Connect with us

Bangkok

3 Bangkok students arrested in connection with yesterday’s bomb blasts

The Thaiger

Published

3 weeks ago

on

3 Bangkok students arrested in connection with yesterday’s bomb blasts | The Thaiger

Three Bangkok technical students have been arrested this morning (Saturday) as part of the investigation into the four explosive devices planted in bushes in the middle of Rama 9 Soi 57/1 yesterday. The students were aged 15, 16 and 17.

Thai PBS report that the suspects have confessed during initial questioning at Huamark Police Station.

The police plant to question the suspects further when all parties required to be present for the questioning of minors are present, including psychologists and social workers.

Police have reviewed CCTV footage in the hunt for suspects in the Chaeng Wattana Government Complex explosions. Initially, the police say they have indentified two men who they want to question and are now trying to locate them. There were four explosions at the complex yesterday morning.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

Thai DJ rounds up stray cats then films killing them for payment

The Thaiger

Published

6 hours ago

on

August 23, 2019

By

Thai DJ rounds up stray cats then films killing them for payment | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: khaosod.co.th

A female DJ has been charged over the killing of 27 stray cats at her home in Thon Buri, according to Khao Sod, a Thai online news portal.

According to the police investigation, Miss Wararat Krasae, better known as ‘DJ Sun’, picked up stray cats found on the streets into her home before killing them.

The arrest followed several complaints from a group of cat lovers who claimed that the suspect had killed 27 cats and posted video clips online. She was selling access to the videos on an ‘underground’ website in exchange for bitcoin payment, according to the police report.

SOURCE: khaosod.co.th

Thai DJ rounds up stray cats then films killing them for payment | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Bangkok

Two people and 1,000 chickens die in Pathum Thani collision

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

11 hours ago

on

August 23, 2019

By

Two people and 1,000 chickens die in Pathum Thani collision | The Thaiger

PHOTO: คนช่วยคน จ.ปทุมธานี สายด่วน 1669

Two trailer trucks have collided in Pathum Thani, to the north of Bangkok, killing two people and around 1,000 chickens.

The driver and a female passenger were heard screaming for help as their vehicle burst into flames. The chicken were being transported in the back of the truck.

Police were alerted at 3.10am about the incident on the Thanya Buri-Wang Noi road at an intersection in Moo 5 village of the Klong Luang district. Fire fighters took about an hour to contain the blaze. The charred bodies of the driver and his female passenger were found in the cabin of the truck.

The Nation reports that the trailer truck smashed into the back of another truck that had stopped at a red light.

25 year old Siripong Malimart, the driver of the 10 wheel truck waiting at the traffic lights, told police that he was also carrying chickens from Chaiyaphum to Chon Buri’s Si Racha district and had stopped at the red light when the other truck slammed into his truck.

According to The Nation, he said he turned the emergency lights on and stepped on the brake now and then so that vehicles behind him could see the brake lights. He said he did not understand why the trailer truck hit the rear of his truck apparently at full speed.

Police suspect that the trailer truck driver dozed off at the wheel.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Bangkok

What did this Bangkok homeowner find on their couch?

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

August 22, 2019

By

What did this Bangkok homeowner find on their couch? | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Kapook

The owner of a Bangkok house has returned home to find this on their couch…

a) a piece of left-over pizza?

b) a thousand baht note behind one of the pillows”

c) a 2 metre monitor lizard sleeping peacefully?

The correct answer is ‘c’. The home-owner of a house in Suksawat 26 walked inside, turned on the light, and realised that the huge ‘lizard’ was peacefully asleep, using the armrest and pillow to rest their weary head. The tail was dangling off the other end of the sofa, the black vinyl furnishing unable to fit the whole reptile.

The monitor lizard, slightly annoyed at being woken up, slipped off and continued to casually waddle around the house. The un-named owner say, at first, he thought it was a crocodile but didn’t really want to get close enough to check. His unlikely find was reported on a Thai morning TV show this week on Channel 3.

But, as you do in Thailand, the owner called the local Foundation volunteers who came around to the house, relieved him of the 2 metre reptile, and took it to a nearby forest to continue… well, continue doing what monitor lizards do. The monitor lizard was unhappy about being moved from his comfortable lodgings to a damp forest.

Monitor lizards are frequently linked to good luck in Thai culture and number of the house the monitor lizard visited will be keenly sought after by lottery players.

SOURCE: Kapook, เรื่องเล่าเช้านี้

PS: Shouting ‘shoo shoo’ and waving your arms at a 2 metre monitor lizard is not a certified method of removal.

What did this Bangkok homeowner find on their couch? | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล10 hours ago

ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท
ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป) | The Thaiger
คลิปข่าว2 days ago

ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป)
วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป]
4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ดาราไทย1 month ago

“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore | The Thaiger
BLACKPINK1 month ago

ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ | The Thaiger
บันเทิง1 month ago

คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค. | The Thaiger
บันเทิง1 month ago

ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 months ago

6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล2 months ago

สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน

Trending