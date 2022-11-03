Connect with us

Road deaths

Aussie surf star dies in Pattaya motorcycle crash

image

Published

 on 

image

A well-known Australian surfboard designer has died after crashing his motorcycle in Chon Buri.

Kym Thompson smashed into an electricity pole while avoiding a truck turning at a junction on November 1. CCTV shows how Thompson was flung from his bike and skidded along the road.

Aussie surf star dies in Pattaya motorcycle crash | News by Thaiger

Thompson had died at the scene having broken his neck, arms and legs in the accident.

Rescuers said the entrepreneur died at the scene having broken his neck, arms and legs in the accident. His bike was found near the site with its bodywork severely damaged.

Katawut Tangkaew, an eyewitness, said…

“He was dodging the trailer at the intersection. The motorcycle was travelling very fast.”

Thompson, from Torquay, Victoria, set up the surf brand Water Cooled in the 1970s before moving to Thailand, where he worked with the local brand Cobra.

The company said in a statement…

“Kym was one of the Cobra Core Team members. He came to Cobra with his Water Cooled brand from Australia back in the ‘80s with the dream of shaping amazing boards and developing a mass-production solution for the surfboard industry.

“Kym achieved these goals and so many more along the way, a true industry legend that will be missed by many. Our condolences to the entire Thompson Clan.”

Aussie surf star dies in Pattaya motorcycle crash | News by Thaiger

Designing surfboards was Thompson’s life’s work, everything from single-fin boards to multi-fin configurations.

From the age of 15, Thompson made designing surfboards his life’s work, designing and shaping everything from single-fin boards to multi-fin configurations. Thompson began shaping longboards and as the shortboard era took hold, he transitioned his designs to meet the demands of the market.

A funeral service will be held for Thompson at Samnak Bok temple in Chonburi before his cremation on November 6.

Aussie surf star dies in Pattaya motorcycle crash | News by Thaiger

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Travel9 mins ago

Most beautiful temples to visit in and around Bangkok
image
World34 mins ago

Shelter warnings in Japan after North Korea conducts presumed failed IBCM test
image
Travel40 mins ago

Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
image
Sponsored4 hours ago

How to spend your day at Andamanda Waterpark Phuket
image
image
Thailand51 mins ago

Man arrested for selling homemade guns
image
Thailand1 hour ago

How to not become another motorbike road death statistic in Thailand
image
Crime1 hour ago

Knife-wielding meth addict circles daycare centre in northeast Thailand
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand barters for cheapest World Cup broadcasting license
image
Bangkok3 hours ago

No gambling dens reported in Bangkok says police chief
image
Road deaths3 hours ago

Aussie surf star dies in Pattaya motorcycle crash
image
World3 hours ago

US Federal Reserve hikes up interest rates again
image
China4 hours ago

Professor tells US to sit and talk to China instead of warmongering
image
Crime4 hours ago

Monk on the run – Police seek abbot over sex offences, theft
image
Thailand4 hours ago

Partygoer electrocuted to death in Chiang Mai, Thailand
image
Education4 hours ago

5 top-rated international schools in Phuket
image
Bangkok4 hours ago

Oktoberfest back in Bangkok after 2 years
image
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending