New Airbus A220 drops into Bangkok during Asia Pacific tour | The Thaiger

New Airbus A220 drops into Bangkok during Asia Pacific tour
Perfectly timed with Boeing’s woes and uncertainty over its 737 Max aircraft, Airbus is touring the Asia Pacific displaying its new A220-300 jet on a two-week demonstration tour. The new 143 seat aircraft flew executives from leading Thai airlines over Bangkok yesterday to secure some sales, especially Thai Airways who are in the market to freshen up their garage of planes.
The main noticeable difference with the new Airbus A220 its 3+2 seating arrangement, providing seats that are just a tad wider than the standard 3+3 seating you get in Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft. The composite aircraft is also slightly slimmer than the A320 and Boeing 373.
So where did this new Airbus A220 come from? It was previously known as the Bombardier CSeries, originally designed and built by the Canadian manufacturer Bombardier Aerospace, now marketed by Airbus and built through a joint venture called Airbus Canada Limited Partnership. How it ended up as part of the Airbus family is a long tale about US/Canadian trade relations and tariffs. But here it is now, a new variant for airlines wanting something slightly smaller than the short-haul workhorse, the A 320 series.
It also comes along at a perfect time for the European aircraft manufacturer with the Boeing 737 Max series grounded indefinitely after two crashes which killed 346 passengers – one off Jakarta and the other in Ethiopia.
While the A320neo is Airbus’s best-selling model, the A220-300 is a perfect fit for destinations with softer demand.
In Asia, Airbus has more than a 60% market share in the single-aisle market, with more than 3,000 jets flying for 80 different carriers and over 1,500 on order for future delivery.
Christine De Gagne, marketing director at Airbus, says the 100-150 seat market is one of the promising segments in the next 20 years . She told the Bangkok Post that the demand for this size of single-aisle jet will grow to 7,000 in the next 20 years. Airbus aims to take at least a 20% share.
Korean Air and Air Vanuatu are the first two customers for the A220 in Asia-Pacific.
In Thailand, Airbus has 153 aircraft in service under leading brands such as Thai Airways International, Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia and Thai AirAsia X.
“Thailand is standing out as one of the leading markets in Asia-Pacific. Airbus hopes new aircraft in the fleet will help the airline kick-start with appropriate demand before expanding to the bigger jet in the family when the time is right.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
The new Airbus A220 is a single-aisle place but with a 3+2 seating arrangement
3 Bangkok students arrested in connection with yesterday’s bomb blasts
Three Bangkok technical students have been arrested this morning (Saturday) as part of the investigation into the four explosive devices planted in bushes in the middle of Rama 9 Soi 57/1 yesterday. The students were aged 15, 16 and 17.
Thai PBS report that the suspects have confessed during initial questioning at Huamark Police Station.
The police plant to question the suspects further when all parties required to be present for the questioning of minors are present, including psychologists and social workers.
Police have reviewed CCTV footage in the hunt for suspects in the Chaeng Wattana Government Complex explosions. Initially, the police say they have indentified two men who they want to question and are now trying to locate them. There were four explosions at the complex yesterday morning.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
More tickets go on sale today for the Bangkok theatre performances of The Lion King
Due to high demand, the Bangkok theatre season of The Lion King live at Muangthai Rachadalai Theatre has been extended. Bookings are open for the extended season today.
The Lion King is on its way to Thailand for the first time for an exclusive season of performances starting September 14 and will now run until October 27. For more details about the additional shows and to make bookings log on to www.thaiticketmajor.com.
The Lion King is a one-of-a-kind majestic production that has established a new level of artistry for musical theatre, from the staging, costumes, and choreography which are reminiscent of the vast savannahs of Africa and its distinctive animal characters. The musical is also shaped by African music, language, and arts.
Since its Broadway premiere on November 1997, 25 global productions of The Lion King have been seen by 100 million people. The show has played in over 100 cities in 20 countries on every continent except Antarctica. The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards and has also earned more than 70 major arts awards.
Ticket prices for The Lion King musical live in Bangkok start at 1,500 baht and are now available at all ThaiTicketMajor outlets and at www.thaiticketmajor.com.
Southern insurgents likely behind the Bangkok bombings – Deputy PM Prawit
A meeting of Thai security and intelligence officials last night, chaired by Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, has determined southern insurgents were likely behind the spate of ‘warning’ bombs that went off around the capital yesterday morning. At the same time they haven’t completely ruled out political motivations despite an attempt by Thailand’s army chief Gen. Apirat Kongsompong to politicise the day’s explosions.
The blasts included one at Chong Nong Si BTS station, next door to the Mahanakhon building, the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road (Building B), and the Royal Thai Armed Forces HQ.
The series of bombings injured four people, although it is understood that no one was seriously injured. All four are currently receiving in hospitals.
The national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda says an initial police investigation indicates that there are similarities between yesterday’s bombings and attacks carried out in seven southern and central provinces, including Phuket, in August 2016.
The police chief says that authorities “can bring the situation under control”.
Seven separate bombs were reported in five locations in Bangkok and Nonthaburi with five of them detonating, injuring four people. Fires also broke out at three locations – Bangkok’s Pratunam market area on Phetchaburi Road, a favourite tourist and local shopping destination. One fire is suspected to be arson and bomb fragments were reported to be among the debris.
Sources report that bomb disposal experts say the bombs at several locations in Bangkok were “improvised devices” triggered by timers.
“They were designed to cause panic rather than inflict mass casualties. These bombs are similar to cluster bombs used in the serial bomb attacks in seven southern and central provinces on August 16, 2016.”
The timing of the incidents, during a meeting of regional foreign ministers at a series of ASEAN meeting, running since Tuesday, support the theory that the incidents are more about embarrassing the government and security forces rather than causing damage or harm. Ministers and officials from 31 countries were in attendance including US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.
Much of the foreign media coverage linked the explosions with the ASEAN meetings in Bangkok… Security was tightened around the Centara Grand at CentralWorld, near to where the ASEAN meetings were under way. At a Friday evening meeting between defence and security officials, chaired by deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, officials didn’t rule out any motives behind the bombings saying “that the attacks were intended to damage the country’s reputation”.
Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai says that the bombings had not affected the ASEAN meetings and the event proceeded as per schedule.
