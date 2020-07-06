Young Thai photographer admits to attempted sexual assault of model | The Thaiger

Crime
Young Thai photographer admits to attempted sexual assault of model
An 18 year old Thai photographer has admitted trying to sexually assault a swimsuit model during a photoshoot after the victim posted the account on Facebook. The young man turned himself in at a Chonburi Police Station and confessed to the accusations leading to police charging him with attempted rape.
The model posted that she escaped the sexual assault attempt on her Facebook account after the photographer showed up while she was changing her clothes in the bathroom. She says he attempted to rape her but left when someone walked by as she was screaming for help.
The alleged perpetrator said he was turned on while taking photographs of the model but didn’t intend to hurt her. However, he later sent her a text saying he could not control himself.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Crime
Thai police arrest 2 Nigerians for online romance scam
A Thai man’s arrest has led immigration police to discover an online romance scam allegedly involving a Thai woman and 2 Nigerian men. Police arrested the suspects in the Ratchathewi district of Bangkok and are charging them with conspiracy to commit fraud after the Thai man was accused of opening 14 bank accounts for the Nigerian men by using Thai ID cards belonging to other people.
The Thai man says the Nigerians paid him 1,500 baht for every account he opened. Police found and confiscated several ATM cards, bank books, SIM cards, and the Thai ID cards.
Such a romance scam usually involves creating fake social media profiles with the intent to lure victims into thinking they were romantically involved with them with fake photos and promises of affection. The money-making scheme comes into play when the ‘fake’ person asks for money from the victims usually more than once.
Thai police say they have launched a crackdown on such operations and are focusing on foreign criminals using Thailand as their home base for such romance scams. Last year, a Nigerian was arrested for a similar crime in Phuket after police tracked him down in Bangkok.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Crime
5 year old Burmese girl raped, murdered in Tak
Villagers in the north western Tak province were shocked yesterday by reports of the rape and murder of a 5 year old Burmese girl. Her body was discovered in a forest in Mae Sot district. Police went to Muhajireen community in Mae Sot after being notified of the crime. They found the girl’s body, her hands and legs bound with rope and her clothes torn.
It’s was assumed the girl was raped and murdered. 3 suspects have been arrested while authorities await forensic test results. Mae Sot Hospital has confirmed the girl suffered internal injuries and bleeding. Doctors also found a piece of cloth stuffed in her mouth.
The community of about 100 residents were horrified by the news. They say the girl went missing at around 7pm on Friday and was found the next morning.
Witnesses claimed that they saw a man take the girl away while she was playing alone in the yard. He reportedly returned alone. It was later revealed the man had previously been convicted for rape and imprisoned for 7 years when he lived across the border in Myanmar.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
Man fatally shot in hunting expedition
Authorities in Lamphun province, south of Chiang Mai, have arrested 29 year old Weerachai Rorwongtawan for allegedly shooting dead his friend, Phitsunu Tanupetchpan, while hunting with 2 other friends. The suspect told police he had invited his friends to go hunting with him, and that he and Phitsunu were in different areas of the forest. When he saw something moving among some bamboo, he thought it was an animal and fired. Phitsunu later died of his wounds.
Weerachai claims he was shocked to hear his friend’s cries, and quickly decided to call the police and an ambulance. But the dead man’s older brother pointed to inconsistencies in the alleged killer’s story. He said Weerachai told him he thought Phitsunu was a wild cat and hence shot him. But when questioned by police he said he thought his friend was a rat.
He also said Weerachai did not confess initially that he had shot his brother, saying it was an accident. Police have confiscated the gun and are questioning Weerachai and the other people hunting at the same time. All were charged with use of narcotics after urine tests.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
