New police division to track tourists’ movements in fight against Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Tourism

New police division to track tourists’ movements in fight against Covid-19

Maya Taylor

Published 

48 mins ago

 on 

New police division to track tourists' movements in fight against Covid-19
PHOTO: Goh Rhy Yan on Unsplash
A new division of the Royal Thai Police is being formed to monitor tourists’ movements as part of the ongoing suppression of the Covid-19 virus. According to national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda, the newly-created department, named the Covid-19 Investigation Division, will reportedly monitor both foreign tourists and repatriated Thai citizens.

The news comes as Thailand is beginning to gradually lift international flight restrictions and initiate “travel bubble” arrangements between countries that are deemed to be at a low-risk for the spread of Covid-19.

A report in The Pattaya News says officers are expected to be drafted in from other divisions, including the Highway Police and Thai Marine Police.

Officials are reportedly considering the viability of a tracking app separate from the existing Thai Chana contact-tracing app. Tourists may also be subject to regular health screenings and other preventative measures. However, there is no information as to how the division will track the targeted groups.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

1 Comment

    Michael Lewis

    July 6, 2020 at 11:28 am

    Travel bubbles or, trubbles?

