary cup of tea or coffee and a slice of cake at the hotel’s Devas’ lounge. The offer is available from now until December 31.

General Manager of InterContinental Phuket Resort Bjorn Courage commented on the hotels partnership with SIXT…

This partnership highlights how InterContinental Phuket Resort is acting today for the future benefit of all. I am pleased that SIXT Thailand has the same vision as us; by being the first car rental company to bring EVs to Phuket, they are displaying a strong commitment to the local community. We are very happy to work together with SIXT Thailand to help preserve Phuket and protect our planet for future generations.” 

General manager of SIXT Thailand Phumon Somdee also praised their new partner’s sustainability efforts…

“We are delighted that InterContinental Phuket Resort is our new sustainability partner. By offering multiple EV charging stations at the resort, guests can quickly and conveniently charge their SIXT rental car and ensure a pleasant trip in Phuket. InterContinental’s responsible mindset is fully aligned with our own vision and commitment to creating a zero-emission environment. We are pleased to be working with such a high-calibre company.”

Thailand’s government is also pushing the use of EVs, having approved a budget of 3 billion baht to subsidise the price of EVs for Thai buyers back in March. Free-to-use EV charging stations have also been installed in Bangkok’s Benjakitti Park, “to promote the shift towards a low carbon society.” The BMA plans to install EV charging stations at ten more locations in the capital in the future.

In May, Tesla registered as a company in Thailand, with the aim of selling EVs in the kingdom, but not manufacturing. Tesla joins a long list of companies who have already started selling – or have expressed an interest in either manufacturing or selling – EVs in Thailand, including Great Wall Motor, MG Camp, Benz, BMW, Honda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Foxconn and Neta.

Thailand is the world’s 10th largest manufacturer of vehicles, according to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA, 2021).

SOURCE: Travel Daily News

 

leah

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger.

