Sorry, not sorry: Myanmar’s military says it’s sad about killings, but won’t stop crackdown | Thaiger

Sorry, not sorry: Myanmar’s military says it’s sad about killings, but won’t stop crackdown
Myanmar’s military says it’s sad about those killed during the anti-coup protests, but is not stopping its crackdown. The military says it will continue to stamp out, what it says, is anarchy, despite international condemnation and sanctions.
Over 260 people have been killed since the February 1 coup, with the UN saying that number includes women and children. But, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun, disputes that number, saying only 164 people have died in a sorry, but not sorry statement.
“I am sad because these violent terrorist people who died are our nationals.”
The “violent terrorists” that he is referring to, include those anti-coup protesters, who are demanding the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of the National League for Democracy. Suu Kyi’s party won in a landslide victory last November when Myanmar held democratic elections. But the junta claims the results were fraudulent and staged a coup leading to a militarial takeover of the country that has struggled with democracy for decades.
Violent crackdowns, media censorship, and arrests have sparked the UN to claim that the junta is likely committing crimes against humanity. But the military seems unfazed as top leaders say they are willing to be isolated to obtain their goal.
Just this week, the EU and US have issued sanctions against 11 Myanmar officials, which include freezing assets and imposing travel bans. But Zaw Min Tun is continuing to defend security forces by saying they were up against “insurgents holding weapons” which have killed 5 police and 4 soldiers.
“We have to crack down on the anarchy. Which countries in the world accept anarchy?”
Last week, the junta imposed martial law in 6 of Yangon’s townships, putting 2 million people under the direct control of military commanders. Now, the Australian embassy has warned its citizens to prepare to “shelter in place” with essential supplies, while Britain has advised its citizens to flee.
Locally, Thailand is bracing for a possible flooding of immigrants seeking refuge, with the Royal Thai Police saying they are temporarily setting up camps to deal with the upcoming situation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Children in Thai border town trained to duck and cover in case of Myanmar conflict
With the ongoing violence in Myanmar following last month’s coup, children just across the border in Thailand’s northern Mae Hong Son province are being trained by Thai army rangers to duck, crawl and take cover, just in case potential conflict between the military in Myanmar and ethic armies makes its way to the Thai-Myanmar border.
According to Reuters, there are more than 2 dozen ethnic armed groups along Myanmar’s border. The most prominent, Karen National Liberation Army representing the Karen National Union, supports the anti-coup movement.
Last month’s coup threatens Myanmar’s Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement between the Burmese government and ethnic armed organisations, a leader of various ethnic armed groups said in a previous report. The junta said it will respect the ceasefire agreement, according to Reuters.
To prepare for potential conflict, a primary school in Mae Hong Son held evacuation drills and trained students on duck and cover techniques. Reuters reporters obtained a video of a training session at a local school. The video shows rangers telling students to drop to the ground, a technique to keep safe from gunfire.
SOURCE: Reuters
EU, US imposes sanctions on 11 Burmese officials over coup violence
The European Union, along with the US is issuing sanctions on 11 Myanmar officials over military violence against anti-coup protesters. 10 top military officers were among those to receive sanctions which include travel bans and the freezing of assets. 2 senior officals, including the national police chief were also targetted by the EU.
The eleventh person to be sanctioned is the head of the election commission who cancelled last year’s democratic vote, seeing the National League for Democracy winning by a landslide. Myanmar’s military junta prevented Parliament from convening on February 1, after claiming the democratic election results were fraudulent.
The State and Treasury department says it hit chief of police, Than Hlaing, and the commander of the Bureau of Special Operations, Lt Gen Aung Soe with sanctions along with 2 military units.
“These designations show that this violence will not go unanswered.”
The statement, issued during a meeting of EU foreign ministers, said the sanctions are a “robust response to the illegitimate over-throwing of the democratically-elected government and the brutal repression by the junta against peaceful protesters.”
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the new sanctions demonstrate the international community’s commitment to the people of Burma, while Germany’s Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, echoed the condemnation.
“What we are seeing in the way of excesses of violence there is absolutely unacceptable; the number of killings has taken on intolerable dimensions. We don’t want to punish the population in Myanmar with sanctions, but those who are blatantly violating human rights there.”
Myanmar’s military has been accused of violently cracking down on anti-coup protesters, killing hundreds since the coup began in February. The UN has issued several statements indicating that crimes against humanity are likely being committed.
In response, the military says they are prepared to go it alone, citing they have always persisted despite deflecting the international community.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Australian couple detained in Myanmar as they tried to flee the country
As violence continues after the Myanmar coup with the death toll now past 200, an Australian couple was detained as they were trying to leave the country on a relief flight, according to Agence France-Presse. They are now believed to be on house arrest.
Reports say Matthew O’Kane and Christa Avery ran a consultancy business in Yangon, the country’s largest city and the area where the military’s crackdown on anti-coup protesters has turned deadly. Marital law has been declared in some townships in Yangon.
Little has been reported about Matthew and Christa. The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said they are providing assistance, but no other information has been reported. Christa is also a Canadian citizen and Canada’s global affairs department said they are “providing consular services,” according to a report by the Australian Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.
Another Australian citizen in Myanmar was detained last month. Sean Turnell was an economic adviser to Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. The state counsellor along with other civilian politicians were detained by the military in last month’s coup. The military have said the government takeover was in response to a fraudulent election, although reports say Aung San had won the election in a landslide.
SOURCE: Guardian
