Thailand and EU prepare for signing of a strategic trade partnership | The Thaiger

Business
Thailand and EU prepare for signing of a strategic trade partnership
Thailand and the European Union are ready to sign a draft Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement to promote bilateral trade and investment in the future.
Federica Mogherini, an EU Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and vice chairwoman of the European Commission, met today with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during her visit to Thailand to attend the ASEAN Plus Foreign Ministers Meeting and ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting, on Regional Political Security Cooperation in Asia-Pacific.
The Thai premier called on the EU to have confidence in Thailand’s political situation where he told her “democratic rule is being promoted”.
He says he was delighted at the strengthening of relationships between Thailand and the EU, thus providing the opportunity for gradual expansion in bilateral cooperation in various regards and continuation of policies toward mutual interests.
The EU representative says that Thailand and the EU have fostered cordial relationships in trade, investment, tourism and culture.
Both sides have now endorsed the resumption of FTA negotiations between Thailand and the EU and between ASEAN and the EU. In addition, the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement is designed to promote bilateral trade and investment.
The draft agreement might be slightly amended since the EU has recognized Thailand’s economic preparedness and potential while investment projects by European investors have been supported in Thailand.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Ananda development pulls the plug on Bangkok condo project
Property developers Ananda Development have pulled the plug on the development of a condo project, Ideo Q Phahon-Saphankhwai, valued at 10 billion baht, and will refund down-payments made by customers who booked units since the April launch.
Ananda Development’s chief strategy officer Sumeth Ratanasrikul says that the demand to buy the project at that location didn’t match with the concept design.
“Since introducing the project to the market in April this year, about 39% of the first phase totalling 396 units have been reserved. We have decided to suspend sales and refund booking and down payments to customers. We will now revise the design of this project and will launch it again in 2020.”
The Ideo Q Phahon-Saphankhwai project was located close to the Saphan Khwai BTS station on a six-rai plot. It was originally designed to have 1,114 units at a starting price 5.5 million baht per unit.
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
Thailand’s baht is getting stronger, and that’s a problem
- Since the beginning of 2018, Thailand’s currency has jumped more than 5% against the US dollar.
- Year-on-year it’s bounced up nearly 8%.
- The Thai Central Bank may be forced to cut rates to curb the popular currency.
The Thai baht continues to soar against the USD this year, significantly more than many other emerging market currencies. But the flexing Baht muscle is sparking concerns as Thailand’s domestic economy softens.
Since the start of 2019, the Thai baht has jumped more than 5% against the US dollar. On a year-on-year basis, it has roared ahead, nearly 8%.
Other top performing emerging market currencies in the region are also strengthening against the dollar — but still lag behind the baht. Both the Indonesian rupiah and the Philippine peso have risen more than 3% against USD during 2019.
Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at research firm Capital Economics and says that policymakers and exporters in Thailand are voicing concern about the strength of the baht.
“While most emerging market currencies have appreciated against the US dollar in recent months, none have risen by as much as the baht.”
Tonight the USD buys 30.93 THB,
Business
Thailand’s job market – popular job sectors
by Cita Catellya
A new report on the most popular job in Thailand shows how the country’s job market is evolving. In this digital age, it may come as no surprise that IT roles are now one of the most popular job areas. Everyone is moving to a digital outlet, and companies continue to implement technology in the workplace to be able to compete. As a result, there is a spike in demand for highly-skilled tech workers in 2019.
However, the most sought-after jobs in Thailand are a mix of tech and non-tech. Sales jobs are one of the non-tech jobs that have made the list. In fact, sales jobs are ranked as the most popular job area in the country.
The Top 5 most popular jobs in Thailand include:
1. Sales
2. Engineering
3. IT
4. Accounting
5. Administrative
“We work with all companies from big recruiters to small businesses across Thailand, and yet 70% of the available positions we get are from those five industries. Sales positions in Thailand is by far the most common and occupies 20% of our job base,” said Sapir Matmon of JobCute, a Thailand job portal that allows candidates to find the right job by using the site’s matching jobs and search engine system.
She also says there are many enthusiastic candidates that will be happy to work in the sales industry. On the other hand, employers are struggling to fill IT position as there are not as many applicants. Sapir explains:
“57% of all applications we get are for those five leading industries, while there are more applications than jobs in the sales industry, the IT industry is suffering from a lack of applications. To all the job seekers who are looking for a new career path, I would recommend looking at this industry.”
Whether you are thinking about a career change or have recently graduated, it is only natural to consider one of these popular jobs, especially the ones that are in demand such as IT roles. We asked Sapir how workers can take advantage of these in demand growth areas:
“Taking into consideration all types/levels of jobs, most employers prefer talent and experience over education. 62% of all our job positions do not require any level of education. 13% of all our job positions require high school education, 21% requires a Degree level of education and only 4% is looking for the highest level of education (Master/Doctorate). Knowledge and skills can be gained through short courses and experience, the job market in Thailand is developing and we get a clear picture of this through the job vacancies that are been listed with us.”
Although you may not have the right education for roles, as long as you are eager to learn, able to continuously adapt, and have a positive attitude, you will be successful in today’s ever-changing job market. Experience and skills are more essential than education and to gain certain skills, you can take specialised training.
Furthermore, according to Paul Trayman, co-founder of Faz Waz, having the right attitude and personality are also important. He explains:
“After so many years in recruitment, screening, interviewing and hiring 100’s of people, I came to realise that sometimes not listening to our gut and hiring quickly out of need versus finding the right person and fit can cost us in time and money. Today, we are looking for driven and ambitious employees, with good enthusiasm and some kind of passion. Experience and skills get you in the door; attitude and personality will get you the job.”
As much as you think your education and job history is vital to get hired, a positive attitude may be the most important factor. While previous work experience and skills may qualify you for specific job roles, employers are always seeking driven and optimistic candidates. A positive attitude contributes to your success since it translates to better performance. It can also build leadership skills, which is the skill required in most jobs.
Depending on your interests, there are many areas that you can work in if you have the right skills and attitude. You do not even have to pick one of these popular roles exactly if none of them interest you. You can find other areas of IT, engineering, or sales that are more suitable to you and that are still linked to the overall industry growth. For example, if your skills and experience are in recruiting, you can help hire professionals for those in-demand jobs.
Finally, after you decide which career path you want to pursue, start your job search immediately on the Jobcute website (in Thai and English)
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
UPDATE: Phuket pad thai blamed for putting Perth couple out of action for two years
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
Four bombs go off around Bangkok this morning, two injured
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Thailand and EU prepare for signing of a strategic trade partnership
New Airbus A220 drops into Bangkok during Asia Pacific tour
3 Bangkok students arrested in connection with yesterday’s bomb blasts
More tickets go on sale today for the Bangkok theatre performances of The Lion King
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight
Canadian nuisance arrested in Pattaya for harassing people with his jet ski
Ranger patrol targeted with roadside bomb in Pattani, two injured
Red flags up at Bali Hai – weather warnings for Pattaya area
Southern insurgents likely behind the Bangkok bombings – Deputy PM Prawit
All calm in Bangkok following Friday morning’s spate of explosions
Ananda development pulls the plug on Bangkok condo project
Two city cleaners injured in this morning’s explosions around Bangkok
First batch of Government approved medical cannabis ready next week
HM the Queen makes her first solo speech at Thai Women’s Day
Currency investors factor in no-deal Brexit as pound flounders
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
Trending
- Bangkok1 day ago
Four bombs go off around Bangkok this morning, two injured
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Chiang Mai’s Wat Suan Dok closed off after tourists take ‘inappropriate’ pics
- Phuket3 days ago
Udon Thani woman still missing in Phuket
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Immigration in Chiang Mai continue crackdown on TM30 infringements
- Events3 days ago
Make it a date – Thai public holidays in 2020
- Thai Life3 days ago
Most Thai motorcycle riders don’t wear crash helmets
- Business2 days ago
Thailand’s baht is getting stronger, and that’s a problem
- Crime2 days ago
Indian man frisked in Soi 6 by group of ladyboys