Bangkok

No gambling dens reported in Bangkok says police chief

Thailand’s new national police chief says he hasn’t received any reports of gambling dens in Bangkok since he was appointed as chief on October 1. This was in response to a group of gamblers who claimed that over 100 illegal gambling dens operate throughout the capital city. 

The group of gamblers claim that they were abducted and physically abused at a venue on Pradit Manutham road last week. They said they were extorted out of over 5 million baht after winning at the site. The group complained to the police.

But when police raided the site of the alleged crimes, they reportedly found no evidence of gambling, Bangkok Post reported. 

However, the chief, Police General Damrongsak Kittiprapas, noted that gambling claims call for a serious investigation. Chief Damrongsak said that if police have clear evidence, lawbreakers will be arrested and punished. He urged people with information on dens to submit complaints to the police. 

The Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner also said that there are currently no gambling clubs operating in Bangkok. 

Most forms of gambling are illegal in Thailand, yet, reports of gambling busts regularly make headlines across the country. Last month, a resident in Krabi’s main city district secretly filmed a gambling den, Thai media reported on Sunday. The blurry footage showed a crowd of people in a big house around a table. 

In another incident last month, officials arrested 18 people in a gambling bust in Phuket’s Thalang district.

 

Recent comments:
Viggen840
2022-11-03 12:01
Hey! Numpty!!! The reports are on your desk... over there - to the left of the pile of brown envelopes! Perhaps you could use some of your bribe money to purchase a decent pair of spectacles to read the reports?
Thommo
2022-11-03 13:07
The circus (aka RTP) is in town and the chief clowns are on stage
Soidog
2022-11-03 13:23
You have to wonder what is going through their mind when they sit there and come out with such utter clap trap. I thought Thais were sensitive about loss of face. If this isn’t loss of face then I don’t…
Viggen840
2022-11-03 13:37
10 minutes ago, Soidog said: what planet do they think the rest of us are on You have to understand the larger Asian mentality, SD; to start with, this was a statement designed for the stupid farang, a lower life…
A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

