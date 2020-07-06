Pattaya
Speeding car in Pattaya flips and injures 5 teenagers – VIDEO
Pattaya police are investigating an incident in which a car flipped over on motorway 7, injuring five school-age occupants. The car’s driver was allegedly speeding and lost control of the vehicle on a bend, which flipped over and landed on its roof. Multiple emergency response units arrived at the scene to attend to the injured passengers.
All the occupants are believed to be between the ages of 16 and 18 as their names have not been released due to their age. 3 have been seriously injured while the other 2 have minor injuries. The driver is reportedly in critical condition at the hospital.
The Pattaya News reports that one of the passengers says the car was travelling at a high speed when the driver lost control. The teenagers were reportedly coming from an entertainment venue, but the interviewed passenger denies that any of them had been drinking. Police say they are still investigating and are looking at CCTV for clues.
Russian woman allegedly kills own baby and survives suicide jump
A Russian woman has survived an apparent suicide attempt in which she jumped from a third floor balcony in Pattaya after allegedly murdering her one year old daughter. The 31 year old, named as Anna Efimova, sustained only minor injuries in the fall. The Pattaya News reports that she is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, after which she will be detained in police custody for questioning.
The woman is understood to have thrown herself from the third floor of an apartment building in the Naklua sub-district. When rescue workers arrived, the distressed woman said her husband caused her injuries. However, this was disputed by her landlord, who said the woman lived alone with her daughter.
When police searched the woman’s apartment, they found the body of a 1½ year old girl in the bathroom. Injuries to the body, which was wrapped in towels, appear to show she was beaten. The police say the bathroom toilet was ripped out of the ground and smashed. They also reportedly confiscated 2 bags of white powder, which will be tested for illegal drugs. The woman will also undergo drug testing at the hospital, where she is currently on suicide watch.
Police say they plan to review CCTV footage from the apartment complex and will interview the woman when she has sufficiently recovered.
Intoxicated navy officer fatally shoots police rescuer
A police volunteer in Chon Buri province’s southern Sattahip district was fatally shot when he tried to rescue a heavily intoxicated navy officer from his flipped vehicle. A bystander was also shot and injured. Police were alerted to the incident at around 2am. When they showed up they found 33 year old Rit-rong Yasawut, fatally injured, with inebriated 23 year old Jirat Katanyoo laying next to him.
Also at the scene was 50 year old bystander Adun Chansaeng, the owner of a nearby restaurant, nursing a gunshot wound on his right arm, and the soldier’s girlfriend 23 year old Sutthina Wuttichai. She told police Jirat was drunk before driving, which resulted in him flipping the car. When Rit-rong showed up to try and rescue him, Jirat began firing at him.
Jirat had been shot 3 times in the chest and twice in the arm, and succumbed to his injuries at Somdej Phranangchaosirikit Hospital, where the others were also taken for treatment.
Police believe Jirat may have been so drunk that he started hallucinating that the rescuer was coming to attack him.
He faces charges of intent to murder, second degree homicide, brandishing a firearm in public and drunk driving. He remains in police custody and the Thai Navy has also been involved in the investigation. The case will be prosecuted by the Chonburi Military Court.
Body of unidentified Asian man found floating off Pattaya’s Koh Sak
The body of an unidentified man has been found floating floating off Koh Sak in Pattaya Bay yesterday afternoon. Pattaya City Police were notified of the gruesome discovery about 2pm. Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene, 2 kilometres from Koh Sak.
The man, of Asian descent but unknown nationality, appeared to be in his thirties, and was wearing short jeans and a black T-shirt. There was no sign of a struggle found on his body. Police believe that the man had been dead for at least 3 days before the body was discovered.
A local fishing boat captain told The Pattaya News that that he believes that the man might be a missing sailor, who reportedly fell off a boat 2 days ago while drinking. The incident was reported to police. The unidentified body was taken to a local hospital to determine the cause of death.
