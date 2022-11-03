Connect with us

World

US Federal Reserve hikes up interest rates again

image

Published

 on 

image

The United States Federal Reserve approved yet another aggressive interest rate hike yesterday in their quest to combat persistent inflation which is at a 40-year high in America. It is the fourth consecutive 0.75% interest rate hike approved this year.

The central bank has raised the policy rate from near zero in March to what is now between 3.75-4%. It is the fastest monetary tightening in the US since the 1980s.

The hike intends to slash price increases but risks pushing the US into a recession and putting millions out of work at the same time.

The federal funds rate is the interest rate at which banks borrow and lend to one another overnight. By raising rates, the Fed makes taking out a loan more expensive, causing people to borrow and spend less, pumping the brakes on the economy and slowing down price increases for consumers.

Mortgage rates in America have hit a 16-year high, partially due to the Fed’s interest rate hikes. Credit card rates are also on the rise.

Despite interest rate hikes in the US negatively impacting the global economy, foreign trade is expected to benefit. The strength of the dollar accompanying the increase should boost US demand for products, increasing profit margins for domestic and foreign companies alike.

The Thai baht has depreciated to all-time lows against the US dollar, largely due to the Fed’s interest rate hikes. At the end of September, the baht plunged to 38 against the US dollar for the first time in 16 years. A month later, the baht plummeted even further to 38.35 against the dollar.

All currencies around the world are feeling the burn from America’s fight against inflation. The dollar’s strength is stressing financial markets globally.

Economists predict that the baht will fall further but shouldn’t breach its key resistance level of 38.50 to the dollar.

The US 10-year Treasury yield has risen over the 4% mark continuously, causing foreign investors of Thailand’s long-term bond yield to sell their bonds, depreciating the baht’s value.

The Fed says “no decision has been made” regarding future interest hike increases.

Not to worry, Thailand’s Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said a weaker baht is supportive of Thailand’s post-pandemic tourism recovery. Arkhom said the baht’s weakness is “surely” going to lure foreigners into the kingdom. He said, “Thailand is value for money.”

However, with all other global currencies feeling the wrath of the Fed’s hikes, it is only really American tourists in Thailand who will benefit from the weakened baht.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

image

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Laos16 mins ago

Starbucks makes its Laos debut with unique local touches
image
OutDoor Activities23 mins ago

Thailand’s wildlife – 10 things to see in your garden
image
Thailand29 mins ago

11 provinces in Thailand warned to be aware of falling rocket parts
image
Sponsored5 hours ago

How to spend your day at Andamanda Waterpark Phuket
image
image
Bangkok35 mins ago

Ratchadaphisek Road in Bangkok to close for 5 days for APEC Summit
image
Travel1 hour ago

Most beautiful temples to visit in and around Bangkok
image
World1 hour ago

Shelter warnings in Japan after North Korea conducts presumed failed IBCM test
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
Travel2 hours ago

Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
image
Thailand2 hours ago

Man arrested for selling homemade guns
image
Thailand2 hours ago

How to not become another motorbike road death statistic in Thailand
image
Crime2 hours ago

Knife-wielding meth addict circles daycare centre in northeast Thailand
image
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand barters for cheapest World Cup broadcasting license
image
Bangkok4 hours ago

No gambling dens reported in Bangkok says police chief
image
Road deaths4 hours ago

Aussie surf star dies in Pattaya motorcycle crash
image
World4 hours ago

US Federal Reserve hikes up interest rates again
image
China5 hours ago

Professor tells US to sit and talk to China instead of warmongering
image
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending